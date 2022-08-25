Burrell’s girls state bowling champ wins athletic, academic scholarships to Trine University

Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Flickinger stepping down as Derry baseball coach
Derry baseball coach John Flickinger is stepping down after 11 years at the position. “Flick,” who coached for 23 years overall with the program, is leaving to spend more time with his family. A 1992 Trojans alum, he will go out on top, in a sense. He led Derry...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny notebook: NA grad Jerry Richey tabbed for Pitt HOF
Jerry Richey, a cross country and track and field standout at North Allegheny in the late 1960s, will be inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022. During a Pitt career from 1967-71, Richey earned All-America stature five times, winning two NCAA championships, achieving a sub-four-minute mile, anchoring a world record-setting relay team and reaching the finals of the 1968 U.S. Olympic Trials.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic runs away from Mt. Pleasant
A late-August dogfight became a rout in a hurry. Did lightning provide Greensburg Central Catholic a spark?. Da’sjon Craggette rushed for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns during a crucial second-half rally, Tyree Turner passed for 109 yards and two scores and Greensburg Central Catholic tallied 28 third-quarter points after a lengthy weather delay to run away from host Mt. Pleasant, 56-35, on Friday night in a season-opening WPIAL football game.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: Freeport no stranger to christening H.S. football stadiums
While Freeport opened its new stadium six years ago, the Yellowjackets will help christen another new stadium Friday. Freeport will help South Allegheny open its new facility Friday at the school’s campus in Liberty Borough. But Freeport being on hand to open a new stadium is nothing new. Besides...
neosportsinsiders.com
St. Edwards Dominates Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42-10
St. Edwards proved why they’re the favorite in Division I with a 42-10 thumping of Pittsburgh Central Catholic Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Eagles dominant rushing attack topped 200 yards for the second consecutive game. The Eagles would strike first on a 34-yard touchdown...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park travels to Mt. Lebanon; USC visits North Hills
After two weeks of training camp, scrimmages and Week Zero contests, the 2022 scholastic football season officially opens Sept. 2. And the schedule features a few interesting match-ups. The South Hills game of the week is Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon. “We are excited to continue our neighborhood rivalry with...
Bishop Canevin football coach Richard Johnson suspended for Steel-High game for using ineligible player
One of the top games involving a WPIAL football team on opening weekend is Friday night with Bishop Canevin vs. Steelton-Highspire, a matchup featuring the top two ranked Class 1A teams in the state. But Bishop Canevin will be without coach Richard Johnson. Johnson has been suspended one game for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dashawn Carter boosts South Allegheny past Yough
South Allegheny’s first drive of the new season didn’t exactly provide ideal results. The Gladiators converted a 25-yard pass on their first play from scrimmage before committing four penalties and eventually punting on a fourth-and-46 deep in their own territory. “We had a good gain right there and...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 0 Friday Night Scoreboard
High school football officially starts tonight and be sure to stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:26 PM)- Update (10:00 PM)- Update (9:50 PM)- Update (9:42 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seneca Valley hangs on as late field-goal attempt by Penn Hills is off target
A back-and-forth game between the Class 5A Penn Hills and 6A Seneca Valley came down to the final play as Penn Hills kicker Owen Williams missed a 34-yard field goal to allow the Raiders to hang onto a 17-15 victory in Week Zero. “It was an ugly win, but it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mars surges past Montour as coach Eric Kasperowicz wins in return to sidelines
A year ago, coaches and players throughout Western Pennsylvania had a familiar refrain following their Week Zero contests. They got, as so many said, “back to normal.”. Eric Kasperowicz finally got to experience that. The former Pine-Richland coach, who was controversially ousted last spring by the school’s administration, returned...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Week Zero: Penn-Trafford holds off Canon-McMillan
Conlan Greene threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 42 yards and another score as Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford held off Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan, 35-28, in a nonconference football game Friday night. Daniel Tarabrella caught nine passes for 140 yards and the game’s first...
Hempfield rolls past Greensburg Salem in game shortened by lightning
The only thing that slowed down the Hempfield football team’s offense Friday was a lightning delay at the end of the first half. Play was stopped with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the first half because of lightning in the area. The game was called at 9:15 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell uses ground game to earn season-opening win over Jeannette
Burrell opened the season with a win over an old nemesis. The Bucs defeated Jeannette for the first time since 1993 with a 31-10 victory over the Jayhawks on Friday at McKee Stadium. Jeannette still has a 15-4 lead in the all-time series that dates to 1971. The Bucs used...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Welcome back, Hampton students
Hampton Township School District students returned from summer break to start classes on Aug. 25. The students probably had mixed feelings about reporting on a warm, basically cloudless morning. For some, the weather lifted their spirits as they anticipated seeing their friends and making new ones during the new school year.
wtae.com
The 8-ball champions of the world hail from Monongahela
The team members of “Triple Threat” play pool out of their home base at Main Street Tavern in Monongahela. They are back from Las Vegas where they won the 2022 APA World 8-Ball Championship. Triple Threat took home $30,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to their...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty
Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In-state Pitt students to receive grants from Pa. covid-19 relief money
The University of Pittsburgh will use all of its state covid-19 relief money to provide grants for its in-state students. About 20,000 students will benefit from the $7.5 million one-time state allocation granted to Pitt by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, according to the university. Wolf quietly granted $40 million...
Mayor Ed Gainey hosting 'Community Cookouts' on the North Shore
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburghers can have lunch or dinner with Mayor Ed Gainey today. The mayor and the first lady are hosting two community cookouts on the North Shore. One of them will take place at Armstrong Field from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and then the other at Allegheny Commons Park from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. There will be a DJ, free food, and time with other community members. You will have to RSVP in advance and you can do so at this link.
yourdailylocal.com
NPRC Expands to Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. – The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College announced that it opened a new location in Franklin for the start of the 2022-23 academic year. The college said in a release on Friday that the instructional location at The Galena Building officially opened on Aug. 17. “The Galena Building...
