Burrell’s girls state bowling champ wins athletic, academic scholarships to Trine University

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburghers can have lunch or dinner with Mayor Ed Gainey today. The mayor and the first lady are hosting two community cookouts on the North Shore. One of them will take place at Armstrong Field from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and then the other at Allegheny Commons Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be a DJ, free food, and time with other community members. You will have to RSVP in advance and you can do so at this link.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO