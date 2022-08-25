ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazomanie, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Overnight shooting in Clinton leaves four injured, no threat to community

CLINTON, Wis. — Four people were injured in an overnight shooting in the village of Clinton. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, all four victims have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. There is no current threat to the community and the names of the victims are not being released at this time, according...
CLINTON, WI
nbc15.com

4 injured in Clinton shooting

CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after authorities received word that multiple people were injured in a Town of Clinton shooting, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers learned there were going to be multiple victims...
CLINTON, WI
Mazomanie, WI
Crime & Safety
Dodge County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Mazomanie, WI
County
Dodge County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Wisconsin police officer struck by gunfire following foot pursuit

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer with the Milwaukee Police Department was struck by a bullet following a pursuit in the City of Milwaukee on Friday. According to a release, around noon, Milwaukee Police officers were looking for an individual who was wanted for violating a felony domestic abuse injunction on the 1100 Block of West Keefe Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
whby.com

Woman arrested after Dodge County chase

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A Mazomanie woman is arrested after a chase in Dodge County. Sheriff’s officials say the 42-year-old fled from a traffic stop on Highway 151 shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. The woman hit a squad car and crashed in a cornfield, where she got away...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
The State Takes Over Oshkosh Boating Hit & Run Case

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice is taking over the case of an Oshkosh hit-and-run boat crash. The department confirmed with FOX 11 that it will be taking over the case involving Jason Lindemann, a prominent community figure, and any potential prosecution. The department did not provide a reason for taking over for the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.
OSHKOSH, WI
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

A shooting in Wisconsin injuries five people

RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for...
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat

TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted

MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two...
MADISON, WI

