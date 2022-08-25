Read full article on original website
Marshall Mavericks open 2022 season on the road with 40-29 win over Tyler Lions
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) High school football has started in East Texas and the Marshall Mavericks opened their 2022 season with a road win over the Tyler Lions. The final score was: 40-29 Next week, Tyler will play their cross-town rivals Tyler Legacy, while Marshall will head to Longview to take on the Lobos.
bossierpress.com
Column: Airline, Bossier and Parkway were the jamboree winners, but all six parish teams have reason for optimism
The Bossier City Lions Club Jamboree on Friday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium was pretty typical as jamborees go. All six teams did some things well. And all six have a few things to clean up before their season openers. One great thing about Friday’s jamboree was the...
Longview unleashes 'Hale' storm in season-opening 36-10 win over McKinney Boyd
By Buck Ringgold McKINNEY — Longview receiver Jalen Hale is one of the top uncommitted seniors in the state of Texas. He does have a lengthy list of suitors, including Alabama and Texas. Recently, Texas A&M entered the picture, and Hale plans to officially announce his college ...
scttx.com
Bears Start Season with Convincing 53-22 Win over Bearcats
The Timpson Bears varsity football team has started off their 2022 regular football season with a 1-0 record after gaining a 53-22 road win over the Beckville Bearcats. The Bears got on the scoreboard early when Geovonie Bryant caught a touchdown pass from Terry Bussey which capped a 7-play 56-yard scoring drive. Bryant then added an extra point kick which gave THS a 7-0 lead with 6:44 minutes left in the first quarter.
REPORTS: Haynes King will be A&M's starting QB
LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2018. Former Longview Lobo Haynes King has reportedly been named the Texas A&M starting quarterback heading into next week’s 2022 football season opener against Sam Houston State University. TexAgs’ Billy Liucci published the initial story. King is...
Why Tyler and High Hill Development Are Becoming New Hubs for North Texans
Nestled amongst the piney woods of East Texas, High Hill Development offers an oasis of stunning vacation homes, beautiful scenery, and world-class leisure. The new resort development aims to create the ultimate relaxation and a memorable experience for Texans that are accustomed to the immersive 30A-like experience in Florida. As...
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 25th, 2022
Deaths – 193 (Was 193 on 08/18/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 25th, 2022:. Brookeland – 4 (Was 2 on 08/18/22) Jasper – 48 (Was 34 on 08/18/22) Kirbyville – 7 (Was 8 on 08/18/22) Buna – 7 (Was 9 on 08/18/22)
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
scttx.com
PVILCA Inducts Hattie Ree Netherly-Horton into 2022 Hall of Fame
August 26, 2022 - The 2022 Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association (PVILCA) Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held July 23, 2022 at the Marriott South Hotel in Houston and Shelbyville's Hattie Ree Netherly-Horton was among those to receive recognition as a Basketball inductee. Hattie Ree Netherly-Horton grew up...
KLTV
Marshall man arrested in 2021 death of ETBU student
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man involved in a three-vehicle fatal crash in 2021 has been formally charged and arrested. Jared Stevens, 44, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of criminally negligent homicide with a $50,000 bond. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on March 30, 2021, Stevens was traveling on US Highway 80 when he “looked away from the road temporarily and failed to control the vehicle’s speed” before colliding with the rear end of an eastbound 2016 Kia Optima that was stopped to turn left into a private drive. The impact caused the Kia to travel into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2002 Ford Escape.
sfasu.edu
SFA’s Dr. Sarah Straub lands grant to create academy for Nacogdoches girls
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University’s Dr. Sarah Straub, an associate professor in the James I. Perkins College of Education’s Department of Education Studies, was recently awarded a $58,000 grant through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department that will fund a science academy for up to 100 girls in the Nacogdoches Independent School District.
scttx.com
Fall Cattleman’s Roundup Set for Sept. 10
August 27, 2022 - The Fall Cattleman’s Roundup will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10am until 4pm at the Carthage Exposition Center, 1735 Ball Park Road, Carthage, Texas. Guest speaks are County and Parish Extension Agents; Veterinarians; Mix 30 Liquid Feed; Herbicide and Pesticide Reps; Farm...
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
KTAL
Shreveport police investigate Sunday-afternoon shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of an early-afternoon shooting in the Highland neighborhood. Just after 1 p.m., SPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Triple JJJ convenience store at the intersection of Stoner and Creswell Avenues. According to police, when they...
KLTV
Panola County woman allegedly set family member’s car on fire
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office reports a Deberry woman was arrested Friday for allegedly setting a family member’s car on fire. Jessica Sinclair Crain, 34, of Deberry was charged with arson and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Sheriff Sarah Fields reports...
KTAL
Shreveport: Woman fights for life after late morning stabbing
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are at the scene of a late morning stabbing in southwest Shreveport. Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, SPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2700 block of Stanberry Drive. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old woman suffering from stab...
Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
inforney.com
East Texas Baptist University's Synergy Park gets $300K grant
MARSHALL — East Texas Baptist University will receive a grant to help with improvements after the Marshall City Council approved a request from the Marshall Economic Development Corp. for $150,000 in matching funds to benefit East Texas Baptist University. MEDCO Director Rush Harris told the council during Thursday’s meeting...
Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House to open new East Texas location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House has opened a new satellite location in East Texas. The wine stomping grounds is in Harrison County with a few other satellite locations around Texas. The bar is named after the biblical character, Enoch. The company said the business is inspired by his life to be […]
Pedestrian killed in Tyler auto-pedestrian crash on S Broadway Ave.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials have identified a pedestrian who died following a Tyler auto-pedestrian crash on S Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive. Cristian Vavich, 35 of Tyler, was walking across S Broadway Avenue from the area of Whataburger when a Toyota truck swerved in an attempt to miss him “but was unable to,” […]
