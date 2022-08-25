Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
spectrumnews1.com
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
spectrumnews1.com
A push for women's rights and to say no to Amendment 2
FLORENCE, Ky. — Gail McAdams and others gathered Friday night, on Women’s Equality Day. McAdams is a former educator and said Aug. 26, 1920, was the day women gained the right to vote. “I’m calling the 19th amendment today ‘the unfinished revolution,’ and that we’re here to finish...
spectrumnews1.com
California’s sports betting propositions break spending records
This fall, California has two sports betting initiatives on the ballot and campaigns for and against are spending massive amounts to sway voters. So far, spending on Propositions 26 and 27 has surpassed $357 million, setting a record as the most expensive campaign in California’s history. “Inside the Issues”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Cuyahoga Valley National Park earns U.S. EPA award for $50M Krejci Dump remediation
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — When the Cuyahoga Valley National Park purchased a property in the mid-80s as part of its expanding footprint, park officials weren’t aware they had taken on a toxic dump site. Now, after years of cleanup, working closely with the Ford Motor Co. and other...
spectrumnews1.com
Strong storms sweep across the state this evening
The Spectrum News1 weather team is closely monitoring two potential episodes of strong to severe thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. The first round arrives this afternoon and evening with an advancing warm front. Then, the second round arrives overnight into early Monday morning ahead of our next cold front.
spectrumnews1.com
Expert weighs in on student loan forgiveness for Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Following the announcement of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, Dr. Keyimani Alford, who serves on Gov. Tony Evers’ task force on student debt, weighs in on the positives and the potential pitfalls. “I do think the plan is a step in the right...
spectrumnews1.com
Additional Journey concert date added
HONOLULU — A “second and final show” on Oct. 6 has been added to meet the demand of Hawaii Journey fans after the Oct. 5 show sold out. Tickets are now available for a special weeklong, online-only presale that is “geo-limited” for Hawaii residents only, according to Rick Bartalini, chief executive officer of Rick Bartalini Presents. Ticket sales will open up to Mainland fans on Sept. 3. They will also be available at the Blaisdell box office starting on the same day. Tickets start at $55.50 plus service fees and general excise tax.
Comments / 0