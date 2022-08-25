ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
REAL ESTATE
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota identifies 371 schools needing extra support

(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Education identified 371 public schools, including 15 entire school districts, that will get various extra support through the North Star program over the next three years. "While our lives are returning to a sense of normalcy, we know our schools are...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
voiceofalexandria.com

Court says the state can't tax former tribal lands

Wisconsin can’t force tribal members to pay property taxes on reservation lands under a recent federal appeals court ruling that involves four northern Wisconsin tribes. The decision is a victory for tribes and the state is considering an appeal. A federal appeals court panel ruled last week that unless...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy