Tuscaloosa, AL

The Associated Press

Lexus Is the ‘Class’ of Luxury, Yet Strong Moves From Acura and Infiniti Make It a Race, ACSI Data Show

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Satisfaction with the auto industry is moving in reverse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005135/en/ Scores for automobiles from the American Customer Satisfaction Index Automobile Report 2021-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) launches cheaper Model Y in Europe

Tesla has launched the Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive Standard Range in Europe, and it is surprisingly cheap. It looks like Tesla has decided to bring the elusive Model Y Standard Range with rear-wheel drive to Europe. Today, in an update to its online configurator, Tesla has made a new base version...
BUYING CARS
electrek.co

Rivian begins delivering its R1S electric SUV to customers

The Rivian R1T has been out to the public for months now, and the R1S has seen several employee deliveries. But this week we saw the first non-employee customer deliveries of the new R1S SUV. The R1S is the SUV sibling to the R1T electric truck, with third row seating...
CARS
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
electrek.co

In a US first, California will pilot solar-panel canopies over canals

In March 2021, Electrek reported that scientists published a feasibility study about the benefits of erecting solar panels over canals. That study is about to become a reality when a pilot project breaks ground in California. Solar over canals. August 26 update: Project Nexus in the Turlock Irrigation District, a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
electrek.co

BYD may be about to launch a premium $145k+ EV

The Chinese automaking giant BYD (Build Your Dreams) is considering releasing a premium EV line as soon as this year, with prices starting at around $145,000. According to a new report from First Financial, a news outlet in China, BYD is planning to increase the price of its high-end brands to over 1 million yuan (around $145,000). Previously, BYD’s high-end models ranged between 800,000 and 1.5 million yuan (about $116,000 to $218,000).
CARS
electrek.co

Weird Alibaba: Is this sub-$2,000 three-wheeled electric pickup truck the future of small trucks?

There are major movements towards reducing the size of cars and trucks in favor of lighter and more socially responsible vehicles that are less likely to take out an entire school bus while the driver is texting. As admirable as that concept is, I think this three-wheeled electric truck from China’s largest shopping platform might be a bridge too far for some people.
CARS

