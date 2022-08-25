Read full article on original website
Related
High school football predictions: The first week to get it wrong
Fall isn’t exactly in the air, but high school football is definitely on tap. Week 1 has arrived and our band of Fearless Forecasters are ready to stick out their necks with predictions. Find the picks below. For the record, Desmond Boyle is the defending staff champion -- although...
Colonial/Schuylkill League football: Let’s take a chance with predictions
Believe it or not, the Colonial/Schuylkill League football season begins tonight. The Colonial League and Schuylkill League football scheduling cooperative starts its second season.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0