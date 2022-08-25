ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Carbondale Business Confluence coming Sept. 21

The Carbondale Chamber is presenting its annual Carbondale Business Confluence, “Future Forecast,” on Sept. 21, with earlybird ticket deadlines this week. The Confluence is set to take place at Third Street Center from 8-11 a.m., including breakfast, followed by a networking event from 4-6 p.m. hosted by CoVenture.
CARBONDALE, CO
Vail Daily

A new approach to supporting the homeless in Eagle County

Homelessness has long been an underdefined and underserved issue in Eagle County, but that is beginning to change. Up until this year, the county’s ability to identify and support the local homeless population has been limited to the work of individual nonprofits and the sheriff’s office, but new funding opportunities have enabled the development of the county’s first organized program for homelessness services.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
estesparknews.com

14th Annual Handmade In Colorado Expo In Bond Park

The 14th annual Handmade in Colorado Expo takes place in downtown Bond Park, August 26, 27 & 28, and is a juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. The event will feature a vast array of independent designers producing original handcrafted goods from a wide...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Stories from Aspen’s Ancestors’ museum-theatre tour returns next week with Aspen Historical Society

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Aspen Historical Society is presenting its annual museum-theatre tour at Red Butte Cemetery: “Twilight in the Cemetery: Stories from Aspen’s Ancestors.”. Winding through the cemetery, the audience will learn about Aspen’s history, hearing from well-known “ghosts” of Aspen’s near and distant past. The tour...
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Betty Lou Albertson

Betty Lou Albertson went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 16, 2022. She was born to Sigurd and Anna (Ryden) Bobson on September 5, 1931 in. Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She grew up in Gypsum, Colorado and graduated from Eagle County High School in 1949. She attended one year at CU Boulder. She married Charles (Chuck) Phillip Albertson on Sept. 16, 1950 in the Lutheran Church of Gypsum, which her grandfather helped build.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen unicyclist left his mark on famed Iron Horse Bicycle Classic

It’s only fitting that Aspen’s Mike “Pinto” Tierney is going out “No. 1” in the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic. Not “No. 1” as in the fastest in the famed race and recreational ride between Durango and Silverton. Nor did he log the most years riding in the event, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year on Memorial Day Weekend.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Dead tree at Vail golf course being investigated by state

The Vail Golf Club course is in its summer green glory right now. That makes a dead evergreen stick out even more. The tree’s needles have almost all turned red, and its condition has drawn a lot of attention. The Vail Recreation District is investigating, since it operates the...
VAIL, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
COLORADO STATE
