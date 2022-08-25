From Cox-Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory. Michael John Gilman, 62, of Vero Beach passed away Monday, August 22. 2022. Born in Rhinebeck, NY he was a son of the late Alcide and Margaret (McGregor) Gilman. Michael and his family moved to Vero Beach when he was a child. He was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church and the Vero Beach Eagles Club. Michael worked for Florida Power & Light and retired after 35 years of service. He is survived by his son, Mike Gilman and his wife Michelle Artlip of Vero Beach; a sister, Karen Hope of Vero Beach; a brother, Kevin Gilman and his wife Carol of Steamboat Springs, CO; a granddaughter, Aaliyah Bainter; two great grandchildren, Oaklynn and Kallen Cunningham all of Vero Beach and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his wife, Carmen and sister Cheryl Neuberger.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO