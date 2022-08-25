ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Are you searching for a great bakery in the Columbus area? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local bakeries. This bakery located in Japan Marketplace offers a variety of delicious Japanese goods with a French twist. Patrons can't get enough of their strawberry cake slices, matcha cream puffs, and red bean rolls. If you're looking for something savory, consider getting their curry donuts and spicy tuna bread. In addition to baked goods, Belle's offers green tea soft serve ice cream, shaved ice, and lattes.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Saddleberk Opens at North Market Downtown

Saddleberk is officially the pork purveyor at both North Market Bridge Park and North Market Downtown, 59 Spruce St. The butcher shop, which focuses on Ohio-raised Berkshire pork, opened its first location at Bridge Park in Dublin in September 2021, following it up just nine months later with its new stall Downtown, opening in late June.
DUBLIN, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus Area

Are you looking for a delicious breakfast in Greater Columbus?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a classic diner feel, Stav's is a great option. Customer recommendations include the thick French toast (locals strongly recommend substituting the toast for challah bread and say it's worth the small upcharge), gyro omelet, and the BLTE sandwich (BLTE stands for bacon, lettuce, tomato, and egg).
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Birria Tacos and Burgers Highlight a Solid Blackbird Kitchen Menu

Throughout the years, Woodlands Tavern has hosted a rotating cast of food partners, including Mikey’s Late Night Slice and Challah!, from its kitchen. In August 2020, Blackbird Kitchen took over food service at Woodlands, providing a much-needed boost in business during deep pandemic times. The bar/music venue may have finally found its match.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area

Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Catch A Drag Show In Columbus

Get your mops ready because I’m about to spill all the tea on where to find the best drag shows in Columbus. If you are anything like me, you probably spend too much time watching RuPaul’s Drag Race. Are you looking for the perfect spot to enjoy some fierce queens slaying a stage?
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

FREE EVENT: Fly-In at Pickaway County Memorial Airport

PICKAWAY – Pickaway County Memorial Airport is having a special fly-in event in September that will bring in several rare historical planes for fun for the whole family. The event is offering airplane rides, food trucks, and the ability to get up and close to some amazing aircraft. The...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Mega Weekend: Fiery Foods, Coffee, Lots of Music, Highlight the Weekend

Here’s your weekend run down of fun things to do. Summer’s nearly over, did you have a good one? If you missed music festivals, there’s a couple of big ones this weekend. Don’t miss the Coffee ColLab on Saturday! Tickets for the Columbus Coffee Festival are also on sale (with some sessions sold out!).
COLUMBUS, OH
msn.com

Highest-rated cheap eats in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated cheap eats in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Submit Your Wedding to Columbus Weddings Magazine

Whether you’re a local couple or a wedding vendor, we’re honored that you’re interested in sharing your special event with us! Here’s what you need to know to make it happen:. What We’re Looking For. Everything and anything related to weddings in the Central Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck. Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning August 28

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on August 28.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Arrested After Found Dancing in the Streets

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after calls of complaint of a suspicious female dancing in the streets. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ office around 7:31 pm on Saturday, deputies were called to the area of Bridge Street for a woman dancing in the roadway. When they arrived...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Hope Valley is personal mission for Newark residents

NEWARK, Ohio — Hope Valley is a mental health and wellness retreat center offering different treatments through its vision statement, "Help Others through Personal Experiences." For founder Jamie Clouse and Executive Director Violet Queen, the endeavor is a leap of faith, but they are using their life experiences to...
NEWARK, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Hannah and Adam Schaefer

An elegant, romantic wedding for college sweethearts from University of Dayton. Sept. 25, 2021 | Fall 2016, Timothy’s Bar at the University of Dayton: That’s where a mutual friend introduced Hannah (Clark) and Adam Schaefer. And just a few blocks away, in front of the campus’s iconic chapel, Adam asked Hannah to be his wife. “He had plans for a large celebration with all of our friends at Timothy’s [after],” Hannah says, “but unfortunately that was the same weekend Gov. DeWine shut down the state for COVID.”
COLUMBUS, OH

