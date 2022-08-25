ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partial-Body Contact Advisory Issued for Richardi Park Beach Due to Elevated E.coli Levels

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
A partial-body contact advisory has been issued for Richardi Park Beach in Antrim County after water samples showed elevated levels of E.coli.

A water sample collected Wednesday showed an E. coli level of 325.5 E. coli per 100ml. A follow-up water sample was taken Thursday, and results will be shared on Friday.

According to Jeremy Fruk, Health Department of Northwest Michigan (HDNW) Director of Environmental Health, weather can play a huge role when it comes to E. coli levels on beaches in Michigan. Rain can wash fecal matter down streams and into lakes, most of which comes from wildlife such as gulls and/or geese. High E.coli levels can clear up within 24-48 hours, especially on Lake Michigan if the weather is favorable.

