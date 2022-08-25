ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Convicted Tyler sex offender sentenced to life without parole

By Alisha Tagert
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUXBV_0hV80OGP00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Buford Dixon, 51 of Tyler, was sentenced to life without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child in Judge Jack Skeen Jr.’s court room Thursday.

Jacksonville woman arrested for failure to register as sex offender

According to the district attorney, a jury of his peers convicted him in July after hearing evidence that he sexually assaulted a child over the course of two years. He also abused another child that had resided at the defendants residence.

Man pleads guilty to concealing body found in shallow grave in Van Zandt County

At sentencing, the court heard testimony from the lead detective on the case, testimony about the defendant’s prior criminal history, and an additional abuse victim who had not previously
testified. The case was investigated by the Tyler Police Department and prosecuted by Heath
Chamness and Bryan Jiral of the Smith County District Attorney’s Office. Dixon will never be
eligible for release or parole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygAr4_0hV80OGP00


Want the latest news as it breaks? Sign up for KETK’s breaking news emails and you’ll always be in the loop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Two arrested in Rusk County after power tool theft

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Iowa were arrested in Rusk County on Tuesday after several power tools were reported stolen from a residence, according to the sheriff. The deputy who took the report was given descriptions from the caller of the stolen power tools and a description of a possible […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Jacksonville, TX
Crime & Safety
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Whitehouse ISD investigating verbal threat, student detained

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Additional law enforcement will be present at the Whitehouse High School campus Thursday after an alleged verbal threat was made, according to the school. The school will be following its regular Thursday schedule, and officials with the district said “parents should rest easy knowing students are safe.” The district said it […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man injured in Troup was planning mass shooting, police say

UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Troup police said said they received a “credible report” that a man with mental health issues was planning a mass shooting at a local business. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went […]
TROUP, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘It is not a real dead vulture’: Kilgore Police

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday to explain Operation Buzzard. According to officials, Kilgore need not worry if they see what appears to be a dead vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza next to the police department and central fire station. It is not a real dead vulture. […]
KILGORE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Sex Abuse#Sex Offender#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Ketk Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson Animal Center sees success during Clear the Shelters

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With NBC’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event winding down, Henderson Animal Center decided to open their doors this weekend to give people an extra opportunity to stop by with adoption fees waived. “I was really surprised this year has been more successful than the last,” said Director of the Henderson Animal […]
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Boat, dock destroyed in East Texas morning fire

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) – A boat and a dock were destroyed in an East Texas fire on Wednesday. The blaze happened in Malakoff around 3:45 a.m. The Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department said the boat and dock were on fire when they arrived. Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department needed more firefighters to assist, so they called Payne […]
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy