BLM Approves Permanent Underground Storage of Carbon Dioxide on Wyoming’s Public Lands
The B.L.M. is permitting the first-of-its-kind construction of underground infrastructure for carbon capture on public lands in two Wyoming counties, benefitting the state’s efforts to grow the industry. In a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis, the Bureau of Land Management has approved...
Doing Less With Less: RS Recreation, Urban Renewal (Part 3)
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Doing less with less is just something Sweetwater County and city organizations have had to deal with over the past few years. As these organizations and agencies manage how to best use the funds they have, it has made them take a hard look at their needs vs. their wants.
Patsy M. Lowseth (September 24, 1938 – August 24, 2022)
Patsy M. Lowseth, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, WY. She was a longtime resident of Green River and former resident of Manila, UT, and Winton, WY. She died following a lengthy illness. She was born September 24, 1938 in...
Rock Springs Woman Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website
A 48-year-old Rock Springs woman is listed as missing on a Wyoming Missing Person website maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Wyoming Missing Persons website has this entry for Christy Donelle Arntson:. Missing Person, August 11, 2022, Sweetwater County, Wyoming: Christy Donelle Arntson, age 48, was last...
A Dream Fulfilled: Erick Pauley Becomes Member of UW Broadcast Team
University of Wyoming football fans living in the southwest and central parts of the state will hear a familiar voice tomorrow afternoon when they tune into the radio broadcast of the Cowboys game against University of Illinois. Green River’s own Erick Pauley will be making his debut as the sideline...
‘Wild Things’ are Coming to the Community Fine Arts Center
ROCK SPRINGS — Maurice Sendak: the Memorial Exhibition is opening at the Community Fine Arts Center on Thursday, September 1 with a public reception from 4-6 pm. A retrospective of original paintings and illustrations by Maurice Sendak has been touring many museums and libraries across the country since 2013. That year was the 50th anniversary of when the book “Where the Wild Things Are” was originally released. Presidents, renowned illustrators, friends and celebrities have shared a quote about the renowned author; how he inspired them, influenced their careers and touched their lives. The quotes will be presented together with the artwork, offering viewers food for thought as well as a feast for their eyes.
