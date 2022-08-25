Read full article on original website
Daily Telegram
Nearly 50 teams compete in 2022 Dragon Boat Races
SUPERIOR —Participants and onlookers flocked to Barker's Island over the weekend to attend the 19th Lake Superior Dragon Boat Races and festivities on Aug. 26-27. Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the races returned with a roar, drawing 49 teams of 22 people each to paddle a 450-meter course. Each team adds its own flair to the festivities with uniforms and team chants. The event is put on by the Rotary Club of Superior , along with this year's partner charity, 23rd Veteran.
FOX 21 Online
Gary-New Duluth Hosts First “Far West Kidz Fest”
GARY NEW DULUTH, Minn.– Despite the weather, families came outside to enjoy the Far West Kidz Fest and Car Show in Gary New Duluth. Inflatables and music filled the Rec Center, making one last summer memory for kids before school starts. Dan the Monkey Man and even a ventriloquist made an appearance.
FOX 21 Online
Dragon boat Crash at Festival Shocks The Crowd: No One Injured
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– A wave of shock hit the Dragon Boat Festival Saturday after two of the boats crashed into each other. One of the races was coming to an end when a boat was seen veering off out of its lane and crashing into another boat, ultimately tipping it on its side and sending the people into the water.
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
perfectduluthday.com
Duluth’s Ten Most Endangered Places in 2022
The Duluth Preservation Alliance has announced its 2022 list of the ten most endangered places. The intention is to raise awareness about historic properties that are likely to be lost. The organization previously released endangered properties lists in 2021 and 2017. An interactive story map for the 2022 list is available at arcgis.com.
FOX 21 Online
Three Duluth Figure Skaters Win Gold
BLOOMINGTON, Minn.- The Duluth Figure Skating Club absolutely dominated the podium at states August 19-20, with three skaters bringing home the gold hardware. Duluth’s Harper Nelson earned gold in the state Pre-preliminary girls division. Isabella Bowman out of Esko placed gold in the Preliminary girls state championship and Superior’s Madeline Manion won with an almost perfect score of 90.50 taking gold in the intermediate women’s combined class.
Win A Girls Getaway To Ashland, Wisconsin
You and your girlfriends deserve some fun! Win a getaway to beautiful Ashland, Wisconsin, courtesy of Visit Ashland, Northern State Bank, and MIX 108!. Find yourself by the water along the shore of Lake Superior in Ashland with a 2-night stay for 4 people at Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Ashland along with a lunch at The Sandbar and dinner at Deep Water Grille during your visit - PLUS $500 in Chamber Bucks to treat yourselves around town!
FOX 21 Online
Lakehead Harvest Reunion Underway in Esko
ESKO, Minn. – The 61st annual Lakehead Harvest Reunion kicked off Friday in Esko. It runs through Sunday with a wide variety of activities. It’s a celebration of farm life and harvesting locally. Photojournalist Adam Jagunich traveled to the opening day and shows us more. More on the...
perfectduluthday.com
Duluth Superior Pride Drag Show 2022
Big hair and fantastic frocks dominate the stage at the Flame Nightclub in Superior as this edition of the monthly drag show is held as part of the weekend’s Pride festivities. The 35th annual Duluth Superior Pride celebration runs Sept. 1-4.
FOX 21 Online
Pumpkin Spice is Making its Way Back to the Northland
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– One local coffee shop in Superior is preparing for the fall season with some new drinks. Fall staples like pumpkin spice is officially making its return to Empire Coffee. As the northland waits to see the leaves change color, coffee shops are preparing to bring back their seasonal favorites.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Kaleb Montgomery Music
Duluth artist Kaleb Montgomery stopped by the morning show to play some of his original songs. Check out the videos above and below to listen! Kaleb is also part of the band Port City Limit. Song 2:
Section of E Superior Street in Duluth Temporarily Closed Beginning Monday
Summer may be winding down, but road construction and road closures continue across the Northland. One such project will force the City of Duluth to temporarily close a section of East Superior Street, providing what they hope will be a minor inconvenience to to both motorists and residents in the area.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Northwestern Improves to 2-0, Rice Lake handles Superior
MAPLE, Wis.- The Northwestern Tigers were once again victorious on Friday, as they defeated Somerset 49 to 28. It was the first time since 2009 the two teams met on the gridiron. In other prep football action, Rice Lake would take down Superior 32-13.
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Duluth on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
FOX 21 Online
Tribute Fest Helps Raise Money For Local Veterans
DULUTH, Minn.– The sound of live music filled the air at Bayfront for this years Tribute Fest send off. The two day concert brought out veterans and community members to enjoy a festival that helps raise money for veterans who are experiencing homelessness. Veterans say they were touched to...
cbs3duluth.com
Severe threat increased for Sunday night, damaging winds & hail possible
TONIGHT: Similar to last night, the Northland has more chances of scattered showers and storms as a strong warm front moves closer to the area. There is still a marginal risk for severe weather for Saturday night, but it has trimmed down to only include Duluth and areas south of the city including Carlton County and northwest Wisconsin. Main threats still being gusty winds and small hail. No tornado threat is expected. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side due to the warm front and cloud cover with lows only falling down to the upper 60s. Winds will continue to be breezy from the southwest between 10-20 mph. More chances of storms are likely for Sunday especially by nightfall as the cold front moves through.
boreal.org
Cloquet police search for missing teen
Cloquet Police searching for missing teen Tyler Stevens. Submitted photo. Cloquet police are currently searching for runaway 15-year-old Tyler Stevens. Stevens is 5’5″, thin build, red hair, and was wearing a red sweatshirt and black pants when he left on a bicycle. Tyler Stevens ran away from where...
FOX 21 Online
Groundbreaking for Lincoln Park Improvements
DULUTH, Minn. – After months of planning, work is underway on making improvements to Duluth’s Lincoln Park to make it more accessible and functional. Project goals include renovating the historic stone pavilion, moving the playground to the picnic pavilion, increase parking on the lower level, and add new sports courts and nature areas on the upper terrace.
FOX 21 Online
Community Construction Program Holds Second Open House
DULUTH, Minn.– The Community Construction Program held their second open house Thursday, over in West Duluth. A partnership between the Housing Redevelopment Authority in Duluth, and Community Action Duluth, launched the Community Construction Program back in 2019. This program focuses on giving those who are disadvantaged, a job turning houses that need substantial work into affordable housing within the community.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Soccer: Two Rivers Spoils Home Opener for Hilltoppers
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall girls soccer team opened up their season on Friday, dropping a home contest to Two Rivers 3-0. The Hilltoppers (0-1) will next be in action on Saturday when they host Spectrum.
