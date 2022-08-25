The emotional trauma and scars of extremism continue to alter the face of the Idaho we all love. Last week another petal of democracy fell to the floor as we watched our neighbor Congresswoman Liz Cheney lose her seat, choosing truth and country before lies and fealty. Loyalty to one person or party is not the Idaho most of us grew up in. But that new Idaho may be the reality after this next election.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO