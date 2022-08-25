Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State begins season undefeated, leaves New York with two winsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce Mustangs 3-0 in Wolstein Classic finaleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Related
Eleven Warriors
The 10 Biggest Questions Surrounding Ohio State
Ohio State is six days away from being the focus of the college football world. The Buckeyes have the most intriguing matchup nationwide in Week 1, with two top-five teams coming to Ohio Stadium. OSU hopes to set the tone with a season-opening win over Notre Dame and end the year lifting college football’s most coveted trophy for the first time in eight years.
Notre Dame football: Who must be great to beat Ohio State?
The Notre Dame football team battles it out against Ohio State in Week 1, so which members of the program must be great to get the victory?. The time has finally come for the Notre Dame football team to take on Ohio State. The Week 1 matchup will take place inside the Horseshoe, a magnificent stadium that is home to the Buckeyes and can be a very tough place to play.
OSU looking for turnaround on defense
COLUMBUS – Ohio State competes for championships. But last year it did that without a championship-level defense. And that was a problem. Such a problem that defensive line coach Larry Johnson is the only OSU defensive coach from last year who will be back this season. While Ohio State’s...
landgrantholyland.com
Film Study: A look at Jim Knowles’ defense vs. the Notre Dame’s offense
Ohio State’s first opponent in the Notre Dame is not known for being an offensive juggernaut. Over the last couple of seasons, they have used a relatively simple passing game and a simple, yet effective run game to challenge their opponents. With Tommy Rees remaining on staff as the offensive coordinator after Marcus Freeman’s promotion, there is a lot of film to look at to see what the Fighting Irish do.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
landgrantholyland.com
Column: The curious case of Dailyn Swain
Chris Holtmann and his staff have been keeping a close eye on Columbus Africentric’s Dailyn Swain for awhile now — both at his basketball games and otherwise. Yes, Holtmann and assistant coach Jake Diebler caught one of Swain’s tennis matches this spring. That is how committed they are to making Swain a Buckeye. Sure, Swain being local makes doing that a lot easier, but it’s still impressive and comical that Holtmann has made Swain such a high priority that he’s even willing to go catch his other sports when basketball isn’t being played.
Eleven Warriors
A Final Preseason Projection of Ohio State’s Depth Chart
One week from today, we’ll get our first confirmed look at Ohio State’s starting lineup for the 2022 season when the Buckeyes take the field for their season opener against Notre Dame. Until then, based on everything we saw and heard from the Buckeyes this offseason, we can...
Eleven Warriors
Earning Scholarship Before 2021 Oregon Game Made Xavier Johnson “Hungrier” Than Ever to Impact Ohio State Offense
Ryan Day played coy when asked Monday who his 85th scholarship player is. Unless a walk-on was moved up to scholarship status, Ohio State would be one under the limit with the 2022 season approaching. But Day stood firm that the Buckeyes hadn’t made any arithmetic errors, asserting “No, we’re at 85.”
landgrantholyland.com
2025 tight end set to visit for Notre Dame game, rumors surrounding an OSU commit
Ohio State will be playing under the lights in the season opener against Notre Dame in a little over a week. With fall camp wrapping up, the Buckeyes look to be in good shape. Sure, the finished product is still to be determined, but hearing both the players and the coaches speak, all signs are pointing towards Ohio State being back in the upper echelon of the college football landscape even this early on.
RELATED PEOPLE
buckeyesports.com
Details Emerge Regarding Chris Holtmann’s Contract Extension
After his first five seasons at Ohio State, men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann reaffirmed his commitment to the university on May 18 — inking a three-year contract extension that would keep him in his position as the Buckeyes’ skipper until the end of the 2027-28 season.
247Sports
Ohio Stadium playing field to be known as Safelite Field; game day protocols set
Ohio State issued a release on Friday with a ton of game day policies and protocols. It also includes the announcement that the playing field at Ohio Stadium will be known as Safelite Field after a naming rights deal has been struck. Check out the full release below. The start...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who is the best Columbus basketball recruit in Ohio State history?
It is officially football season, and 85 percent of Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered in that regard. So, make sure you stay tuned for all the great coverage we have to give you as September rolls around the corner. However, us over on the Bucketheads side of things still...
Scores, highlights from Week 2 of Football Friday Nite
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The WarHawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Ohio Dominican for Dublin Scioto vs. Bishop Watterson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
peakofohio.com
Tigers claw back over Raiders; Coldwater holds off BHS - HS Football Week 2 results
Raiders Senior QB Kam Allen threw a 13-yard touchdown to Chasen LeVan to bring Benjamin Logan within 1 point with 14 seconds left in the game. The PAT was no good after a bad snap. West Liberty-Salem was down 14 points twice during the game. For Benjamin Logan, Allen threw...
columbusmessenger.com
Gunfire at Groveport Madison football game – UPDATE
Gunshots sent fans scattering at the recent Canal Winchester at Groveport Madison football game. “It was the worst sound I’ve heard in my 24 years of duty as a Groveport Police officer,” said Groveport Police Lt. Josh Short of hearing the gunshots. According to Groveport Police Detective Josh...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Catch A Drag Show In Columbus
Get your mops ready because I’m about to spill all the tea on where to find the best drag shows in Columbus. If you are anything like me, you probably spend too much time watching RuPaul’s Drag Race. Are you looking for the perfect spot to enjoy some fierce queens slaying a stage?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus Area
Are you looking for a delicious breakfast in Greater Columbus?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a classic diner feel, Stav's is a great option. Customer recommendations include the thick French toast (locals strongly recommend substituting the toast for challah bread and say it's worth the small upcharge), gyro omelet, and the BLTE sandwich (BLTE stands for bacon, lettuce, tomato, and egg).
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
Comments / 0