ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Arizona hiker dies after becoming dehydrated, separating from group; 3 others rescued

A hiker in Arizona was found dead Saturday after he separated from his group when they had all run out of water and became dehydrated, officials said. The four hikers, a 63-year-old female, a 61-year-old male, a 31-year-old male and a 27-year-old female had set out earlier in the day at Sara Park in Mohave County, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Cottage Grove, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Fox News

School districts roll out mental health initiatives for teachers as staffing woes, burnout plague educators

School districts across the country are rolling out initiatives to help alleviate stress among educators, which was exacerbated during government-ordered pandemic lockdowns and has continued to this year as districts struggle with staffing issues and students who have fallen behind socially and academically since the lockdowns. "The demands on all...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fox News

Mysterious Michigan dog illness identified by state officials

The mysterious illness that has sickened and killed dozens of dogs across Michigan has been identified by state officials as canine parvovirus. The announcement from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development comes after one animal shelter in Ostego County reported at least 30 animals falling victim to the illness, despite testing negative for it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Washington sheriff pleads guilty to covering up his son’s DUI crash

A former county sheriff in Washington state has pleaded guilty to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son’s alleged drunk driving crash. Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of rendering criminal assistance in the third degree, KREM reported. He was sentenced to 40 hours of community service.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#Swastika#The German Nazi Party#Koin Tv#The Cow Creek Band#Umpqua Tribe Of Indians
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

California officer who won sheriff's deputy of the year arrested in illegal firearms case

A California sheriff's deputy who was honored as the department's top officer for two consecutive years has been arrested in connection with an illegal firearms investigation. The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked deputy sheriff Matthew Buckley, 41, into jail on suspicion of two counts of felony grand theft of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, filing a false report and possession of a controlled substance.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Bedridden Texas mother found in ‘deplorable’ health, open bed sores and mold on body; adult children arrested

A Texas woman died after police found her in a San Antonio home, bedridden and in declining health. Patricia Martinez, 58, had been confined to home hospice and was supposed to be cared for by her three children. However, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said police found Martinez in her home in "deplorable" conditions, including finding open bed sores and mold growing on her body. Martinez was removed from her home and taken to a hospital on Aug. 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fox News

Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
TUCSON, AZ
Fox News

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan says Biden's student loan handout sent 'the wrong message,' prefers tax cuts

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, argued Sunday that tax cuts are a better way of handling America's student debt problem than outright handouts. Ryan, who is running for Senate in Ohio against Republican nominee J.D. Vance, made the comments during an appearance on CNN. Ryan stated that President Biden's student loan handout last week sent "the wrong message" in that it implied only student debt holders were struggling with the current economy.
OHIO STATE
Fox News

Fox News

782K+
Followers
177K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy