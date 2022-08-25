ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
LADbible

Landlord does double take as Keanu Reeves walks into his pub

A Northamptonshire landlord was shocked to find Keanu Reeves amongst his punters. If you didn't already love Keanu, Danny Ricks, manager of the Fox and Hounds pub at Charwelton, explained that the actor is just as 'lovely' in person. The iconic actor has even been spotted elsewhere in the area,...
In Touch Weekly

Honey Boo Boo’s Dad Mike Thompson Is Unrecognizable: See Photos of Sugar Bear’s Total Transformation

Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, underwent more than $60,000 worth of cosmetic procedures to achieve a new, nearly recognizable look. “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” Sugar Bear, 50, said in a statement following his Hollywood makeover. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror, I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.”
Madame Noire

Nene Leakes Underwent A ‘Professional BBL’

Nene Leakes is giving fans a front row seat as she undergoes plastic surgery. She recently announced that she is an ambassador for Georgia Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery and has teamed up with Dr. Okoro. Leakes, who has only had breast augmentation and her nose done, has gotten a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star underwent the knife again for Dr. Okoro’s “Perfectly Pretty You” makeover.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes

Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
LADbible

Four lads in jeans give their opinion on new 'Ronaldo style' statue

The four lads in jeans have given their opinion of the new statue of them unveiled in Birmingham. Let's hear what they had to say about the tribute:. Friends Alex Lacey, Kevin Rooney, Connor Humpage, Jamie Philips became a meme after a shot of them posing for a photo on a night out in 2019 unexpectedly went viral.
LADbible

Bus stop collapses under dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

Shocking footage has emerged this morning of a bus stop collapsing from under the feet of dancers at Notting Hill Carnival. See how it happened below:. The weekend saw thousands of people take to the streets of West London to celebrate the festival, which was held for the first time in three years following the pandemic.
SheKnows

Here We Go Again: Young & Restless Star Returns to General Hospital

These days, General Hospital‘s Michael and Willow have an awful lot to deal with. When he’s not slamming the door in his father’s face and plotting to bring him down, she’s dealing with the ramifications of her recent leukemia diagnosis and debating whether or not to share it with her spouse.
