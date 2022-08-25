Read full article on original website
Lexus Is the ‘Class’ of Luxury, Yet Strong Moves From Acura and Infiniti Make It a Race, ACSI Data Show
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Satisfaction with the auto industry is moving in reverse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005135/en/ Scores for automobiles from the American Customer Satisfaction Index Automobile Report 2021-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) launches cheaper Model Y in Europe
Tesla has launched the Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive Standard Range in Europe, and it is surprisingly cheap. It looks like Tesla has decided to bring the elusive Model Y Standard Range with rear-wheel drive to Europe. Today, in an update to its online configurator, Tesla has made a new base version...
electrek.co
Rivian begins delivering its R1S electric SUV to customers
The Rivian R1T has been out to the public for months now, and the R1S has seen several employee deliveries. But this week we saw the first non-employee customer deliveries of the new R1S SUV. The R1S is the SUV sibling to the R1T electric truck, with third row seating...
electrek.co
Mercedes-Benz is launching a bunch of new EQ vehicles for the 2023 model year, including an AMG EQE
Mercedes-Benz has shared new details of the 2023 model year versions of its EQ-line of all-electric vehicles. While multiple models sit upon the precipice of debuting in the US, Mercedes has introduced even more variations that should be available to US consumers by year’s end. Check it out. 2023...
electrek.co
Podcast: cheaper Tesla Model Y, FSD price hike, Kia EV9, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, Tesla launching a cheaper Tesla Model Y in Europe, FSD getting a price hike, new Kia EV9 images, and more. The show is live every Friday at 4...
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Canoo, the EV startup that scored a deal with the world’s largest retailer, is a mess under the hood
A new Fortune report finds the Bentonville, Arkansas-based startup is "floundering to an extreme degree,” even with a Walmart deal.
electrek.co
In a US first, California will pilot solar-panel canopies over canals
In March 2021, Electrek reported that scientists published a feasibility study about the benefits of erecting solar panels over canals. That study is about to become a reality when a pilot project breaks ground in California. Solar over canals. August 26 update: Project Nexus in the Turlock Irrigation District, a...
electrek.co
BYD may be about to launch a premium $145k+ EV
The Chinese automaking giant BYD (Build Your Dreams) is considering releasing a premium EV line as soon as this year, with prices starting at around $145,000. According to a new report from First Financial, a news outlet in China, BYD is planning to increase the price of its high-end brands to over 1 million yuan (around $145,000). Previously, BYD’s high-end models ranged between 800,000 and 1.5 million yuan (about $116,000 to $218,000).
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Is this sub-$2,000 three-wheeled electric pickup truck the future of small trucks?
There are major movements towards reducing the size of cars and trucks in favor of lighter and more socially responsible vehicles that are less likely to take out an entire school bus while the driver is texting. As admirable as that concept is, I think this three-wheeled electric truck from China’s largest shopping platform might be a bridge too far for some people.
