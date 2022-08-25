ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IA

Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties

UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
UNION COUNTY, IA
State patrol: Driver unaware that police were asking him to pull over

NEWTON, Iowa — A video from Wednesday night shows an RV surrounded by officers with guns drawn along Interstate 80. It happened in the westbound lanes, east of Newton. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the RV driver was speeding but refused to pull over, even as the line of patrol cars behind him kept getting longer.
NEWTON, IA
Major water main break impacts Ames residents

AMES, Iowa — Public Works crews responded to a water main break Thursday morning after it was hit by a contractor. The break was reported in west Ames at North Dakota Avenue and Ontario Street. Residents in the area were impacted. The city of Ames said to watch for...
AMES, IA
Minnesota man dies during police pursuit in Iowa

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa — One man is dead after crashing a motorcycle during a police pursuit early Tuesday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 30-year-old Benjamin Todd Wilber, of Mora, Minnesota, crashed a motorcycle into a sheriff's deputy's truck in Guthrie County. The impact of the crash threw...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
70-year-old man hit by car in Clive is in stable condition

CLIVE, Iowa — A 70-year-old man who was seriously injured Wednesday morning after a teen driver struck him with a car is in stable condition, according to police. The man was injured after parking in the street. He exited his car and began walking back across the street to his residence, outside of the crosswalk, police reported.
CLIVE, IA
Reports of armed man approaching Drake Students at night

DES MOINES, Iowa — DES MOINES, Iowa —Drake University says there are reports of an armed man approaching students and demanding money. The school sent an alert to students Thursday. Police say the man is in his 20's and dressed in all black. KCCI saw multiple police cars...
DES MOINES, IA
Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes

GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
GRIMES, IA
Third person charged in Des Moines homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made a third arrest in a Des Moines homicide that claimed the life of22-year-old Charles Lovelady, of Des Moines. Police located and arrested Cedrick Charles Thomas Jr. in Detroit, Michigan on Friday. Des Moines detectives traveled to Detroit to continue their investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Meals on Wheels to undergo $10M expansion

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines Meals on Wheels program is undergoing a multi-million-dollar expansion. It's an effort to keep up with growing demand. Meals on Wheels will move from its Sherman Hill location to Drake University's former Head Start and School of Education building. It is a...
DES MOINES, IA
Some Iowa hospitals are using virtual nurses to tackle shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some hospitals in Iowa are using virtual nurses to help tackle the shortage of workers. The virtual nurse program started at MercyOne during the pandemic. It worked so well, two floors at the Des Moines hospital now have virtual staff 24/7. From patient and family...
IOWA STATE
Change of plans: Valley West Mall hopes to add more stores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Valley West Mall may be trying to return to its shopping center roots by adding more stores after facing a series of financial troubles. The mall is now controlled by U.S. Bank, whose management company told store owners that it wants to restore the mall back to a bustling shopping destination for Des Moines metro-area consumers.
DES MOINES, IA
Polk County judge dismisses lawsuit against Gov. Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County judge said the fired former director of the Iowa Department of Human Services does not have a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Jerry Foxhoven's lawsuit this week against Gov. Kim Reynolds. Foxhoven said he was fired in 2019 for refusing to...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Ames family raises awareness on drug overdoses

AMES, Iowa — It's all about remembering the good moments for Natasha Terrones. The Ames woman lost her daughter, Tashara Burnside, to a drug overdose back in 2016. She was only 25. "She was like my best friend, she was very charismatic, had a very unique personality," said Terrones.
AMES, IA
Some Johnston parents fight to shut down conservative club

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A group of parents has filed an appeal with the Iowa Department of Education in an effort to shut down a newly formed controversial club at Johnston High School. This spring, school board members approved Turning Point USA, a right-leaning student group that claims to promote...
JOHNSTON, IA

