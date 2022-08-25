ROCK SPRINGS — Maurice Sendak: the Memorial Exhibition is opening at the Community Fine Arts Center on Thursday, September 1 with a public reception from 4-6 pm. A retrospective of original paintings and illustrations by Maurice Sendak has been touring many museums and libraries across the country since 2013. That year was the 50th anniversary of when the book “Where the Wild Things Are” was originally released. Presidents, renowned illustrators, friends and celebrities have shared a quote about the renowned author; how he inspired them, influenced their careers and touched their lives. The quotes will be presented together with the artwork, offering viewers food for thought as well as a feast for their eyes.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO