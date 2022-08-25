ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epps sparks Pennsville over a surging Lindenwold - Football recap

Sky Eppes scored twice and rushed for 200 yards on 24 carries as Pennsville won a hard-fought game, 34-26, over Lindenwold in the season opener in Pennsville. Eppes ran in from seven yards to out to make the score 13-6 with 7:38 to go in the half before Kollin Baker went nine yards for another score to make it 20-6 with 1:16 to go in the half.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
Football: Point Boro blanks Neptune in season opener

Maddox Samaritano and Colin Obser each recorded 10 tackles as Point Pleasant Boro shut out Neptune, 42-0, in Point Pleasant. Aiden Ward also recorded five stops on the night for Point Boro (1-0), which scored all 42 points in the first and second quarters. Point Boro notched a 41-0 shutout last season against Barnegat.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Wood-Ridge over Cresskill- Football recap

Branden Negro threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another to propel Wood-Ridge to a 23-6 win over Cresskill in Wood-Ridge. Negro got the scoring started with a 58-yard strike to Leonardo Ramirez in the first quarter, before scoring on a 17-yard run in the second quarter to build a 14-0 halftime lead for Wood-Ridge (1-0).
CRESSKILL, NJ
Football: Nate Veasey leads Maple Shade past Audubon

Senior quarterback Nate Veasey finished with a pair of touchdown runs and an 85-yarder that Thomas Kaliamouris took to the house to give Maple Shade a 30-20 victory over Audubon in Maple Shade. Audubon (0-1) struck first to make the score 7-0 before Veasey scored on a keeper to cut...
AUDUBON, NJ
Football: Freehold Township blankets Barnegat

Chase Enlow scored two second-half touchdowns as Freehold Township cruised past Barnegat 27-0 in Freehold. Early mistakes cost Barnegat (0-1) as an errant snap on a punt led to an interception returned for a touchdown to put Freehold Township (1-1) up 14-0 with 7:17 left in the first half. Freehold...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Football: Brearley defeats Manville

Matt Simms led the way with three rushing touchdowns and an interception as Brearley defeated Manville 34-20 in Manville. Brearley (1-0) held a 20-7 lead at the half until an early third-quarter touchdown from Manville (1-1) cut the lead to 20-14. Brearley would score a late touchdown in the third and another in the fourth to extend its lead to 34-14 and hold on for the win.
MANVILLE, NJ
Football: Cinnaminson takes down Collingswood

Kyle Willis ran for two fourth quarter touchdowns to propel Cinnaminson past Collingswood, 31-12, in Cinnaminson. The Pirates (1-0) led 13-3 at halftime. Collingswood (1-1) opened the game with a 25-yard field goal before Brian Finnerty ran in a 20-yard touchdown for Cinnaminson later in the first quarter. Jack Zarnawski...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Football: Lex Lucas seals the win for Kinnelon over Mahwah with a pick-six

Lex Lucas came up big for Kinnelon as he recorded a 70-yard pick-six to seal the 19-12 victory over Mahwah in Mahwah and give Dustin Grande his first-ever win as head coach. Mahwah (0-1) took a 12-7 lead early in the fourth quarter thanks to a 13-yard quarterback run but was stopped on the two-point attempt. Kinnelon (1-0) answered back with a two-yard touchdown run from Liam Parrella to give the Colts a one-point advantage with 1:47 to play.
KINNELON, NJ
Football: Burke leads Hackettstown to win over Kittatinny after winless ‘21

Jackson Burke threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead Hackettstown to its first win since 2020, a 40-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak for Hackettstown (1-0), which was playing in its first game under new head coach Mike Arakelian. It also picked up a shutout of its own after it fell, 28-0 to Kittatinny last fall. The program’s last win prior to Thursday was a 28-7 win over Sussex Tech in the second game of the abbreviated 2020 season.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Football: Marlboro Mustangs run past Brick Township

Matt Cassidy and Alexander Schwartz combined for four rushing touchdowns as Marlboro defeated Brick Township, 34-7, in the season opener for both teams in Brick. After a scoreless first quarter, Cassidy punched in a 2-yard rushing score. Schwartz then reeled-off a long 52-yard touchdown to give Marlboro a 14-0 edge at halftime.
Football: Guenther carries Ocean City past Mainland

Duke Guenther scored on a 29-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left in the game to cap a rally as Ocean City came back for a 21-20 win over Mainland in Ocean City. Ja’Briel Mace opened up the scoring for Mainland (1-1) in the first quarter on a five-yard touchdown run.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
