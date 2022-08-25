Read full article on original website
Pokemon Unite Mew Abilities: Pink Legendary Power
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is what is known about the Pokemon Unite Mew Abilities.
New Pokemon Move Shed Tail will Change Competitive Play in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Competitive play in pokemon has always punished switching out, but the new Pokemon Move Shed Tail directly addresses this gameplay element — thereby forever changing the realm of competitive play for the franchise. Cyclizar is the newest revealed Pokemon in the Paldea dex. Lizards are not only today’s power...
Pokemon Unite Dodrio Release Date
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is the exact Pokemon Unite Dodrio Release Date. The...
How to Download the PBE and Play TFT Set 7.5
TFT Set 7.5 will be available to be played but only on the PBE before hitting the main servers. This is leading many to wonder how they are able to play TFT Set 7.5 ahead of time? Well here is a quick guide on how to download the PBE test server and then play.
Does Splatoon 3 Demo Progress Carry Over to The Full Game?
With the Splatoon 3 release right around the corner, players will get to experience Splatoon 3’s official demo before launch. The Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere. Players will get to choose a team, create their own inkling or octoling and go head to head in all-out turf war. The question players are wondering though, is does this Splatoon 3 Demo progress carry over to the full game?
How To Unlock Fast Travel In Saints Row
The new Saints Row Fast Travel has every gamer’s favorite feature in an open-world game. Fast travel. While it’s included in the game it isn’t made aware to the player how to exactly use fast travel in Saints Row. How to unlock and use fast travel in Saints Row.
Is Dota 2’s Black King Bar a Problem?
These days, it would be hard to deny the influence of Black King Bar. The item has always been a core part of Dota, but things have started to change recently. While certain items will usually see more play than others, Black King Bar seems overrepresented in recent patches. In professional play, almost every player will always buy one, in fact, it’s rare to not see the Bar. It has become arguably the most important item in the game. With Dota’s history of unconventional strategies, fans are starting to wonder: is Black King Bar a problem?
MultiVersus Bugs Bunny Build Season 1
In MultiVersus Season 1, each character has their own designated role. Bugs Bunny from Looney Tunes is a mage who uses projectiles to cast debuffs and relies on long-range attacks to make a difference in a fight. He’s a character for keeping their distance. Here is the best MultiVersus Bugs Bunny build in Season 1 for any players interested in playing him.
Best MultiVersus Season 1 Offensive Perks
MultiVersus in season 1 offers a variety of different offensive perks for players to use. Here are the best MultiVersus offensive perks in season 1. It’s important to understand regardless of which perks are included in the tier list, any character can be utilized in MultiVersus. This means you can play a character with the best perks and still lose or play a character with the worst perks and still win.
VALORANT Crosshair Site: What the Pros Use
VALORANT has become one of the most played and watched FPS in the world. The first Riot Games shooter has found a lot of success due to its great gameplay. This has moved over to the pro scene being strong along with the streaming scene. Most fans want to find a bit of a leg up or see what their favorite player is using and want to do the same. Crosshairs are a great way for someone to play at their best. Here is a VALORANT Crosshair Site along with alternatives for players to use like the pros.
Street Fighter V Evo 2022 Results: Kawano Wins
“Kawano” wins his first Evo tournament win at Evo 2022 which may be the last Street Fighter V: Champion Edition tournament at Evo. In a 1,324 total registrant tournament, Kawano is a player from Japan that came out on top. Facing off notable players such as Derek “iDom” Ruffin, Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi, and Daigo “The Beast” Umehara.
MultiVersus Season 1.01 Iron Giant Nerfs
With the update patch of MultiVersus Season 1.01, Iron Giant mains will be saddened to hear that a majority of the character’s adjustments are nerfs. Here is all the MultiVersus Season 1.01 Iron Giant nerfs. Legend:. + Buff. – Nerf. ~ Change. Iron Giant. Iron giant has been currently...
VALORANT 5.04 Patch Notes: A Smaller Patch
Like the other big Riot Games franchises, VALORANT is consistently coming out with patches. The reason for this is to keep the game as balanced as it can be along with adding more content to keep the fans engaged. While VALORANT is not on as consistent of a schedule as League of Legends or Teamfight Tactics, it is still patching regularly. Here is the latest patch, the VALORANT 5.04 Patch Notes.
League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes: Prepping for Worlds
The new League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes start getting things ready for Worlds in the competitive scene. There’s a good amount in these League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.16 Patch Notes. Udyr’s Rework Comes Out. Check...
TFT Set 7.5 Champions Confirmed and Rumored
After what has been one of the more complex Sets, TFT Set 7.5 is on its way. Not much is known about TFT Set 7.5 other than it will still be connected to Dragons. Here will be a full list of all the new confirmed and rumored champions coming to TFT Set 7.5 which should be released at the start of September. They will be sorted in alphabetical order with their traits and costs listed below.
VALORANT Mage Abilities Potentially Leaked
In the latest VALORANT Act, Episode 5 Act 2, there were no agents or maps released. This has become a bit commonplace for the VALORANT team lately after saying they were hoping to do one per act. That being said, just because no agent was released does not mean they are not working on new ones that are mostly ready. According to a leak, this seems to be true. Here is a look at potentially agent 21 VALORANT Mage and their abilities.
TFT 12.16 Patch Notes: A Last Hurrah
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.16 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.16 Notes.
