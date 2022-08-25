ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Community members gather for National Night Out Kickoff event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -People in the community joined local law enforcement and first responders for a National Night Out Kickoff event Saturday morning. National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes police to partner with the community to make neighborhoods in our area safe and more comfortable to live in. Hundreds of people came out to Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Snook Volunteer Fire Department hosts milestone fundraiser

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -The Snook Volunteer Fire Department held its 50th-anniversary fundraiser Saturday and Sunday. The weekend kicked off with a movie night under the stars and oak trees Saturday followed by a plate sale, cake auction, raffle, and silent auction Sunday. The event also featured a bounce house for...
SNOOK, TX
KBTX.com

“It’s the safest it’s ever been”: Northgate bar owner responds to city’s proposed safety measures

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The College Station Police Chief recently addressed what he says are unsafe conditions due to environmental factors in the Northgate Entertainment District. Chief Bill Couch attributes the rise in crime in Northgate in part to unprecedented growth in the residential population and licensed bars. The Northgate...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Pints & Paws: Beers for a good cause

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Destination Bryan hosted their first ever ‘Pints & Paws’ event for some fun and more importantly, a good cause. Hundreds of people gathered at the area in front of Blackwater Draw Co. and KinderHill Brew Lab in downtown Bryan to celebrate the 4-legged companions we all know and love. Especially after Aug. 26 was National Dogs Day.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Influx of tropical moisture brings daily rain chance to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A blob of tropical moisture will spend Monday crawling out of the Gulf of Mexico and into the atmosphere over Southeast Texas and the Brazos Valley. Even in late August, the air mass in place will hold more moisture than is typical for this time of the year. The end result will be humid, stuffy days but also a daily chance for scattered rain and tropical downpours to usher out this month and welcome in September.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Over 40 teams participate in Hog Splash mud volleyball tournament

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Businesses and organizations got down and dirty Saturday morning and it was all for a good cause in the 11th annual Hog Splash mud volleyball tournament. The annual fundraising event is hosted by Hospice Brazos Valley’s title sponsor Slovacek’s Sausage to raise money towards their mission. KBTX was one of the 45 teams that participated.
SNOOK, TX
KWTX

Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S. In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends. The sheer number of...
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Meat Market ensures employees maintain income following fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One Bryan business is coming up with contingency plans after a fire tore through their building on Tuesday. The fire started in the back corner of the Texas Meat Market on Texas Avenue near downtown. Crews were able to tackle the flames quickly, but extensive damage was caused due to smoke and water.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station City Council to discuss redevelopment of former Macy’s

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station has an eye out for the space that used to house a major department store in Post Oak Mall. One popular topic at Thursday’s College Station City Council meeting is the city possibly acquiring the former Macy’s property. The city says this gives them the ability to redevelopment the property however they’d like.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Florida Activist Wants to Donate Arabic ‘In God We Trust' Signs to Texas Schools

A Florida activist is raising money to send Texas schools “In God We Trust” signs — in Arabic. The effort comes as schools across the state are posting signs with the national motto to comply with a law Texas Republicans passed last year in an attempt to enforce conservative, Christian values in public schools. Senate Bill 797, authored by Mineola Sen. Bryan Hughes, requires schools to display the posters in a “conspicuous place” if they are donated.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

College Station HS fights trigger law enforcement response

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – There was a big law enforcement presence at College Station High School after several fights between students were reported. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Wilcox tells FOX 44 News that deputies were dispatched to College Station High School, located at 4002 Victoria Avenue, around 4 p.m. Friday – just as classes were letting out. The School Resource Deputy said there was a fight that began between a couple of students – which led to several other fights starting between students. At least 15 total students were involved in these fights.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Small aircraft makes emergency landing behind Navasota High School

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A small glider aircraft made an emergency landing behind Navasota High School Friday afternoon, the district said in a Facebook post. No injuries were reported and a cause for the emergency landing has not been released. Navasota Police Department, Navasota Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene.
NAVASOTA, TX

