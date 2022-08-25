ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Wake Up Call thanking teachers, school staff with free drinks

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wake Up Call wants to thank teachers and school staff with free drinks ahead of the new school year.

The local coffee chain, which has 12 locations across Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, is offering free drinks on September 1.

Teachers and school staff just have to bring in their school IDs to get a free drink of their choice.

“Teachers and school staff are heroes in their own right; we are celebrating the gift that our educators are to our community and wish to highlight the tremendous work they do with our children,” the company said in a release.

