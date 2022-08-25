ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

BREAKING: 2nd Overall Pick In The NBA Draft Ruled Out For The 2022-23 Season

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder have announced that Chet Holmgren, who was the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, will miss the 2022-23 NBA season. Fans have speculated the injury came when he was going up against Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James at a pro-am game in Seattle, Washington.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder released some very disappointing news about 20-year-old Chet Holmgren.

The second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft will miss the entire 2022-23 regular season.

Via the Thunder: "The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that forward Chet Holmgren has sustained a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. Holmgren will miss the 2022-23 season. Further updates will be provided when appropriate."

The organization also released a statement from General Manager Sam Presti.

Presti via the Thunder: “Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season. We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community. One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.”

Holmgren is coming off an excellent season playing at Gonzaga where he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.

Gonzaga ended up making it all the way to the Sweet 16 during the 2022 NCAA tournament.

Fans have speculated on social media that the play where Holmgren got hurt was during a pro-am game in Seattle, Washington.

Holmgren was playing in former NBA star Jamal Crawford's league The CrawsOver.

After a play where he was guarding Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James he appeared to be injured.

