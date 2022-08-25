Read full article on original website
Man Faces Felony Charges For Cutting Utility Wires, Stealing Copper
BARRON COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against David Jones for allegedly cutting and stealing copper utility wires. Damages caused by this will cost Dairyland Power Cooperative and Barron Electric Cooperative over $11,000 in repairs. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
Northwest WI Regional Construction Update - Aug. 28, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to October. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
Former Superior Police Sergeant Facing 11 New Charges From Fatal Crash
Former Superior police sergeant 42-year-old Gregory Swanson, of Solon Springs now is facing a total of 12 criminal charges, 8 of which are felonies. On the morning of July 15 the car that Swanson was driving struck a disabled vehicle in the right-hand lane of East Second Street in Superior. A 23-year-old man was in the back of the vehicle attempting to push it off the road, he was pronounced dead on the scene. Four days later the couple's 2-month-old son died from blunt force injuries caused by the crash.
Single-Vehicle Crash Injures 3 Juvenile Passengers; Driver Charged With OWI Causing Injury
BURNETT COUNTY -- A single-vehicle crash in Burnett County has led to new criminal OWI charges for Ruben Juarez after his vehicle crashed injuring 3 juvenile passengers. According to the criminal complaint, Juarez stated multiple times that he had a weapon on his person, at one point allegedly stating that he had a gun in his pocket. Juarez also told a Deputy to “just keep your gun out” and stated multiple times that he was “going to prison.”
The Shell Lake 'Laker News!' - Welcome New Staff, Back To School, & Parenting Corner!
SHELL LAKE, WI -- Check out all the goings-on in this week’s Laker News from the Shell Lake School District!. How to View: The Laker News can be viewed in-article below on desktop/laptop below. If on mobile or tablet, you will need to download the file and open in a PDF viewer to read.
Man dies when boat capsized on Lake Superior
An Iowa man died when dangerous water conditions caused a boat to capsize on Lake Superior Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Menke, 64. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, a man called 911 around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, saying he and Menke had been out boating when their boat capsized.
Volunteers Honored
BARRON COUNTY -- On Monday, August 22, volunteers who helped the community through the COVID-19 pandemic were honored at the Barron County Health and Human Services board meeting. “During these very uncertain times, while most stayed home safe in their houses, without hesitation, you stepped out to do what you...
Win A Girls Getaway To Ashland, Wisconsin
You and your girlfriends deserve some fun! Win a getaway to beautiful Ashland, Wisconsin, courtesy of Visit Ashland, Northern State Bank, and MIX 108!. Find yourself by the water along the shore of Lake Superior in Ashland with a 2-night stay for 4 people at Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Ashland along with a lunch at The Sandbar and dinner at Deep Water Grille during your visit - PLUS $500 in Chamber Bucks to treat yourselves around town!
