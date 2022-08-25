BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A blob of tropical moisture will spend Monday crawling out of the Gulf of Mexico and into the atmosphere over Southeast Texas and the Brazos Valley. Even in late August, the air mass in place will hold more moisture than is typical for this time of the year. The end result will be humid, stuffy days but also a daily chance for scattered rain and tropical downpours to usher out this month and welcome in September.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO