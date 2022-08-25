Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Over 110,000 acres have been burned in Idaho fires this year
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There are currently 11 large active fires across Idaho that have burned a total of 118,041 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Idaho is currently reporting more large active fires than any other state in the country. None of Idaho's large fires are fully contained.
Post Register
Washington's Murray and Inslee conclude breaching Snake River dams ‘not an option right now,’ while calling status quo unsustainable for salmon
WASHINGTON — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray have concluded that the Lower Snake River dams should not be breached before the financial and environmental benefits they provide are replaced, work that would cost an estimated $10 billion to $31 billion, according to a report commissioned by the two Democrats.
Post Register
Opinion: Vote against candidates with anti-democracy ideals
The emotional trauma and scars of extremism continue to alter the face of the Idaho we all love. Last week another petal of democracy fell to the floor as we watched our neighbor Congresswoman Liz Cheney lose her seat, choosing truth and country before lies and fealty. Loyalty to one person or party is not the Idaho most of us grew up in. But that new Idaho may be the reality after this next election.
