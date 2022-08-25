Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Two Albany parks to receive 12 million dollars for redevelopment
The City of Albany has approved around 12 million dollars to fund Driskell and Henderson Park. Both parks will be demolished and redeveloped. The city has allocated around 6 million dollars each for both Driskell and Henderson Park, with the money stemming from grants and excess SPLOST funds. City leaders...
wfxl.com
Phoebe-Albany Tech project put on hold following HPC appeal
Earlier this week, the Historic Preservation Commission filed an appeal to Dougherty County Superior Court. That appeal has put the Phoebe-Albany Tech Living and Learning Community Project on hold. This comes after the city had overturned the HPC decision to deny Phoebe's project to bring more nurses to the region.
wfxl.com
"We can make a big impact in a small spot,"Operation Clean Sweep comes to Ward 6
On Thursday afternoon, multiple City of Albany departments came together for this month's Operation Clean Sweep. The operation took place at the Bill Miller Community Center. Director of Public Works, Stacey Rowe explained how they had been doing the operation for almost two years now where they pick small sections of each ward to clean every month.
wfxl.com
Three arrested in Americus homicide investigation
Three people have been arrested in an Americus homicide investigation. On Thursday August 25, the GBI Americus Field Office, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 23-year-old Charles Harvey Jr. The GBI says Harvey was taken into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Albany entering auto incident
Albany police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another in connection to an entering auto incident. Around 3:30 a.m. on August 26, officers responded to Ashley Riverside Apartments in the 300 block of Jackson Street. According to a media release from APD, witnesses told officers that two male...
Comments / 0