ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Adams, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Clifton, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
fox5ny.com

Man in wheelchair robbed on Staten Island bus

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a brazen robbery of a man in a wheelchair on Staten Island. Surveillance video on the S-40 bus shows the August 13 incident when the suspect walked up to the victim, a 64-year-old man who was sitting in a wheelchair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Ferry operating with reduced service beginning Sunday night

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry is running with modified service Sunday night into Monday morning. The reduced service will begin at 11 p.m., when boats will depart on the hour out of the St. George Terminal and on the half-hour out of the Whitehall Terminal, according to the city Department of Transportation. Service will return to normal at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vito Fossella
The Staten Island Advance

St. John’s University had poor timing for closure of Staten Island campus announcement | Our Opinion

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- College isn’t easy. Neither is the process of choosing the educational institution that’s right for you. The year-long process often consists of taking entrance exams, applying to several colleges and eagerly awaiting acceptances. Imagine getting into the college of your dreams – maybe with a sizeable scholarship – to find out two weeks before you’re supposed to start your freshman year that the university you chose is closing.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 dead, 4 wounded in Coney Island shooting

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One man died, and four other people were wounded after gunfire erupted at the Coney Island boardwalk just before midnight Saturday in Brooklyn, New York. According to police, the shooting occurred near the Coney Island houses, WABC-TV reported. The victim who died has been identified only...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Well-known NYC realtor cuts ribbon on new Staten Island agency

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For James Prendamano, the official opening of PreReal, Prendamano Real Estate is a dream come true. “The whole idea behind this firm was to take the best elements of a traditional local brokerage and meld them with all the cutting-edge tools available to us in the digital toolbox,” Prendamano said, detailing the genesis of his newly-launched business, which originally debuted in Bulls Head this past April before settling in its new permanent Tottenville headquarters this week. “The response has been better than I ever could have dreamed of.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Tasting by trolley: Here’s how the restaurant tour unfolded on the South Shore

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two trollies wove through the hearts of Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills on Sunday afternoon for a five-hour restaurant tour. The South Shore Business Improvement District and Councilman Joe Borelli’s annual August event aimed for introductions to future favorite spots to 250 lucky guests who scored tickets to the sold-out sampling event.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Staten Island residents concerned about aggressive vultures

NEW YORK -- A growing number of black vultures circling a Staten Island neighborhood have residents concerned.They tell CBS2's Astrid Martinez the aggressive birds are more than just a nuisance.Staten Island resident Mike Illuzzi was out on his front yard, hose in hand, but he wasn't watering his lawn."This is how I get rid of them," he said.He's desperately trying to get rid of some new neighbors invading his neighborhood"I have no idea where they came from. This is new for us," he said.For nearly two months, black vultures have been seen on a daily basis, causing damage to some...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Memorial mass on the 55th anniversary of Father Capodanno’s death will be held in Fort Wadsworth chapel bearing his name | Inside Out

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To commemorate...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy