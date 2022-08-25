Every Saturday morning, Vernell Prince, 48, of Somerdale, begins her day by hopping in her car to go jump double Dutch with her friends. “We all grew up cleaning the house with music on Saturday mornings. I get up and my (family) knows don’t bother me from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. because I’m going to jump double Dutch,” Prince said. “It just puts me in such a mood, because I’m getting up and doing something for myself. So, it really sets my day for the weekend. It’s the highlight of my weekend.”

SOMERDALE, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO