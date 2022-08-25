Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher Officially Names Texas A&M Aggies Starting QB
Haynes King will get another chance to be the Aggies No. 1 quarterback
Bryan College Station Eagle
Robert Cessna's preseason grades for the 2022 Texas A&M football team
Here are the preseason grades for the 2022 Texas A&M football team:. The good: The competition is keen. Junior transfer Max Johnson played in 18 games for LSU, starting 14. Haynes King is fully recovered from a fractured ankle, ready to extend plays and remind fans of Johnny Manziel. Talented, confident Conner Weigman, a five-star recruit, is the program’s quarterback of the future.
REPORTS: Haynes King will be A&M's starting QB
LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2018. Former Longview Lobo Haynes King has reportedly been named the Texas A&M starting quarterback heading into next week’s 2022 football season opener against Sam Houston State University. TexAgs’ Billy Liucci published the initial story. King is...
KBTX.com
College Station falls in season opener to Lovejoy
ALLEN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team lost to Lucas Lovejoy 52-27 at the Tom Landry Classic at Allen High School’s Eagle Stadium on Saturday night. The Leopards used a second-quarter surge to pull ahead and never looked back. Lovejoy had four first-half passing touchdowns. The Cougars...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M And System Officials Formally Announce The Addition Of 23 Luxury Suites At Kyle Field
Texas A&M and system officials on Friday made the formal announcement of adding 23 luxury suites at the south end of Kyle Field. This is part of A&M athletics $235 million dollar expansion and renovation package that was approved by the board of regents earlier this year. Speakers included head...
KBTX.com
Calvert stumbles in season opener
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Trojans opened up their season with a 57-12 loss today against Plano Coram Deo Academy in the 9th annual Allen Academy Kickoff Showcase. Right off the bat, Hadley Crafton for Coram Deo Academy put the Lions on the board with a long rushing touchdown. Antonio Porter answered for the Trojans, breaking several tackles on his way to the endzone. Ultimately, it would not prove to be enough, as the Lions steamrolled to a victory.
KBTX.com
Consol wins season opener over Huntsville
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated football team beat Huntsville 38-13 Friday night for their season opener at Tiger Field. Huntsville and Consol are familiar foes that used to be in the same district before this year’s UIL realignment. Consol’s backups went in during the third quarter when they led 38-7. Running back Keshun Thomas led the way for the Tigers with 2 touchdowns on the ground. Wesley Watson had two receiving touchdowns. Will Hargett threw 3 touchdowns (2 to Watson and a 69-yard TD to Carter Frank).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Gooden, Lewis lead Bryan to 67-21 victory over Waller in Tullos' first game
The return of quarterback Malcom Gooden and a flashy varsity debut by Terrence Lewis helped make Ricky Tullos’ first game as Bryan’s head football coach a rousing success as the Vikings rolled to a 67-21 victory over the Waller Bulldogs on Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden,...
KBTX.com
Snook Bluejays defeat Iola Bulldogs in season opener
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -The Snook Bluejays (1-0) won their season opener Friday night with a 12-0 win over the Iola Bulldogs. Lance Lara got things started for the Bluejays in the second quarter. Lara connected with J. Beaux Hruska for a 20 yard touchdown. Snook was first on the scoreboard and led the half to a 6-0. No other scores were made in the first half.
KBTX.com
The Lions open up their 2022 season with a win
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The defending state champions the Franklin Lions opened up their season with a 22-12 win over Woodville. The Lions took control in the first half, starting with a short run from sophomore Jayden Jackson to start the scoring. In the second quarter Bryson Washington took the ball 50 plus yards up the sideline for a touchdown to pad Franklin’s lead 14-0.
KBTX.com
Navasota tops Navarro for first win of the season
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers won their 2022 varsity football season opener following a 41-14 win over Navarro Friday night at Rattler Stadium. Navasota scored on their first offensive play from scrimmage on a reverse pitch to Deontray Scott that covered 73 yards. It was the first of four touchdowns that Scott scored.
KBTX.com
Centerville defeats Buffalo in the Battle of I-45 Season Opener
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville put on a show in the Battle of I-45 against rivals Buffalo. After a penalty on their first play of the game, Centerville would follow up on their next play with a huge 56 yard touchdown run from Paxton Hancock, giving the Tigers an early 6-0 lead. The game would remain scoreless for the remainder of the first quarter.
KBTX.com
Hearne Eagles take flight over the Anderson-Shiro Owls in home opener
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The back-to-back district champs, the (1-0) Hearne Eagles welcomed 3A opponents the (0-1) Anderson-Shiro Owls to Wood Field Friday. The Eagles dominated the first half of the game and struck first midway through the first quarter. Hearne senior quarterback Keyshawn Langham drops back and lobs a pass...
WacoTrib.com
Groesbeck 41, Caldwell 0
GROESBECK — Allen Lewis went on a touchdown throwing spree as the Goats exploded for 34 first-half points en route to a 41-0 win over Caldwell. Lewis threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to brother Anthony Lewis for the game's first touchdown to kick off a 14-point first quarter. Remington Masters followed with a 55-yard TD pass to Anthony Lewis.
KBTX.com
Community members gather for National Night Out Kickoff event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -People in the community joined local law enforcement and first responders for a National Night Out Kickoff event Saturday morning. National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police to partner with the community to make neighborhoods in our area safe and more comfortable to live in. Hundreds of people came out to Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
Police and paramedics sat: Northgate is getting more dangerous
Police and firefighters put together an extensive data-driven report relaying how first responders have been seeing an uptick in arrests and injuries in the Northgate area over the past three years.
KBTX.com
College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station they say stole a vehicle out of Killeen. CSPD says a pickup truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects along Highway 6. DPS and the...
Fire causes local meat market to start over
BRYAN, Texas — After a fire broke out at a local meat market damaging the store's interior, an owner has come up with a way to salvage the business. On Tuesday, Texas Meat Market caught fire after a smoker ignited in the back of the building. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Chappell Hill man was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic stop in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening at 7:40, Sergeant Jonathan Phipps, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East Alamo and Barbee Street for failing to display a front license plate. After investigation, Jesus Vega, 39 of Chappell Hill, was found to have an active warrant for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Vega was taken into custody on the warrant without incident and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
