Animals Still Looking for Forever Homes During Final Weekend of Clear the Shelters
Nationwide, more than 1,700 cats and dogs have new homes during the Clear the Shelters effort in the month of August. But, plenty of pets are still waiting for their forever families right here in South Florida. This weekend is the culmination of the annual month-long event NBC 6 and...
Crist Picking Miami-Dade Teachers' Union President as Running Mate
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has chosen his running mate as he takes on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist has chosen United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats, a source close to the campaign told NBC 6 Friday. The decision is expected to be officially announced by Crist...
South Florida High School Football Powers Kick Off 2022 Season Friday
For much of the last decade and a half, the best high school football in the state of Florida has come from Miami-Dade County and Broward County. In the 2022 season, some of the area's top programs have their sights set on a bigger prize. The FHSAA Football State Championships...
Expect Slow-Moving Storms Sunday and Drier Weather to Start the Work Week
The forecast pattern has moved into a long run of daily shower and thunderstorm chances triggered by a late-morning sea breeze. Some of the expected slow-moving storms will present the threat for locally heavy rainfall, especially Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday, drier air briefly moves across the region, temporarily decreasing...
