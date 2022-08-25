Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish inmates donated approximately $1,200 for school supplies
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that four Terrebonne Parish Schools will be the recipient of close to $1,200 in donated school supplies from a typically unlikely source…inmates!. In August, Sheriff Tim Soignet received a handwritten letter from inmates of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Transitional...
houmatimes.com
UHN Election Board announces Special Election for District 2 and District 5
The United Houma Nation’s Election Board is seeking candidates for its Tribal Council in District 2 and 5. United Houma Nation is the largest tribe in Louisiana, with a citizenry of 18,000, servicing six parishes, including Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Mary, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard Parish. The United Houma...
theadvocate.com
Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo? Curious Louisiana investigates.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
WDSU
Entergy holding energy fair on Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans is holding an energy fair for New Orleans residents to help them with bill and payment information, energy efficiency education, electric vehicles, and hurricane preparedness. Entergy will hold the fair on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyons Center...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana highway safety panel honored for work among hearing-impaired, other communities
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission was a semi-finalist for the National Safety Council’s prestigious Green Cross for Safety awards for 2022. The commission's executive director, Lisa Freeman, said the agency was one of two highway safety offices among those in the final rounds. Typically most finalists and semi-finalists are national organizations or corporations, like Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Amazon or U.S. Steel.
L'Observateur
Stop signs coming to LA 22 at LA 445
PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of August 18-25
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 18-25: Kyler Scioneaux, 27, 514 Charles St, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a fugitive warrant;. Ian Scamardo, 26, 2337 Northwind Ave, Zachary was charged w/ Simple Criminal Damage to Property;. Dana Bladsacker, 42, 2138 S Commerce Ave, Gonzales...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Main Street Inc. opens registration for the Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-off
Thibodaux Main Street Inc. opened registration for the 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off, set for Friday, November 11. The annual event is a culinary showcase of cuisine prepared by 30 plus teams in the culturally rich setting of Downtown Thibodaux. Organizers are accepting registration for teams to participate in the cooking competition to showcase their Louisiana inspired dishes.
34-Year-Old Damion Jones Arrested After A Pedestrian Crash On LA Highway 182 (Lafourche Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed one life. An initial investigation reveals Damion Jones, 34, from Gray was traveling in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, east on LA [..]
wwno.org
When should you evacuate during hurricane season? A Louisiana guide with tips, maps, more
When we asked for your questions about preparing for hurricane season back in June, a common theme emerged. You wanted to know: when a hurricane comes our way, how do you decide when to stay and when to evacuate?. The short answer: it’s complicated, and getting more so. The general...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 24, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 24, 2022.
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Man Arrested in Vermillion Parish for Threats Made Shoot Lafourche Parish Family
A Vermillion Parish man has been arrested in reference to threats he made to a Lafourche Parish woman and her family. Armon Walker, 24, of Abbeville was charged with terrorizing and cyberstalking. On August 25, 2022, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating threats made by Walker to a woman...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne 4-H announces fall 2022 enrollment
Terrebonne 4-H announced it will begin accepting enrollment in September. The community organization is accepting any youth from the age of 9 years-old before January 1, of the current 4-H year. Terrebonne 4-H offers three program options for parents to choose from, including Cloverbud, Club Member, and Member-at-Large. The purpose of the program is to provide interactive activities for the youth in Terrebonne Parish to participate in throughout the school year. “Through 4-H, young people are encouraged to participate in a variety of activities that emphasizes 4-H’s ‘learning by doing’ philosophy of youth development,” reads a statement from Terrebonne 4-H.
houmatimes.com
Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation
UPDATE: A suspect who reportedly made threats has been taken into custody in Vermillion Parish. We will be following up with a full news release with more information on this case, including his identity, at a later time. Original article:. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat...
houmatimes.com
Plenty of good fishing, food, music, and fun this weekend!
Saint Matthew’s Fishing Rodeo | Friday, August 26- Saturday, August 27 Day one of the fishing rodeo is fishing day! There are various adult and youth categories and students at SMES are excused from school if they purchase a ticket. Fishing happens all day. Saturday, August 27 brings a family-friendly event that will take place on the school campus, 239 Barrow Street in Houma, from noon to 4:00 p.m. The event will have live music by the Supersoakers, Zack’s Frozen Yogurt will be there with delicious milkshakes, also Downtown Jeaux, Brooke’s Snowballs, bounce houses, door prizes, and more! The weigh-in for the fishing rodeo will be held on campus and scales will be open from noon to 3:00 p.m. Come out and have a good time for a good cause! Proceeds will benefit the school to continue to expand its curriculum and experiences for students and staff.
Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
City Council Member in Louisiana Charged with Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Providing Fale Information Regarding a Long-Term Claim
City Council Member in Louisiana Charged with Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Providing Fale Information Regarding a Long-Term Claim. Covington, Louisiana – On August 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers arrested 44-year-old Peter Lewis of Covington, Louisiana, on one count of Insurance Fraud following an investigation into a fraudulent long-term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America.
Isle de Jean Charles residents move into new homes
Move in day has finally arrived for Isle de Jean Charles residents and members of the Jean Charles Choctaw Indians. It's a bittersweet day for the residents, who have lived on the island their entire lives, but moved to higher ground because of coastal erosion.
an17.com
Longtime TPSO Deputy Jimmy Travis enters Sheriff's race
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief James “Jimmy” Travis has officially announced his intention to seek election as the next Sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish. Travis would become the successor to current Sheriff Daniel Edwards, who will retire in 2024 after 20 years of service. Travis has a long...
houmatimes.com
Popular Angola Rodeo Returns this October
Get ya boots ready because the Angola Prison Rodeo returns this fall!. The fall Angola Prison Rodeo is back each Sunday in October. The rodeo will offer the best in prison rodeo excitement! Warden Tim Hooper invites the public to view the wildest rodeo show in the South. Watch as Angola inmate cowboys compete in heart-stopping events like – Convict Poker, Wild Cow Milking, Bull Riding, and the world-famous Guts-n-Glory.
