Daily Mail

Unwell father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP refused to leave the hospital until they performed blood tests which revealed he was suffering from terminal leukaemia

A father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP 'refused to leave' the hospital without vital blood tests - which revealed he was suffering from terminal cancer. Gareth Dixon, 40, a sign fitter from Warrington, was taken to hospital earlier this year after...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Man dies from cancer after hospital lost scan which revealed tumour in kidney

A man has died from cancer after a scan showing his tumour was lost by a hospital – which allowed the tumour to grow untreated for 10 years.Michael Lane, 50, died in May last year just five months after being diagnosed with kidney cancer despite a CT scan revealing the disease a decade earlier.The father of three first went to Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital in 2010 with symptoms and a suspicious mass was detected in his right kidney.However, his radiology report was printed and filed without being sent to his consultant urologist or his GP, so the tumour went untreated.Lane...
CANCER
Daily Mail

'Life is a lot at the moment': Rhod Gilbert's wife Sian Harries reveals they have moved house three times to be closer to a hospital as the comedian battles cancer

Rhod Gilbert's wife Sian Harries has revealed the couple have moved house three times since July to be closer to a hospital. The comedian, 53, told fans he's battling cancer in a statement issued across social media, just days after pausing his current tour. The Welsh star is currently undergoing...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Dad, 27, Is Almost Killed In Horrific Crash: It Saved His Life Because His Surgeon Found A Hidden Cancer

Jak Metcalfe, 27, is a cancer survivor. But he credits his survival to the aftermath of a life-changing car crash that not only affected him but also his wife and in-laws. Because a post-accident operation revealed his cancer at an early stage, Jak feels “lucky” to have survived the disease and get married to his wife and have an eight-month-old daughter.
CANCER
Us Weekly

Robyn Griggs Dead at 49: ‘Another World’ Star Battled Cervical Cancer Before Her Death

Robyn Griggs died on Saturday, August 13, at age 49. She battled endocervical adeno cancer prior to her death. The news was shared by a friend of the Another World star on her official Facebook page. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” the announcement, published on Saturday, read. “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Father dies after stage four brain tumour was misdiagnosed as sleep apnoea

A widow has called for greater awareness of the symptoms of a brain tumour after her husband died following a misdiagnosis of sleep apnoea.Father of one James Lamerton, from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex died aged 40 in November 2021. He is survived by his wife Myriam, 32, and their two-year-old daughter, Layla.The teacher and musician was diagnosed with sleep apnoea by doctors after complaining of repeated trips to the bathroom during the night and feeling tired.Myriam said she initially suspected his frequent trips to the bathroom could have been a sign of prostate cancer, which James’ father had suffered from....
CANCER
The Independent

Girl, 12, diagnosed with brain tumour after trip to Specsavers dies before £200K raised for treatment

A 12-year-old girl diagnosed with a brain tumour after a routine trip to the opticians has tragically died while her family battled to raise £200,000 for treatment unavailable on the NHS.Grace Kelly went to Specsavers for a check-up when opticians discovered swelling behind her eyes in August 2021.The schoolgirl was referred to Leicester Royal Infirmary where an MRI scan discovered she had a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) tumour the size of a 50p piece.Grace, of Oadby, Leicestershire, underwent an eight-hour operation and several courses of both radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but despite this gruelling treatment a scan revealed the tumour had...
CANCER
