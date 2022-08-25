Read full article on original website
IMPD: Man critically injured in northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday morning. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 65th Street and Johnson Road, near Skiles Test Nature Park, around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s) who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
1 person seriously injured in shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An early morning shooting left one person injured early Wednesday morning. Around midnight, Indianapolis police got a report of a traffic accident in an alley near the 1000 block of Laurel Street, which is just northeast of Shelby and Prospect streets. Police found an unoccupied car when...
Suspect in custody after gunshots fired inside Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers have a suspect in custody after gunshots were reported inside a home Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the report of shots fired in the 13400 block of Lantern Road. The suspect was located and taken into custody a short time later. Police said...
Anderson teen dies in early morning shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is dead after what police called an accidental shooting. Police said 19-year-old Jacob Spivey was shot in the 1900 block of Jonathon Court around 6 a.m. Thursday. Medics pronounced Spivey dead at the scene. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will officially determine the...
IMPD asks for public's help locating man wanted for battery
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury in a June incident. Aggravated assault detectives are attempting to locate 33-year-old Freddie Orr Jr. On June 20, 2022, officers responded to the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue on...
Elderly man hit by school bus in Castleton
INDIANAPOLIS — An elderly man was injured when he was hit by a bus in the Castleton area Thursday morning. Police officers responded to the Ivy Knoll Apartments, near East 82nd Street and Interstate 465, around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. Police found an elderly...
Indianapolis man sentenced after firing shots at IMPD officers in 12-hour standoff at south side home
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge sentenced 39-year-old Wesley Cartwright, of Indianapolis, to 10 years in prison after illegally possessing a firearm and shooting at IMPD SWAT officers during a 12-hour standoff in January 2022. According to court documents, Marion County Sheriff's Department deputies tried to serve an eviction notice...
Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
People living near Ritter Avenue and East 21st Street concerned about recent violence
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting early Monday morning at East 23rd Street and Ritter Avenue left a teenager in critical condition. IMPD said Monday afternoon that the 19-year-old died from his injuries. People living in the area have been concerned about recent violence. Last Thursday, another shooting around 21st Street...
Man arrested in shooting of Indianapolis woman who died after crash on way to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives arrested 27-year-old Herschel Anderson for his alleged involvement in the death of 27-year-old Deja Morse at a bar on the city's northwest side in April 2022. On April 2, officers were originally called to a report of a person shot shortly after 2 a.m....
Man facing attempted murder charges for shooting at IMPD officers
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Ridner is facing attempted murder, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement charges for allegedly shooting at officers on Aug. 25. Officers had been called to the home in a neighborhood near Mann and Thompson roads for a welfare check. Ridner's mother told officers he had guns in the house, had lost his job and she was concerned about his well-being.
WTHR
Man and woman found dead in Fishers home
This happened at a home in Cumberland Place village. Police were called there after someone called 911 threatening suicide.
IMPD: 4 injured, 3 critically, in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were injured, three critically, in shootings in Indianapolis from Sunday night into Monday morning. One person was also killed in a stabbing on the city's near south side. East side shooting. Around 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 2300 block...
Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Indianapolis girl
INDIANAPOLIS — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old girl from Indianapolis. Police said Delilah Jennings was last seen Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9:24 a.m. in Indianapolis and is believed to be in extreme danger. Jennings is described as 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 80...
Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in charges related to drive-by mosque shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to more than 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to firing shots at a mosque on the northwest side of Indianapolis in May. According to court documents, 22-year-old Jonathan Warren sent multiple threats and tried to kill someone...
ISP: 53-year-old man found dead in Connersville cemetery was shot
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help from the public after a 53-year-old man was found dead in the Connersville cemetery. The Fayette County coroner determined Thomas Combs died from a gunshot wound. Police with the Pendleton District responded to a report of a deceased man...
WTHR
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
Police: Man arrested after attacking Danville pastor, police officer and K-9
DANVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a 31-year-old Plainfield man accused of assaulting a pastor in Danville, then an officer and trying to gouge a K-9 officer's eyes out. The incident started with a 911 hang-up call to Hendricks County dispatchers at around 9 p.m. During that call, the dispatcher heard screaming, but no one spoke over the phone before hanging up.
Police seek missing Indianapolis teenager
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Indianapolis. According to IMPD, 17-year-old Alan Turcios is missing and detectives believe he may be a danger to himself. He was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis near West 34th Street and...
Dump truck nearly hits kids at Center Grove bus stop
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — Changes for student safety are being made after a dangerous morning at the bus stop in Johnson County. Parents say it was a near-tragedy Wednesday, as 15 Center Grove kids narrowly missed getting hit by a dump truck. It happened right near a portion of...
