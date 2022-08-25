ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Neile Joler Nelson talks about Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Honor

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Neile Joler Nelson of Fort Kent has been involved in sports throughout her career. She played multiple sports at Fort Kent High School and then had a great basketball career at St Joseph’s College. Because of her basketball success she will be inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
FORT KENT, ME
Where in Maine hunters shot the most bears last year

Bear season begins in earnest on Monday, Aug. 29, and it is likely to be another productive year for hunters. That prediction is based on the reported decreased abundance or quality of natural food sources for bears, which should be out searching for food and thus more susceptible to harvest by bait hunters. Dry conditions in much of Maine have led to smaller crops of beech nuts, acorns and berries.
MAINE STATE
Gardiner Health Care Facility to close nursing home unit

HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - The Gardiner Health Care Facility in Houlton recently announced they will be closing their nursing home unit. The CEO of North Country Associates says it will reduce their reliance on nurses. We’re told Gardiner Health Care will be changing models from a 38 bed nursing facility...
HOULTON, ME
An Adventurous Ride On A Northern Maine Road Could Have Ended Bad

You never know what you will see on the roads these days when you travel any distance outside of your own town. We are approaching the time of year when drivers need to be cognizant of farm equipment moving throughout harvest. This week in my travels I witnessed a series of events that could have ended badly for many people. Fortunately, we survived our exposure to the idiots of the week.
HOULTON, ME
Frida Kahlo exhibit opens

Today's Potato Pickers Highlights: Part Three - Guest Clif Eugene Hammond. On this morning’s Potato Pickers Special, we featured an interview with Clif (Eugene) Hammond, a retired Agricultural Engineer and son of Easton farmer, Clifton William Hammond. Clif W. Hammond started documenting video footage of the family farm, and surrounding Aroostook County farming community, back in the 1940s/50s.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

