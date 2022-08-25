ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC Miami

Crist Picking Miami-Dade Teachers' Union President as Running Mate

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has chosen his running mate as he takes on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Crist has chosen United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernandez-Mats, a source close to the campaign told NBC 6 Friday. The decision is expected to be officially announced by Crist...
NBC Miami

Expect Slow-Moving Storms Sunday and Drier Weather to Start the Work Week

The forecast pattern has moved into a long run of daily shower and thunderstorm chances triggered by a late-morning sea breeze. Some of the expected slow-moving storms will present the threat for locally heavy rainfall, especially Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday, drier air briefly moves across the region, temporarily decreasing...
