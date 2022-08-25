ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

New postseason format isn't lowering the bar too much

With an additional wild card in each league, we could have expected the following this year: 1. Teams at the top of the standings would be even more secure in their postseason chances down the stretch. 2. More teams overall would be able to stay in contention. So far, however, the impact of baseball’s expanded postseason is marginal.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy