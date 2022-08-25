Read full article on original website
Australian singing icon John Farnham goes into hospital after being diagnosed with cancer
Australian icon John Farnham has been admitted into hospital for surgery after being diagnosed with cancer. The singer will undergo surgery this morning (Tuesday, August 23) to remove a cancerous growth at a Victorian hospital. Farnham and his family issued a statement revealing his health condition while sharing that the...
Unwell father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP refused to leave the hospital until they performed blood tests which revealed he was suffering from terminal leukaemia
A father-of-two who waited 20 hours in A&E only to be told to see his GP 'refused to leave' the hospital without vital blood tests - which revealed he was suffering from terminal cancer. Gareth Dixon, 40, a sign fitter from Warrington, was taken to hospital earlier this year after...
Man dies from cancer after hospital lost scan which revealed tumour in kidney
A man has died from cancer after a scan showing his tumour was lost by a hospital – which allowed the tumour to grow untreated for 10 years.Michael Lane, 50, died in May last year just five months after being diagnosed with kidney cancer despite a CT scan revealing the disease a decade earlier.The father of three first went to Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital in 2010 with symptoms and a suspicious mass was detected in his right kidney.However, his radiology report was printed and filed without being sent to his consultant urologist or his GP, so the tumour went untreated.Lane...
Gena Tew Confirms She's Not in Hospice Amid Rumors: 'Almost'
The 27-year-old Instagram model, said: "I am not on hospice and I'm alive, y'all. I'm alive!"
'Life is a lot at the moment': Rhod Gilbert's wife Sian Harries reveals they have moved house three times to be closer to a hospital as the comedian battles cancer
Rhod Gilbert's wife Sian Harries has revealed the couple have moved house three times since July to be closer to a hospital. The comedian, 53, told fans he's battling cancer in a statement issued across social media, just days after pausing his current tour. The Welsh star is currently undergoing...
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
Katie Piper rushed to hospital after husband noticed black spot in her eye
Katie Piper has shared that she was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation this week after her husband noticed a peculiar black spot in her eye. The writer, activist, and presenter told fans that her left eye was in immense pain, leaving her nauseous as she struggled to open her eyes in light.
Dad, 27, Is Almost Killed In Horrific Crash: It Saved His Life Because His Surgeon Found A Hidden Cancer
Jak Metcalfe, 27, is a cancer survivor. But he credits his survival to the aftermath of a life-changing car crash that not only affected him but also his wife and in-laws. Because a post-accident operation revealed his cancer at an early stage, Jak feels “lucky” to have survived the disease and get married to his wife and have an eight-month-old daughter.
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Dad Of Two, 40, With Chest Pains, Thirst and Fatigue Was Told By Doctors That ‘Nothing Is Wrong With Him:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Gareth Dixon, 40, was diagnosed with leukemia after insisting that blood tests be taken during a trip to the emergency room after suffering from chest, hip and rib cage pain. Prior to that trip, he had tried to make an in-person doctors appointment because he was dealing with fatigue, thirst, aches and pains.
Robyn Griggs Dead at 49: ‘Another World’ Star Battled Cervical Cancer Before Her Death
Robyn Griggs died on Saturday, August 13, at age 49. She battled endocervical adeno cancer prior to her death. The news was shared by a friend of the Another World star on her official Facebook page. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories,” the announcement, published on Saturday, read. “I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.”
Heartbreaking moment dad was asked to choose between his baby or fiancée during traumatic delivery
A heartbroken dad has opened up about the moment he was asked to choose between saving the life of his fiancée or his unborn baby. When Michael Gerry Fotheringham McConnell discovered his fiancée, Stephanie Brown, was pregnant last year, he was thrilled. The 33-year-old dad from Falkirk, Scotland,...
Miss Universe Runner-Up, 26, Was Told To ‘Cut Back On Coffee and Alcohol’ Due To Heart Palpitations: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Aspiring lawyer Anglee Kumar, 26, had just been hired at a top law firm in London when she found out she had lymphoma. Symptoms presented as heart palpitations, and she was initially told to cut back on coffee and alcohol. Anglee had a clean bill of health, so the diagnosis understandably came as quite a shock, especially when learning it was stage 4.
Woman Pregnant with ‘Miracle’ Baby Is DEVASTATED She Can’t Breastfeed Due To Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Allison Murphy faced every mother’s nightmare when she found out she potentially had cancer while 35 weeks pregnant. and needed surgery to get her thyroid out. The new mom gave birth to a healthy baby girl, then received her diagnosis. Luckily, thyroid cancer is typically slow-growing, but that doesn’t...
Father dies after stage four brain tumour was misdiagnosed as sleep apnoea
A widow has called for greater awareness of the symptoms of a brain tumour after her husband died following a misdiagnosis of sleep apnoea.Father of one James Lamerton, from Leigh-on-Sea in Essex died aged 40 in November 2021. He is survived by his wife Myriam, 32, and their two-year-old daughter, Layla.The teacher and musician was diagnosed with sleep apnoea by doctors after complaining of repeated trips to the bathroom during the night and feeling tired.Myriam said she initially suspected his frequent trips to the bathroom could have been a sign of prostate cancer, which James’ father had suffered from....
Hospital trust apologises after mother was told her baby had died before she was brought to her alive - then died hours later
NHS medics told a mother her baby was dead, then alive, before the child died hours later. Alisha Pegg said that she was sent home from the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford despite being in premature labour. When she then gave birth to baby Grace at home, the pair were...
Girl, 12, diagnosed with brain tumour after trip to Specsavers dies before £200K raised for treatment
A 12-year-old girl diagnosed with a brain tumour after a routine trip to the opticians has tragically died while her family battled to raise £200,000 for treatment unavailable on the NHS.Grace Kelly went to Specsavers for a check-up when opticians discovered swelling behind her eyes in August 2021.The schoolgirl was referred to Leicester Royal Infirmary where an MRI scan discovered she had a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) tumour the size of a 50p piece.Grace, of Oadby, Leicestershire, underwent an eight-hour operation and several courses of both radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but despite this gruelling treatment a scan revealed the tumour had...
Boy's five year cough was a mystery for doctors until they make gross discovery
An eight-year-old boy is set to undergo surgery after doctors finally discovered the shocking reason for his cough after five years. Marley, from Adelaide, first began suffering with respiratory symptoms as a toddler and was initially diagnosed with asthma, but his mum, Skye Enjakovic, wasn’t convinced. She continued to...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
