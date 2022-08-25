Read full article on original website
Arizona hiker dies after becoming dehydrated, separating from group; 3 others rescued
A hiker in Arizona was found dead Saturday after he separated from his group when they had all run out of water and became dehydrated, officials said. The four hikers, a 63-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, a 31-year-old male and a 27-year-old female had set out earlier in the day at Sara Park in Mohave County, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said.
MSNBC professor: Those who support busing illegal immigrants to NYC are 'racists,' like segregationists
Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, argued that people in Arizona and Texas who support sending illegal immigrants to New York City are "racists" comparable to segregationists on MSNBC's "The Cross Connection" Saturday. Guest host Jason Johnson asked Greer about the price of busing illegal...
Police search for suspect after report of man without pants attacking woman on Virginia trail
Police are searching for a suspect after a Virginia woman claimed to have been attacked Friday by a man without pants on a popular trail in Fairfax County, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C. Fairfax County Parkway Police responded at the Washington and Old Dominion Trail at approximately 8:12 a.m. to a...
Mississippi flooding: Governor declares state of emergency with river expected to crest at 36 feet Monday
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Saturday ahead of expected flooding from the Pearl River. The river is projected to crest at 36 feet by early Monday morning. "The City of Jackson is advising residents who were affected by the 2020 flood to make evacuation plans in...
School districts roll out mental health initiatives for teachers as staffing woes, burnout plague educators
School districts across the country are rolling out initiatives to help alleviate stress among educators, which was exacerbated during government-ordered pandemic lockdowns and has continued to this year as districts struggle with staffing issues and students who have fallen behind socially and academically since the lockdowns. "The demands on all...
Mysterious Michigan dog illness identified by state officials
The mysterious illness that has sickened and killed dozens of dogs across Michigan has been identified by state officials as canine parvovirus. The announcement from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development comes after one animal shelter in Ostego County reported at least 30 animals falling victim to the illness, despite testing negative for it.
Texas gov candidate Beto O'Rourke diagnosed with 'bacterial infection,' says he will be 'resting at home'
Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke, who's running for governor, announced on Sunday afternoon that he was recently diagnosed with a "bacterial infection" but is recovering. O’Rourke made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday and said that he was being treated at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. He also...
Washington sheriff pleads guilty to covering up his son’s DUI crash
A former county sheriff in Washington state has pleaded guilty to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son’s alleged drunk driving crash. Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of rendering criminal assistance in the third degree, KREM reported. He was sentenced to 40 hours of community service.
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
New York stores begin enforcing ban on sale of whipped cream canisters to those under 21
ID checks for whipped cream are rolling out at stores in New York as more retailers begin to enforce a year-old state law banning the sale of whipped cream canisters to anyone under 21. The law passed last year amid concern that teenagers are increasingly getting high by inhaling the...
Larry Hogan flirts with 2024 run, warns against GOP nominating ‘unelectable’ candidates
Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., appeared on CBS’s "Face the Nation" Sunday where he hinted at presidential ambitions and gave a dire warning to the GOP. Host Major Garrett observed that the term-limited governor had recently traveled to Iowa and New Hampshire and asked, "When are you announcing your 2024 bid?"
California officer who won sheriff's deputy of the year arrested in illegal firearms case
A California sheriff's deputy who was honored as the department's top officer for two consecutive years has been arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked deputy sheriff Matthew Buckley, 41, into jail on suspicion of two counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, filing a false report and possession of a controlled substance.
Bedridden Texas mother found in ‘deplorable’ health, open bed sores and mold on body; adult children arrested
A Texas woman died after police found her in a San Antonio home, bedridden and in declining health. Patricia Martinez, 58, had been confined to home hospice and was supposed to be cared for by her three children. However, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said police found Martinez in her home in "deplorable" conditions, including finding open bed sores and mold growing on her body. Martinez was removed from her home and taken to a hospital on Aug. 18.
Vance rips Democratic opponent over flip-flopping record, relays optimism about midterm race: 'In a good spot'
Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance ripped his Democratic challenger, Rep. Tim Ryan, on "Sunday Morning Futures," accusing him of flip-flopping on key issues and acting as a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden. J.D. VANCE: I think we're in a really good spot here in Ohio. The problem that...
Student loan handout reaction: People 'are getting rewarded for doing the least amount'
Reacting to the new Biden administration student loan handout plan — which has elicited an array of comments — one New Jersey human resources professional who paid off over $30,000 of student loan debt by scrimping and saving for years told Fox News Digital, "A loan is a loan."
Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan says Biden's student loan handout sent 'the wrong message,' prefers tax cuts
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, argued Sunday that tax cuts are a better way of handling America's student debt problem than outright handouts. Ryan, who is running for Senate in Ohio against Republican nominee J.D. Vance, made the comments during an appearance on CNN. Ryan stated that President Biden's student loan handout last week sent "the wrong message" in that it implied only student debt holders were struggling with the current economy.
