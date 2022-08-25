Read full article on original website
NJ mayor working to address ‘boom’ parties plaguing S.I. residents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Officials in the neighboring Garden State have heard Staten Islanders’ complaints about noisy “boom” parties loud and clear and are working to address the concerns. Earlier this week, a bipartisan group of Staten Island elected officials penned a letter to Christian Bollwage, the...
NYC to start work on community-opposed Hylan Blvd. bike lane project
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city is set to start work on the much-maligned Hylan Boulevard “road diet” project in Tottenville despite repeated opposition from community members and elected officials. Road diets aim to match low vehicle volumes to lane capacity, typically adding flush medians, bike lanes and/or...
Check cashing fraudsters preying on Staten Islanders. NYPD offers tips.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police on Staten Island are warning residents and workers about yet another in-person scam; this one targeting any good-hearted person with a bank account. A tweet Friday by the NYPD’s 123rd Precinct, which encompasses the borough’s South Shore, explained that the “check cashing scam” starts with...
2 crimes trending in opposite directions on Staten Island. How do the numbers stack up historically?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thefts and other crimes are soaring in recent months on Staten Island, while murders have simmered to a historic pace. The numbers in many ways fall in line with citywide data, with one important caveat. Here’s a closer look at how some crimes are trending...
Man in wheelchair robbed aboard S.I. bus by younger assailant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police are investigating a robbery aboard an MTA bus earlier this month in which an unidentified assailant targeted a disabled man old enough to be his grandfather, according to a written statement issued Saturday by the city’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information’s office. Surveillance...
Meatpacker on Long Island accused of tampering with meat on the job
The entire bin of meat products that was set to be distributed to retailers was thrown out.
Man in wheelchair robbed on Staten Island bus
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in a brazen robbery of a man in a wheelchair on Staten Island. Surveillance video on the S-40 bus shows the August 13 incident when the suspect walked up to the victim, a 64-year-old man who was sitting in a wheelchair.
Ferry operating with reduced service beginning Sunday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Ferry is running with modified service Sunday night into Monday morning. The reduced service will begin at 11 p.m., when boats will depart on the hour out of the St. George Terminal and on the half-hour out of the Whitehall Terminal, according to the city Department of Transportation. Service will return to normal at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.
Annual backpack giveaway a ‘huge success,’ says NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD’s 123rd Precinct Community Council annual backpack giveaway was a “huge success” ahead of the official start of the school year, the NYPD said. “Over 100 backpacks GONE in less than an hour!!!”, wrote the NYPD’s 123rd Precinct on Twitter. “Thanks to...
St. John’s University had poor timing for closure of Staten Island campus announcement | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- College isn’t easy. Neither is the process of choosing the educational institution that’s right for you. The year-long process often consists of taking entrance exams, applying to several colleges and eagerly awaiting acceptances. Imagine getting into the college of your dreams – maybe with a sizeable scholarship – to find out two weeks before you’re supposed to start your freshman year that the university you chose is closing.
Why was this military tank rolling through the streets of St. George in 1976?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – You would think it would be front-page news if a U.S. military tank was seen on the streets of St. George. This was back on Oct. 19, 1976. The tank was seen on rumbling down Bay Street for a good part of the day. It...
Jimmy Martinez, firefighter who succumbed to 9/11-related illness, honored with street renaming
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Close to 150 friends and family members gathered Friday morning to pay tribute to beloved firefighter Jimmy Martinez, 58, of Great Kills during a street renaming ceremony. The intersection of Beach Road and Hillcrest Avenue was dedicated to the 26-year career decorated firefighter from both Staten...
1 dead, 4 wounded in Coney Island shooting
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One man died, and four other people were wounded after gunfire erupted at the Coney Island boardwalk just before midnight Saturday in Brooklyn, New York. According to police, the shooting occurred near the Coney Island houses, WABC-TV reported. The victim who died has been identified only...
Well-known NYC realtor cuts ribbon on new Staten Island agency
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For James Prendamano, the official opening of PreReal, Prendamano Real Estate is a dream come true. “The whole idea behind this firm was to take the best elements of a traditional local brokerage and meld them with all the cutting-edge tools available to us in the digital toolbox,” Prendamano said, detailing the genesis of his newly-launched business, which originally debuted in Bulls Head this past April before settling in its new permanent Tottenville headquarters this week. “The response has been better than I ever could have dreamed of.”
Tasting by trolley: Here’s how the restaurant tour unfolded on the South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two trollies wove through the hearts of Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills on Sunday afternoon for a five-hour restaurant tour. The South Shore Business Improvement District and Councilman Joe Borelli’s annual August event aimed for introductions to future favorite spots to 250 lucky guests who scored tickets to the sold-out sampling event.
Possible hate crime; machine gun seized: Staten Island’s crime stories of the week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here are some of the most significant headlines in criminal justice in our borough within the last seven days:. Three teens arrested, charged with antisemitic hate crime on Staten Island, police say. Three teens have been arrested and charged with an antisemitic hate crime following...
Mayor Adams’ Chief of Staff Frank Carone didn’t disclose work for embattled NYC homeless shelter firm — but vows to update
Frank Carone, Mayor Adams’ chief of staff, did not disclose his legal work for a scandal-scarred homeless shelter provider in his mandatory financial statement this year — but is now pledging to amend the filing after the Daily News alerted him to the omission. Carone’s financial disclosure form,...
Staten Island residents concerned about aggressive vultures
NEW YORK -- A growing number of black vultures circling a Staten Island neighborhood have residents concerned.They tell CBS2's Astrid Martinez the aggressive birds are more than just a nuisance.Staten Island resident Mike Illuzzi was out on his front yard, hose in hand, but he wasn't watering his lawn."This is how I get rid of them," he said.He's desperately trying to get rid of some new neighbors invading his neighborhood"I have no idea where they came from. This is new for us," he said.For nearly two months, black vultures have been seen on a daily basis, causing damage to some...
Mental health crisis among children: Hundreds to rally in New York on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hundreds of youth, parents, and advocates across New York State will take part in a rally on Sunday to call on elected officials to address the state’s severe and worsening child mental health crisis. Hosted by a statewide coalition of children’s behavioral health advocates...
Memorial mass on the 55th anniversary of Father Capodanno’s death will be held in Fort Wadsworth chapel bearing his name | Inside Out
Editor’s Note: Welcome to Inside Out, our weekly roundup of stories about Staten Islanders making waves, being seen, supporting our community and just making our borough a special place to live. Have a story for Inside Out? Email Carol Ann Benanti at benanti@siadvance.com. STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To commemorate...
