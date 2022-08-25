Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
floridapolitics.com
Shumaker signs one of the biggest lease deals in Tampa office space
The new lease extends through 2037. Shumaker has signed one of the biggest office lease deals in Tampa Bay this year as it expands its presence in the area. The new lease, which was completed with help from Savills, extends its commitment another 12 years, making three full floors in downtown Tampa’s Bank of America building its home through 2037.
livingnewdeal.org
Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
Beach Beacon
Tracing the history of Clearwater's name
Clearwater Beach is a beautiful area and a renowned vacation destination. But let’s get one thing straight: The water is not clear. More often blue, green or even tea-colored, the water in the Gulf of Mexico and Clearwater Harbor changes depending on the light and the algae in play.
msn.com
Sportsman’s Warehouse opening first Tampa Bay location in Seminole
A hunting and outdoors store based in Utah is expanding into the Tampa Bay area. Sportsman’s Warehouse is opening its first store in the region at the Seminole City Center shopping plaza in Pinellas County on Sept. 8, according to a news release. The retail chain, found in 30...
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete
It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER – Daniel Mirabile has been selected as the director of the city's Public Works Department, effective Sept. 12. Earlier this summer, Clearwater City Manager Jon Jennings announced the city's Engineering Department and parts of the Parks & Recreation Department would merge to form the Public Works Department, effective Oct. 1.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition
A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey will open to guests in September
Historic Hacienda Hotel in New Port Richey, restored to its 1927 glory, will open to guests in September
ABC Action News
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
PALM HARBOR – The Suncoast Genealogy Society Education Committee is offering a six-week Beginning Genealogy Course Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. Classes will be held every Friday from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Palm Harbor Library. Cost is $25 payable at the first class. Contact the Palm Harbor Library Information...
click orlando
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa airport prepares for air taxis
The Tampa International Airport is gearing up to handle the growing emergence of air taxis. TPA’s Hillsborough County Aviation Authority has launched the Advanced Aviation Technology Committee to plan or the arrival of air taxis, also referred to as eVOTL (electric vertical takeoff and landing), which are expected to debut in Tampa as early as 2025.
businessobserverfl.com
Rock-star investor puts stamp of approval on St. Pete
Cathie Wood and her company, ARK Investment Management, have gone all-in on the Sunshine City as the nation's next top tech hub. Tampa has Jeff Vinik. Now St. Petersburg has Cathie Wood. The national profile of the Tampa Bay area’s twin cities has risen dramatically over the past decade thanks...
stpetecatalyst.com
Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy
Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
fox35orlando.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Tampa Bay area seafood market in same shipment
HUDSON, Fla. - Whitney's Seafood Market in Hudson gets a shipment of lobsters delivered twice a week from Maine. But Monday's delivery came with a rare surprise: not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. The pair stood out easily among the rest of the pack. Most lobsters are a muddy color,...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Cupcakes, cookies, markets & more
You can grab some cupcakes in St. Petersburg, pop over to St. Pete Beach to do some shopping on Corey Avenue, head to Pinellas Park for a toy train show and more.
msn.com
3 pedestrians killed in Tampa Bay area crashes before sunrise Friday
SEMINOLE — Three pedestrians, including a 15-year-old boy, died before sunrise Friday in unrelated crashes across the Tampa Bay area, according to authorities. A 71-year-old man from Holiday was killed while trying to cross a Pasco southbound stretch of U.S. 19 at Mile Stretch Drive around 4:15 a.m. when the driver of a Ford F-150 drove into the intersection and struck the man, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The pickup had a green traffic signal at the time, according to troopers, who did not release the names of the people involved.
Tampa EDITION: City’s First Five Star Hotel (Opening September 2022)
The Tampa EDITION, which will be Tampa’s first five star hotel, has just started accepting reservations. Admittedly I’m probably more interested in this than most, given that I grew up in Tampa, and still go back all the time to visit family. Let’s take a look at the details of this exciting new property.
‘You should put your name in’: Florida’s unclaimed property available
TAMPA, Fla. — The state of Florida returned more than 1.7 billion dollars in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including 388 million dollars last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank accounts, stock dividends, and utility or rent deposits.
