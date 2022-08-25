Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
CBJ Assembly makes appointment to the Systemic Racism Review Committee
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Assembly held a special meeting Thursday to make an appointment to the Systemic Racism Review Committee. The special assembly meeting was Thursday, Aug. 25th via Zoom Webinar. The Assembly appointed Ephraim Froehlich to a term beginning immediately and ending June...
ktoo.org
What makes Auke Bay’s Indian Point, or X’unáxi a sacred site?
Guests: From the Sealaska Heritage Institute — Rosita Worl President and Dr. Charles Smythe, Senior Ethnologist. Every piece of land has a story. For Indigenous peoples, ties to the land are often erased from history after it is usurped — even sacred sites like Indian Point on the outskirts of Juneau. A new book published by Sealaska Heritage Institute hopes to change that.
kinyradio.com
M/V Tustamena cancels 2 days of operation due to lack of crew
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Due to a crew shortage, M/V Tustumena's Aug. 25 and 26 sailings are canceled. It is anticipated the Tustumena will resume its published schedule Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. from Homer to Kodiak. Service notices and schedule updates may be found at dot.alaska.gov/amhs/service_notices.shtml. All passengers are...
kinyradio.com
CBJ vote centers will be open for 2 weeks prior to Election Day
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau's annual Regular Municipal Election is just around the corner, and this year voters will be able to cast their ballot in a variety of ways in the weeks leading up to Election Day on Oct. 4. Similar to the past...
kinyradio.com
The Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund awards $28,646 in grants to 13 non-profits
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Community Foundation's Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund announced on Friday their distribution of $28,646 in grants to thirteen non-profits in Southeast Alaska. The Douglas-Dornan Foundation Fund was established in 1993 in memory of Brian Douglas and Wythe Dornan who were active members of the community. Since...
kinyradio.com
Former Juneau hospital senior employee arrested Thursday for theft
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - A former senior-level employee at Juneau’s hospital was arrested early Thursday evening for allegedly stealing $108,000 from the medical institution. Bradley Grigg, former chief behavioral health officer at Bartlett Regional Hospital, was indicted in Juneau Superior Court on Thursday on two counts of theft...
kinyradio.com
Artists of All Nations gather at the JAHC
Abel Ryan paints a wooden panel for an upcoming art show in October. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Artists of All Nations gather monthly at the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council to focus on their artwork. From 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m on the last Sunday...
ktoo.org
Former Juneau hospital administrator charged with felony theft for alleged fraudulent travel claims and online purchases
On Friday morning, state prosecutors charged a former top-level employee at Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital with two felony counts of theft in the first degree. State troopers arrested Bradley Grigg, formerly the hospital’s chief behavioral health officer, Thursday evening for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from the city-owned hospital. He participated in the arraignment by video call from Lemon Creek Correctional Center.
kinyradio.com
16th annual Great Land Cup tournament at Aant’iyeik Fields
Shannon Crossley prepares to throw her disc in the distance-run Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Over the weekend, disc golf players competed in three rounds for the Great Land Cup. Shannon Crossley, the Communications Director for Juneau Disc Golf Club talked about the event. "We...
kinyradio.com
Shots fired leads to arrest for Misconduct Involving Weapons charges
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two men are behind bars after firing a handgun in the air on Friday. On Aug.26, at about 10:20 a.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a gunshot being heard in the area of Trout Street and Jordan Ave. Responding officers heard additional gunshots once they arrived on scene.
