‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy
Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants
Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
Landlord does double take as Keanu Reeves walks into his pub
A Northamptonshire landlord was shocked to find Keanu Reeves amongst his punters. If you didn't already love Keanu, Danny Ricks, manager of the Fox and Hounds pub at Charwelton, explained that the actor is just as 'lovely' in person. The iconic actor has even been spotted elsewhere in the area,...
'You might think this is disgusting!' Fearne Cotton reveals she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV because it 'makes life so much easier'
Fearne Cotton has revealed she lets her children eat dinner in front of the TV rather than at the dining table. The presenter, 40, who shares son Rex, nine, and daughter Honey, six, with husband Jesse Wood, 45, admitted the parenting move 'makes her life so much easier'. She told...
Honey Boo Boo’s Dad Mike Thompson Is Unrecognizable: See Photos of Sugar Bear’s Total Transformation
Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, underwent more than $60,000 worth of cosmetic procedures to achieve a new, nearly recognizable look. “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” Sugar Bear, 50, said in a statement following his Hollywood makeover. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror, I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.”
Madame Noire
Nene Leakes Underwent A ‘Professional BBL’
Nene Leakes is giving fans a front row seat as she undergoes plastic surgery. She recently announced that she is an ambassador for Georgia Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery and has teamed up with Dr. Okoro. Leakes, who has only had breast augmentation and her nose done, has gotten a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star underwent the knife again for Dr. Okoro’s “Perfectly Pretty You” makeover.
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings
DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings. Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12. The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September...
Simon Cowell's company facing £1 million lawsuit from former X Factor contestants
An unnamed star from The X Factor has said that six acts from the show are planning to sue Simon Cowell's firm SyCo. While the show has been on hiatus since 2019, with Cowell rumoured to be bringing the talent competition back, his company is reportedly set to be hit by a multi-million-pound lawsuit.
Hypebae
TikTok’s "Reverse Hair Washing" Hack Breathes Life Back Into Lifeless Tresses
We can all agree that TikTok is the go-to spot for all things beauty. The app has become a vending machine for everything related to skincare, makeup, and haircare. There are so many fun hacks and tutorials, and this latest “reverse hair washing” is one of those helpful tips everyone should try.
See ‘The Family Chantel’ Stars Chantel and Pedro’s Cryptic Messages Amid Their Divorce
Are they trying to tell us something? 90 Day Fiancé alums Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) and Pedro Jimeno always seemed to have a loving, strong relationship in spite of the family drama that surrounded them. That’s why fans were shocked when In Touch confirmed The Family Chantel stars’ split in July 2022.
People
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
Kaley Cuoco Staged An Intervention On Herself While Shooting “The Flight Attendant” To Help Her Deal With “Super Dark” Depression After Her Divorce From Karl Cook
Kaley Cuoco has opened up about experiencing depression after her divorce from Karl Cook. Last year, Kaley and Karl — who first started dating in 2016 — announced their divorce after three years of marriage. They told People in a joint statement on Sept. 3 that, despite “a...
Frankie Muniz gives honest answer to fan who asked where Dewey actor has been since show
Frankie Muniz has responded to a question asking just what the hell happened to the actor who played Dewey in Malcolm in the Middle. Ever since the highly successful sitcom finished in 2006, the show's stars have continued to stay in the spotlight in some capacity. This is especially true...
Snoop Dogg claims Queen Elizabeth II stopped him from being deported from the UK
Snoop Dogg has alleged that the Queen of England herself put a halt to the rapper's deportation from the United Kingdom in the 1990s. The rapper revealed the story in a recently surfaced TikTok clip, which was taken from an interview with DJ Whoo Kid. The 'Gin and Juice' artist...
Four lads in jeans give their opinion on new 'Ronaldo style' statue
The four lads in jeans have given their opinion of the new statue of them unveiled in Birmingham. Let's hear what they had to say about the tribute:. Friends Alex Lacey, Kevin Rooney, Connor Humpage, Jamie Philips became a meme after a shot of them posing for a photo on a night out in 2019 unexpectedly went viral.
Bus stop collapses under dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
Shocking footage has emerged this morning of a bus stop collapsing from under the feet of dancers at Notting Hill Carnival. See how it happened below:. The weekend saw thousands of people take to the streets of West London to celebrate the festival, which was held for the first time in three years following the pandemic.
Teenager warns others after breaking neck doing viral TikTok challenge
A teenager has warned others about the dangers of a TikTok challenge after she broke her neck. Sarah Platt, from Banbury, was 16 when she was playing with her mates at a hockey tournament and attempted the 'skull breaker' challenge. The basic premise of the stunt is that someone jumps...
SheKnows
Here We Go Again: Young & Restless Star Returns to General Hospital
These days, General Hospital‘s Michael and Willow have an awful lot to deal with. When he’s not slamming the door in his father’s face and plotting to bring him down, she’s dealing with the ramifications of her recent leukemia diagnosis and debating whether or not to share it with her spouse.
Met Police horse dies after collapsing on duty at Notting Hill Carnival
A horse has died after collapsing while on duty at Notting Hill Carnival, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed. The event returned to West London this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with thousands taking to the streets for a celebration of Caribbean culture. But police said there...
