Angola, IN

Burrell’s girls state bowling champ wins athletic, academic scholarships to Trine University

By Mary Ann Thomas
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny notebook: NA grad Jerry Richey tabbed for Pitt HOF

Jerry Richey, a cross country and track and field standout at North Allegheny in the late 1960s, will be inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022. During a Pitt career from 1967-71, Richey earned All-America stature five times, winning two NCAA championships, achieving a sub-four-minute mile, anchoring a world record-setting relay team and reaching the finals of the 1968 U.S. Olympic Trials.
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Central Catholic runs away from Mt. Pleasant

A late-August dogfight became a rout in a hurry. Did lightning provide Greensburg Central Catholic a spark?. Da’sjon Craggette rushed for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns during a crucial second-half rally, Tyree Turner passed for 109 yards and two scores and Greensburg Central Catholic tallied 28 third-quarter points after a lengthy weather delay to run away from host Mt. Pleasant, 56-35, on Friday night in a season-opening WPIAL football game.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: Freeport no stranger to christening H.S. football stadiums

While Freeport opened its new stadium six years ago, the Yellowjackets will help christen another new stadium Friday. Freeport will help South Allegheny open its new facility Friday at the school’s campus in Liberty Borough. But Freeport being on hand to open a new stadium is nothing new. Besides...
FREEPORT, PA
neosportsinsiders.com

St. Edwards Dominates Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42-10

St. Edwards proved why they’re the favorite in Division I with a 42-10 thumping of Pittsburgh Central Catholic Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Eagles dominant rushing attack topped 200 yards for the second consecutive game. The Eagles would strike first on a 34-yard touchdown...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park travels to Mt. Lebanon; USC visits North Hills

After two weeks of training camp, scrimmages and Week Zero contests, the 2022 scholastic football season officially opens Sept. 2. And the schedule features a few interesting match-ups. The South Hills game of the week is Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon. “We are excited to continue our neighborhood rivalry with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dashawn Carter boosts South Allegheny past Yough

South Allegheny’s first drive of the new season didn’t exactly provide ideal results. The Gladiators converted a 25-yard pass on their first play from scrimmage before committing four penalties and eventually punting on a fourth-and-46 deep in their own territory. “We had a good gain right there and...
HERMINIE, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 0 Friday Night Scoreboard

High school football officially starts tonight and be sure to stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:26 PM)- Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:50 PM)- Update (9:42 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mars surges past Montour as coach Eric Kasperowicz wins in return to sidelines

A year ago, coaches and players throughout Western Pennsylvania had a familiar refrain following their Week Zero contests. They got, as so many said, “back to normal.”. Eric Kasperowicz finally got to experience that. The former Pine-Richland coach, who was controversially ousted last spring by the school’s administration, returned...
MARS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burrell uses ground game to earn season-opening win over Jeannette

Burrell opened the season with a win over an old nemesis. The Bucs defeated Jeannette for the first time since 1993 with a 31-10 victory over the Jayhawks on Friday at McKee Stadium. Jeannette still has a 15-4 lead in the all-time series that dates to 1971. The Bucs used...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Welcome back, Hampton students

Hampton Township School District students returned from summer break to start classes on Aug. 25. The students probably had mixed feelings about reporting on a warm, basically cloudless morning. For some, the weather lifted their spirits as they anticipated seeing their friends and making new ones during the new school year.
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

The 8-ball champions of the world hail from Monongahela

The team members of “Triple Threat” play pool out of their home base at Main Street Tavern in Monongahela. They are back from Las Vegas where they won the 2022 APA World 8-Ball Championship. Triple Threat took home $30,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to their...
MONONGAHELA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty

Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
CLARKSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In-state Pitt students to receive grants from Pa. covid-19 relief money

The University of Pittsburgh will use all of its state covid-19 relief money to provide grants for its in-state students. About 20,000 students will benefit from the $7.5 million one-time state allocation granted to Pitt by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, according to the university. Wolf quietly granted $40 million...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Ed Gainey hosting 'Community Cookouts' on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburghers can have lunch or dinner with Mayor Ed Gainey today. The mayor and the first lady are hosting two community cookouts on the North Shore. One of them will take place at Armstrong Field from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and then the other at Allegheny Commons Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be a DJ, free food, and time with other community members. You will have to RSVP in advance and you can do so at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
yourdailylocal.com

NPRC Expands to Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College announced that it opened a new location in Franklin for the start of the 2022-23 academic year. The college said in a release on Friday that the instructional location at The Galena Building officially opened on Aug. 17. “The Galena Building...
FRANKLIN, PA

