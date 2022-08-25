Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Related
msn.com
Camelot RV Park in Malabar: What to Expect
The first campground on our #whereverimayroll extended vacation was Camelot RV Park in Malabar, Florida. I’ve driven by this attractive property countless times from Vero Beach (my old home) to Melbourne or one of the other East coast cities I like to frequent. Camelot has exceptional views of the Indian River Lagoon (the Intracoastal) across the road. The campground is near bustling Palm Bay and world-famous Melbourne.
Restaurant news: Buzzy new Indian ‘curry kitchen’ opens in Palm Beach Gardens
The highly anticipated, classic Indian restaurant by Stage Kitchen chef Pushkar Marathe, opens Tuesday in Palm Beach Gardens. One might say the Ela Curry Kitchen concept has been a sensation even before its debut. When Marathe announced preview pop-ups featuring Ela’s menu at Stage in recent weeks, the events sold out within hours.
treasurecoast.com
Adopt Nessa & Wagyu! Pets of the Week!
Nessa is an active, 4-year-old female who loves human attention. She’s still learning her leash manners but is very treat motivated and focused. She loves to roll around in the grass and play with rope toys. Her ideal home would have a fenced yard where she can get a lot of daily exercise.
hometownnewstc.com
Great bands to see this weekend in Sebastian and Vero Beach
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - There are several great live music options in Indian River County this weekend. Professor Pennygoode's Mighty Flea Circus play outside Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach on Fri., Aug. 26, 5:30-9 p.m. On Sat., Aug. 27, 7-10 p.m., the Flea Circus is at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronews.com
Waterfront pool home with dock offered in Bethel by the Sea
Jeffrey Wokutch ended up in Vero Beach quite by accident, he says. He bought a motor coach and was doing some traveling in Florida, trying to get away from the cold Pittsburgh winters. “I don’t like the cold,” he admits. After checking out Port St. Lucie and Sebastian,...
850wftl.com
Boat consumed by flames in Jupiter
(JUPITER, Florida)– A boat fire alarmed Jupiter residents Friday night. The boat was discovered fully ablaze just before 8 p.m. south of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. By 9 p.m., the fire was under control, according to Palm Beach Fire and Rescue. Authorities haven’t said what the cause of the...
msn.com
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
wqcs.org
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report - Aug. 26 through Sept. 2
MARTIN, ST. LUCIE & INDIAN RIVER COUNTIES - Friday August 26, 2022: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) officials report. Please note, any full road, ramp or bridge...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wqcs.org
New Horizons Gets Matching $10K Grant
Fort Pierce - Saturday August 27, 2022: New Horizons of the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee was approved last week for a grant of $10,000 from the City of Fort Pierce to help with interior improvements at the mental health agency’s outpatient office at 709 South 5th Street. A condition...
veronews.com
In Memory: Aug. 25
From Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory. Michael John Gilman, 62, of Vero Beach passed away Monday, August 22. 2022. Born in Rhinebeck, NY he was a son of the late Alcide and Margaret (McGregor) Gilman. Michael and his family moved to Vero Beach when he was a child. He was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church and the Vero Beach Eagles Club. Michael worked for Florida Power & Light and retired after 35 years of service. He is survived by his son, Mike Gilman and his wife Michelle Artlip of Vero Beach; a sister, Karen Hope of Vero Beach; a brother, Kevin Gilman and his wife Carol of Steamboat Springs, CO; a granddaughter, Aaliyah Bainter; two great grandchildren, Oaklynn and Kallen Cunningham all of Vero Beach and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his wife, Carmen and sister Cheryl Neuberger.
sebastiandaily.com
Liberty Park may become Indian River County’s first CDD
Liberty Park could soon become a Community Development District (CDD) as a special-purpose government if approved by the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners. The property, located on the south side of CR-510, where it intersects with 66th, is a 502-acre development with a plan to have 980 residential units.
sebastiandaily.com
Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownnewstc.com
Vero Beach to replace Charles Park playground
VERO BEACH - The Vero Beach Recreation Dept. has been given approval by the city council to apply for a Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program grant for the playground at Charles Park. The park on 15th St. features a playground area, bike racks, exercise trail, picnic pavilions, restrooms, tennis courts,...
wogx.com
Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
Boat engulfed by flames in Jupiter
Residents in Jupiter saw smoke and heavy flames after a boat caught fire just south of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse.
wqcs.org
Chemical Technologies Opens Flagship Facility in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Thursday August 25, 2022: Fort Pierce will be home to Chemical Technologies Holding Corporation’s flagship facility, ChemTech. It is a one-of-a-kind lumber treatment plant created to showcase the company’s ground-breaking TechWood product. Production at the Techwood facility will begin before the end of this month....
hometownnewstc.com
Country music tribute Bacon and BBQ Festival coming to MIDFLORIDA Event Center
PORT ST. LUCIE – The MIDFLORIDA Event Center is partnering with Budweiser and Southern Eagle Distributing to present the Port St. Lucie Country Music Tribute Bacon and BBQ Festival. A two-day event featuring nine amazing national country tribute bands, delicious bacon and barbecue, country and western themed vendors, kids zone and petting zoo, entertainment and fun activities for the entire family.
WPTV
Police activity on I-95 northbound near Palm Beach/Martin County line
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Police activity on I-95 northbound at mile marker 88 near the Palm Beach County and Martin County line had one lane closed Sunday morning. All lanes have since reopened. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units treated one patient and took them to a local...
hometownnewstc.com
City Council defends stance on backyard chickens
PORT ST. LUCIE – While the City Council here – like most municipal boards – does not normally hold dialogue with public speakers, two young residents recently got the ears and touched the hearts of its members while pleading for their ability to raise chickens behind their home.
hometownnewstc.com
Indian River County and city of Sebastian negotiate Graves Brothers annexation
SEBASTIAN - At the Aug. 16 county commissioners meeting, County Administrator Jason Brown gave an update on Sebastian’s plans to annex property owned by the Graves Brothers company. Both Indian River County and the city of Sebastian have moved passed discussing whether the annexation of 1,984 acres into the...
Comments / 0