Eddie Last
3d ago

This overdeveloped residential building is getting out of hand. Let's all be in favor of overpopulation and gridlock. Oh. the happy days are coming. Everybody could use a little road rage.

JJ
3d ago

Absolutely ridiculous! Bergen county is way too overpopulated as it is, animals are being driven out of their habitats which is why all you see is roadkill everywhere. This will be a complete nightmare!!

boozyburbs.com

Fort Lee is Home to New Jersey’s Best Cheeseburger

Yelp has shared their list for the Top cheeseburger in every state ( ). Regardless of preference, readers can use to find themselves the “dreamiest cheeseburgers” according to the post. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large...
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

Here are 5 N.J. lakefront homes that you can buy before summer ends

Lakefront living has its allure. Boating, fishing, swimming — and don’t forget the sunsets. For those shopping for the ultimate backyard accessory in New Jersey — a lake — there are quite a few homes to choose from. Realtor.com has 157 current listings in New Jersey that contain the word “lakefront.”
REAL ESTATE
NJ.com

Rent assistance mess is a Murphy-created disaster | Letters

I am writing in reference to the recent Star-Ledger article, “N.J. rental assistance program failed hundreds of residents. Some are now being evicted.”. The failure of the State of New Jersey goes much deeper than some missing or delayed checks, and involves not hundreds, but tens of thousands, of tenants who are left behind.
HOUSE RENT
Geoff Mason
94.5 PST

The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed

There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

N.J. double Dutch club empowers Black women one jump at a time

Every Saturday morning, Vernell Prince, 48, of Somerdale, begins her day by hopping in her car to go jump double Dutch with her friends. “We all grew up cleaning the house with music on Saturday mornings. I get up and my (family) knows don’t bother me from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. because I’m going to jump double Dutch,” Prince said. “It just puts me in such a mood, because I’m getting up and doing something for myself. So, it really sets my day for the weekend. It’s the highlight of my weekend.”
SOMERDALE, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Real estate market shows signs of softening in parts of N.J.

As the busy spring market gave way to summer vacations and staying put, New Jersey’s residential real estate market showed more signs of softening. Homes sold slower and median prices were down month over month in nearly half of New Jersey’s 21 counties. Yet, the number of new listings were still down for the majority of the state, according to July data released this week by New Jersey Realtors.
REAL ESTATE
New Jersey 101.5

Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes

I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
MAYWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed: A quick guide to rolling sheets

Joints, jays, doobies, spliffs and “whiteboys.” These are all familiar names used to describe loose-ground cannabis flower sealed up in a sheet of rolling paper. We all know that smoking is bad for you — no matter what you are smoking or smoking out of — but if you find yourself curious enough to try rolling and sparking some weed, the choice of rolling papers seems to be a never ending list of options.
POLITICS
boozyburbs.com

NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe

The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
MLB
NJ.com

NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

