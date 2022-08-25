Read full article on original website
Epps sparks Pennsville over a surging Lindenwold - Football recap
Sky Eppes scored twice and rushed for 200 yards on 24 carries as Pennsville won a hard-fought game, 34-26, over Lindenwold in the season opener in Pennsville. Eppes ran in from seven yards to out to make the score 13-6 with 7:38 to go in the half before Kollin Baker went nine yards for another score to make it 20-6 with 1:16 to go in the half.
Football: Point Boro blanks Neptune in season opener
Maddox Samaritano and Colin Obser each recorded 10 tackles as Point Pleasant Boro shut out Neptune, 42-0, in Point Pleasant. Aiden Ward also recorded five stops on the night for Point Boro (1-0), which scored all 42 points in the first and second quarters. Point Boro notched a 41-0 shutout last season against Barnegat.
Kwinten Ives powers Palmyra over Gloucester Catholic - Football recap
Kwinten Ives rushed 13 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns as Palmyra jumped out to an early lead that proved insurmountable in defeating Gloucester Catholic, 33-16, in the season opener in Palmyra. Ives rushed for over 100 yards on two touchdown runs alone in the first quarter in which...
Wood-Ridge over Cresskill- Football recap
Branden Negro threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another to propel Wood-Ridge to a 23-6 win over Cresskill in Wood-Ridge. Negro got the scoring started with a 58-yard strike to Leonardo Ramirez in the first quarter, before scoring on a 17-yard run in the second quarter to build a 14-0 halftime lead for Wood-Ridge (1-0).
Football: Nate Veasey leads Maple Shade past Audubon
Senior quarterback Nate Veasey finished with a pair of touchdown runs and an 85-yarder that Thomas Kaliamouris took to the house to give Maple Shade a 30-20 victory over Audubon in Maple Shade. Audubon (0-1) struck first to make the score 7-0 before Veasey scored on a keeper to cut...
Football: Burt-Graves, Harden guide Glassboro over Burlington City
Jhaisir Harden scored a key 7-yard fourth quarter touchdown in Glassboro’s 26-20 win over Burlington City in Glassboro. Harden also ran in a 4-yard score in the third quarter and found Zaivon Burt-Graves in the air for a 16-yard scoring strike in the second quarter to put Glassboro (1-0) up 12-0 at the time.
Football: Freehold Township blankets Barnegat
Chase Enlow scored two second-half touchdowns as Freehold Township cruised past Barnegat 27-0 in Freehold. Early mistakes cost Barnegat (0-1) as an errant snap on a punt led to an interception returned for a touchdown to put Freehold Township (1-1) up 14-0 with 7:17 left in the first half. Freehold...
Football: Clifton leaves no doubt in shutout of No. 20 East Orange (PHOTOS)
There was a carnival game, a black hawk U.S. Army helicopter, bass bumping music and there were thousands of fans. Clifton wanted this one badly.
Football: Brearley defeats Manville
Matt Simms led the way with three rushing touchdowns and an interception as Brearley defeated Manville 34-20 in Manville. Brearley (1-0) held a 20-7 lead at the half until an early third-quarter touchdown from Manville (1-1) cut the lead to 20-14. Brearley would score a late touchdown in the third and another in the fourth to extend its lead to 34-14 and hold on for the win.
Football: Pennsauken uses big fourth quarter to outlast Cherry Hill West
The fourth quarter made all the difference for Pennsauken as it defeated Cherry Hill West 47-30 in Pennsauken. Trailing 22-14 at the end of the third, Pennsauken outscored Cherry Hill West 33-8 in the final quarter, capped off by an interception returned for a touchdown by Elijah Jennings. The turning...
Football: Cinnaminson takes down Collingswood
Kyle Willis ran for two fourth quarter touchdowns to propel Cinnaminson past Collingswood, 31-12, in Cinnaminson. The Pirates (1-0) led 13-3 at halftime. Collingswood (1-1) opened the game with a 25-yard field goal before Brian Finnerty ran in a 20-yard touchdown for Cinnaminson later in the first quarter. Jack Zarnawski...
Football: Lex Lucas seals the win for Kinnelon over Mahwah with a pick-six
Lex Lucas came up big for Kinnelon as he recorded a 70-yard pick-six to seal the 19-12 victory over Mahwah in Mahwah and give Dustin Grande his first-ever win as head coach. Mahwah (0-1) took a 12-7 lead early in the fourth quarter thanks to a 13-yard quarterback run but was stopped on the two-point attempt. Kinnelon (1-0) answered back with a two-yard touchdown run from Liam Parrella to give the Colts a one-point advantage with 1:47 to play.
Garbolino flashes fancy footwork, ‘D’ bares its teeth in North Brunswick shutout
Perhaps establishing himself as North Brunswick’s all-time passing leader prior to senior year had left Frankie Garbolino a little bored with the exploits of his right arm. Or, more likely, the gutty quarterback will simply do whatever it takes to win. Garbolino was his typically efficient self when throwing...
Anthony Marco scores 3 times as Waldwick shuts down Lyndhurst - Football recap
Anthony Marco rushed for three touchdowns, including a 50-yarder, as Waldwick outplayed Lyndhurst, 29-0, in the season opener in Waldwick. Marco scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, one from 12 yards out and the other from midfield as Waldwick built a 22-0 lead at halftime. A bad snap lead...
Gartenstein’s 3 scores leads Howell over Central Regional - Football recap
Jack Gartenstein scored two rushing touchdowns and passed for another as Howell stifled Central Regional in the season opener in Farmingdale. Gartenstein staked Howell to a 7-0 lead at halftime with a one-yard sneak after a forced fumble made the opportunity. Tony Brinson came out after the break to return...
Football: Burke leads Hackettstown to win over Kittatinny after winless ‘21
Jackson Burke threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead Hackettstown to its first win since 2020, a 40-0 win over Kittatinny in Fredon. The win snapped a 12-game losing streak for Hackettstown (1-0), which was playing in its first game under new head coach Mike Arakelian. It also picked up a shutout of its own after it fell, 28-0 to Kittatinny last fall. The program’s last win prior to Thursday was a 28-7 win over Sussex Tech in the second game of the abbreviated 2020 season.
Russo bringing new life into Paramus Catholic as team eyes return to N.J.’s elite
From a short distance, Greg Russo saw and heard what was happening at his alma mater. Russo, a Paramus Catholic grad, was less than 10 miles up the road, leading Northern Highlands to two sectional champions during his three seasons as head coach. During that same span, Paramus Catholic was...
Football: Douglas guides Ocean Township past Holmdel
Tyler Douglas threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Ocean Township got past Holmdel 28-14 for its season-opening win in Oakhurst.
Football: Marlboro Mustangs run past Brick Township
Matt Cassidy and Alexander Schwartz combined for four rushing touchdowns as Marlboro defeated Brick Township, 34-7, in the season opener for both teams in Brick. After a scoreless first quarter, Cassidy punched in a 2-yard rushing score. Schwartz then reeled-off a long 52-yard touchdown to give Marlboro a 14-0 edge at halftime.
Football: Guenther carries Ocean City past Mainland
Duke Guenther scored on a 29-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left in the game to cap a rally as Ocean City came back for a 21-20 win over Mainland in Ocean City. Ja’Briel Mace opened up the scoring for Mainland (1-1) in the first quarter on a five-yard touchdown run.
