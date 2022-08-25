ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Look: Bartolo Colon Prepares for New York Mets' Old Timers Day

Colon will join upwards of 60 former Mets tomorrow in the organization's first Old Timers Day since 1994. Colon pitched for the Mets from 2014 through 2016, making the All-Star team in his final season in Queens. Colon's last campaign with the Mets also saw him crank the first home run of his career, which came at Petco Park against the San Diego Padres.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox designate Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment, per report

In addition to Austin Davis, the Red Sox are also designating right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura for assignment, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham. Sawamura, like Davis, pitched in relief of Nick Pivetta in Sunday’s 12-4 loss to the Rays at Fenway Park. The 34-year-old hurler was tagged for three runs on four hits, two walks, and one strikeout on 37 pitches (22 strikeouts) in a rough sixth inning.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Adrian Martinez, Athletics salvage split with Yankees

Right-hander Adrian Martinez responded to a promotion from Triple-A by pitching effectively into the sixth inning, Dermis Garcia drove in two runs with a pair of singles and the Oakland Athletics salvaged a four-game series split with the visiting New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon with a second straight win, 4-1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes left on Rays' bench on Friday evening

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Paredes will rest on Friday after Brandon Lowe was named Tampa Bay's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 207 batted balls this season, Paredes has accounted for a 6.8% barrel rate and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

Baltimore Orioles (66-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-46, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (12-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -181, Orioles +153; over/under is 8 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dodgers Vs. Game Preview: MLB Sunday Leadoff Stream On Peacock

After being quieted by Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara in the second game of their series at loanDepot Park, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound in an early Sunday start that is streaming for a national audience on Peacock. First pitch is set for 9:05 a.m. PT. Jason...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Marco Gonzales
Yardbarker

Astros' win completes season domination of Twins

Trey Mancini capped a four-run first inning with a three-run home run as the Houston Astros finished off a season and series sweep of the visiting Minnesota Twins with a 6-3 victory on Thursday. The Astros won their fourth game in a row, the past three against Minnesota, and wound...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy