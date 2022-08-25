Convicted Tyler sex offender sentenced to life without parole

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Buford Dixon, 51 of Tyler, was sentenced to life without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Judge Jack Skeen Jr.’s court room Thursday.

According to the district attorney, a jury of his peers convicted him in July after hearing evidence that he sexually assaulted a child over the course of two years. He also abused another child that had resided at the defendants residence.

At sentencing, the court heard testimony from the lead detective on the case, testimony about the defendant’s prior criminal history, and an additional abuse victim who had not previously

testified. The case was investigated by the Tyler Police Department and prosecuted by Heath

Chamness and Bryan Jiral of the Smith County District Attorney’s Office. Dixon will never be

eligible for release or parole.



