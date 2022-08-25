Read full article on original website
Community members gather for National Night Out Kickoff event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -People in the community joined local law enforcement and first responders for a National Night Out Kickoff event Saturday morning. National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police to partner with the community to make neighborhoods in our area safe and more comfortable to live in. Hundreds of people came out to Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
Snook Volunteer Fire Department hosts milestone fundraiser
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -The Snook Volunteer Fire Department held its 50th-anniversary fundraiser Saturday and Sunday. The weekend kicked off with a movie night under the stars and oak trees Saturday followed by a plate sale, cake auction, raffle, and silent auction Sunday. The event also featured a bounce house for...
“It’s the safest it’s ever been”: Northgate bar owner responds to city’s proposed safety measures
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Police Chief recently addressed what he says are unsafe conditions due to environmental factors in the Northgate Entertainment District. Chief Bill Couch attributes the rise in crime in Northgate in part to unprecedented growth in the residential population and licensed bars. The Northgate...
Clear the Shelters: Pet adoption events across Central Texas Saturday
KYLE, Texas — Several pet adoption events will take place in the Austin area this weekend. In Hays County, the PAWS Shelter of Central Texas will be back open on Saturday. The facility in Kyle was first created back in 1986 but had to close its doors a couple of months ago to do some remodeling.
Pints & Paws: Beers for a good cause
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Destination Bryan hosted their first ever ‘Pints & Paws’ event for some fun and more importantly, a good cause. Hundreds of people gathered at the area in front of Blackwater Draw Co. and KinderHill Brew Lab in downtown Bryan to celebrate the 4-legged companions we all know and love. Especially after Aug. 26 was National Dogs Day.
Local business owner shares how she was scammed out of nearly $20,000
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station small business owner says she was scammed out of nearly $20,000 and was getting nowhere with her bank until she reached out to KBTX. Now she’s sharing her experience in hopes of preventing it from it happening to someone else. “It...
Treat of the Day: CSISD partnered with Blinn and Texas A&M for students to get industry certifications
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sixteen College View High School students just started classes at Texas A&M RELLIS Campus and Blinn College. It’s a part of College Station ISD’s Inaugural Facilities Engineering Technology cohort. CSISD and CVHS have partnered with Blinn College and the Texas A&M University System at Rellis to provide this program.
Influx of tropical moisture brings daily rain chance to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A blob of tropical moisture will spend Monday crawling out of the Gulf of Mexico and into the atmosphere over Southeast Texas and the Brazos Valley. Even in late August, the air mass in place will hold more moisture than is typical for this time of the year. The end result will be humid, stuffy days but also a daily chance for scattered rain and tropical downpours to usher out this month and welcome in September.
Over 40 teams participate in Hog Splash mud volleyball tournament
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Businesses and organizations got down and dirty Saturday morning and it was all for a good cause in the 11th annual Hog Splash mud volleyball tournament. The annual fundraising event is hosted by Hospice Brazos Valley’s title sponsor Slovacek’s Sausage to raise money towards their mission. KBTX was one of the 45 teams that participated.
Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S. In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends. The sheer number of...
Texas Meat Market ensures employees maintain income following fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan business is coming up with contingency plans after a fire tore through their building on Tuesday. The fire started in the back corner of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue near downtown. Crews were able to tackle the flames quickly, but extensive damage was caused due to smoke and water.
College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
WATCH: Brazos Valley High School Football Week One Highlights
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 2022 High School football season kicked off this weekend in Texas. Here’s some of the best moments the KBTX cameras captured in week one from across the Brazos Valley.
Florida Activist Wants to Donate Arabic ‘In God We Trust' Signs to Texas Schools
A Florida activist is raising money to send Texas schools “In God We Trust” signs — in Arabic. The effort comes as schools across the state are posting signs with the national motto to comply with a law Texas Republicans passed last year in an attempt to enforce conservative, Christian values in public schools. Senate Bill 797, authored by Mineola Sen. Bryan Hughes, requires schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” if they are donated.
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
College Station HS fights trigger law enforcement response
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – There was a big law enforcement presence at College Station High School after several fights between students were reported. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that deputies were dispatched to College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Avenue, around 4 p.m. Friday – just as classes were letting out. The School Resource Deputy said there was a fight that began between a couple of students – which led to several other fights starting between students. At least 15 total students were involved in these fights.
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to "Abort Offshore." It's a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal water to have abortions.
Small aircraft makes emergency landing behind Navasota High School
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A small glider aircraft made an emergency landing behind Navasota High School Friday afternoon, the district said in a Facebook post. No injuries were reported and a cause for the emergency landing has not been released. Navasota Police Department, Navasota Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
