Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs’ Western Hotel completely gutted, but face should remain the same
Although the Western Hotel in downtown Glenwood Springs is currently just sitting as a facade, construction continues, and one day some residents should be able to call it home. The Western Hotel, 716 Cooper Ave., currently sits as a hollowed shell of the historical building it once was; not to...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Carbondale Business Confluence coming Sept. 21
The Carbondale Chamber is presenting its annual Carbondale Business Confluence, “Future Forecast,” on Sept. 21, with earlybird ticket deadlines this week. The Confluence is set to take place at Third Street Center from 8-11 a.m., including breakfast, followed by a networking event from 4-6 p.m. hosted by CoVenture.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Community profile: Judge Paul Metzger reflects on his 20 years on Garfield County Court bench
From presiding over mock trials with local high school students to many a real trial in the Garfield County Courthouse, County Judge Paul Metzger has heard and seen a lot in 20 years on the bench. “I just feel really fortunate to have had this position,” Metzger said as he...
A new approach to supporting the homeless in Eagle County
Homelessness has long been an underdefined and underserved issue in Eagle County, but that is beginning to change. Up until this year, the county’s ability to identify and support the local homeless population has been limited to the work of individual nonprofits and the sheriff’s office, but new funding opportunities have enabled the development of the county’s first organized program for homelessness services.
estesparknews.com
14th Annual Handmade In Colorado Expo In Bond Park
The 14th annual Handmade in Colorado Expo takes place in downtown Bond Park, August 26, 27 & 28, and is a juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. The event will feature a vast array of independent designers producing original handcrafted goods from a wide...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Stories from Aspen’s Ancestors’ museum-theatre tour returns next week with Aspen Historical Society
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Aspen Historical Society is presenting its annual museum-theatre tour at Red Butte Cemetery: “Twilight in the Cemetery: Stories from Aspen’s Ancestors.”. Winding through the cemetery, the audience will learn about Aspen’s history, hearing from well-known “ghosts” of Aspen’s near and distant past. The tour...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Betty Lou Albertson
Betty Lou Albertson went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 16, 2022. She was born to Sigurd and Anna (Ryden) Bobson on September 5, 1931 in. Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She grew up in Gypsum, Colorado and graduated from Eagle County High School in 1949. She attended one year at CU Boulder. She married Charles (Chuck) Phillip Albertson on Sept. 16, 1950 in the Lutheran Church of Gypsum, which her grandfather helped build.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen unicyclist left his mark on famed Iron Horse Bicycle Classic
It’s only fitting that Aspen’s Mike “Pinto” Tierney is going out “No. 1” in the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic. Not “No. 1” as in the fastest in the famed race and recreational ride between Durango and Silverton. Nor did he log the most years riding in the event, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year on Memorial Day Weekend.
Dead tree at Vail golf course being investigated by state
The Vail Golf Club course is in its summer green glory right now. That makes a dead evergreen stick out even more. The tree’s needles have almost all turned red, and its condition has drawn a lot of attention. The Vail Recreation District is investigating, since it operates the...
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Preps roundup: Glenwood football drops opener at GJ; Grand Valley wins big at Ellicott to begin fall campaign
The Grand Junction High School football team took the visiting Glenwood Springs Demons to overtime on Thursday, capping off a comeback win with a touchdown in the extra frame to send the Demons packing. The Demons led 13-7 at halftime, but gave up the tying touchdown late in the fourth...
cpr.org
Is nature calling while you’re in nature? More and more, Colorado officials are asking you to pack your own poop out
No doubt you’ve heard the saying: “Take only pictures, leave only footprints.”. In beautiful outdoor spots across the West, however, people have been leaving something far more disturbing: human waste, piles of it. Paula Peterson calls them “white lilies.”. “Fecal matter with toilet paper on top,” she...
Devastating details emerge in death of hiker, 35, after his girlfriend desperately tried to save him
A WOMAN desperately tried to save her boyfriend after he suffered a possible cardiac event while hiking on a popular trail. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the medical incident on the Thomas Lakes Trail in Carbondale, Colorado on August 12. The 7.8-mile out-and-back trail is popular among...
