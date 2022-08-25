Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO