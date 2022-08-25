Read full article on original website
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
MTV VMAs: Fans ‘furious’ as MTV censors ‘most of’ Måneskin’s performance
Måneskin fans were left disappointed after MTV appeared to censor most of the band’s 2022 Video Music Awards performance.The Italian glam rock band – Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio – performed at the VMAs for the first time on Sunday 28 August. The band’s frontman David started off the performance wearing backless chaps for their live rendition of their hit track “Supermodel”.Soon after that, viewers noticed the network shifted to wide camera shots of the New Jersey venue, rather than close-up shots of the band’s performance. “I waited all night to watch Måneskin on...
