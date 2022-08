Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Medical Center has received an $82 million donation from the Scriven Foundation. The funds will be used for improving salaries, benefits and retirement for practitioners to help with recruiting and retaining staff, according to an Aug. 25 Bassett Healthcare Network news release. The hospital will also use the grant to help employees access child care and affordable housing.

