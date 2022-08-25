ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

IMPD: Man critically injured in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 65th Street and Johnson Road, near Skiles Test Nature Park, around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Suspect in custody after gunshots fired inside Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers have a suspect in custody after gunshots were reported inside a home Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 13400 block of Lantern Road. The suspect was located and taken into custody a short time later. Police said...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Anderson teen dies in early morning shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is dead after what police called an accidental shooting. Police said 19-year-old Jacob Spivey was shot in the 1900 block of Jonathon Court around 6 a.m. Thursday. Medics pronounced Spivey dead at the scene. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will officially determine the...
ANDERSON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

IMPD asks for public's help locating man wanted for battery

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury in a June incident. Aggravated assault detectives are attempting to locate 33-year-old Freddie Orr Jr. On June 20, 2022, officers responded to the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Elderly man hit by school bus in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — An elderly man was injured when he was hit by a bus in the Castleton area Thursday morning. Police officers responded to the Ivy Knoll Apartments, near East 82nd Street and Interstate 465, around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. Police found an elderly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Side#Violent Crime#Impd
WTHR

Man facing attempted murder charges for shooting at IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Ridner is facing attempted murder, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement charges for allegedly shooting at officers on Aug. 25. Officers had been called to the home in a neighborhood near Mann and Thompson roads for a welfare check. Ridner's mother told officers he had guns in the house, had lost his job and she was concerned about his well-being.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

IMPD: 4 injured, 3 critically, in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were injured, three critically, in shootings in Indianapolis from Sunday night into Monday morning. One person was also killed in a stabbing on the city's near south side. East side shooting. Around 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 2300 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Indianapolis girl

INDIANAPOLIS — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old girl from Indianapolis. Police said Delilah Jennings was last seen Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9:24 a.m. in Indianapolis and is believed to be in extreme danger. Jennings is described as 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 80...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Police: Man arrested after attacking Danville pastor, police officer and K-9

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a 31-year-old Plainfield man accused of assaulting a pastor in Danville, then an officer and trying to gouge a K-9 officer's eyes out. The incident started with a 911 hang-up call to Hendricks County dispatchers at around 9 p.m. During that call, the dispatcher heard screaming, but no one spoke over the phone before hanging up.
DANVILLE, IN
WTHR

Police seek missing Indianapolis teenager

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Indianapolis. According to IMPD, 17-year-old Alan Turcios is missing and detectives believe he may be a danger to himself. He was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis near West 34th Street and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Dump truck nearly hits kids at Center Grove bus stop

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — Changes for student safety are being made after a dangerous morning at the bus stop in Johnson County. Parents say it was a near-tragedy Wednesday, as 15 Center Grove kids narrowly missed getting hit by a dump truck. It happened right near a portion of...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy