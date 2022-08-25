Read full article on original website
David Johnston Posts 14:22.77 1500 FR, Now #2 U.S All-Time ([email protected] Champs)
SCM (25m) After winning Duel in the Pool, a handful of American swimmers stuck around Sydney to compete in the Australian Short Course Meters Championships. Here’s what they got up to on the final day of competition. Rising University of Texas junior David Johnston won the men’s 1500 freestyle,...
Luke Hobson Rips 3:35.67 400 Free to Scare American Record ([email protected] Champs)
SCM (25m) After winning the 2022 Duel in the Pool, a handful of American swimmers stuck around Sydney to compete in the Australian Short Course Championships. Here is what they got up to on the penultimate day of competition on Friday. Luke Hobson won the men’s 400m freestyle, roaring to...
Watch: U.S. Breaks Boys 4×100 Free Relay World Junior Record (Race Video)
LCM (50m) BOYS 4×100 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 3:15.80 – USA (J Magahey, L Urlando, A Chaney, C Foster) (2019) Jr Pan Pac: 3:17.67 – USA, USA (R Hoffer, D Krueger, C Craig, D Kibler) (2016) Podium:. United States (Thomas Heilman, Henry...
15-Year-Old Maximus WIlliamson Breaks U.S. 15-16 NAG in Boys 200 IM – 1:59.01
LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:56.99 – Hubert Kos, HUN (2021) Jr Pan Pac: 1:59.51 – Chase Kalisz, USA (2012) American 15-year-old Maximus Williamson put together a phenomenal race in the final of the boys 200 IM tonight at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, roaring to victory in 1:59.01. Williamson made waves on the first day of the meet, becoming the fastest U.S. 15-year-old in the 200 free. He’s doubled down on that tonight, roaring to not only a new Junior Pan Pacs Record in the 200 IM, but a U.S. 15-16 boys National Age Group Record as well.
Erin Gemmell’s 53.73 Anchor Leads U.S. to Jr Pan Pacs Record in Girls 4×100 Medley
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:58.38 – Canada (J Hannah, F Knelson, P Oleksiak, T Ruck) (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 4:02.33 – USA (P Bacon, E Weiss, L Nordmann, G Walsh) (2018) In the final girls event of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu, the U.S. team of Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell teamed up to break the Championship Record in the 4×100 medley relay. They combined for a 4:02.14, dipping under the previous Junior Pan Pacs Record, which stood at 4:02.33 and was held by the American team of Phoebe Bacon, Emily Weiss, Lucie Nordmann, and Gretchen Walsh from the 2018 Championships.
Jamal Hill Breaks Seven American Para-Swimming Records at Australian Championships
American swimmer Jamal Hill at the 2022 Duel in the Pool. The week after, he raced at the Australian Championships and broke 7 US Records. Current photo via Jamal Hill. American swimmer Jamal Hill went big down under at the Australian Short Course Championships. Part of a group of American men who stuck around after the Duel in the Pool spectacle last week to get some extra racing in, the 27-year-old Hill broke seven American Records across four days of racing.
Erin Gemmell Does it Again, Blasts 4:05.07 400 FR to Take Down Jr Pan Pacs Record
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014) Jr Pan Pac: 4:07.10 – Leah Smith, USA (2012) American 17-year-old Erin Gemmell just keeps on rolling at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs in Honolulu. After breaking the Championship Record in the girls 200 free and 100 free over the past 2 days, Gemmell sped to victory tonight in the girls 400 free, tearing to a lifetime best of 4:05.07. The swim also marks yet another Junior Pan Pacs Record for Gemmell, shredding the previous record, which was held by American Leah Smith at 4:07.10 from the 2012 Championships. All medalists tonight, Gemmell, Australia’s Jamie Perkins, and American Jillian Cox, were under the previous CR.
U.S. Breaks Girls 4×100 Free Relay Jr Pan Pacs Record in 3:37.99
LCM (50m) GIRLS 4×100 METER FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS. Jr World: 3:36.19 – Canada (T Ruck, P Oleksiak, R Smith, K Snachez) (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 3:39.73 – (L McJannett, S Jack, S Taylor, C Gillett) (2014) Podium:. United States (Kayla Wilson, Anna Moesch, Erin...
O’Callaghan, Crothers Earn Top Honors at 2022 Swimming Australia Awards
2022 represented a remarkable rise for Mollie O’Callaghan including winning 13 medals across the FINA World Championships and Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. World Champion Dolphins Mollie O’Callaghan and Rowan Crothers have capped their extraordinary 2022 campaigns with the top prizes at tonight’s 2022 Swimming Australia...
WATCH: All the Day 3 Finals Race Videos from 2022 Junior Pan Pacs
LCM (50m) Day 3 was the most exciting finals session we have seen so far, with multiple meet records, a USA National Age Group record, and a World Junior Record. Erin Gemmell took down her third consecutive meet mark, going 4:05.07 in the 400 free. Joshua Staples of Australia rewrote the record book in the boys’ 400 free with his 3:48.36 win. Americans Alex Shackell and Thomas Heilman earned the girls’ and boys’ 100 fly crowns. Heilman broke both the meet record and lowered his own 15-16 NAG with 51.98. Japan’s Yuzuki Mizuno took home the gold medal in the girls’ 200 back and her teammate Hidekazu Takehara won the boys’ 200 back with a meet record of 1:57.00.
2021 NCAA Champion Olivia Carter Retires From Swimming To Become A Pilot
Carter, the 2021 NCAA champion in the 200 fly, decided not to use her fifth year of eligibility and instead wants to pursue a career as an airline pilot. Archive photo via Mike Comer. Olivia Carter, the 2021 NCAA Champion in the 200-yard butterfly, has announced her retirement from swimming....
15 Year-Old Thomas Hellman Becomes Youngest US Swimmer Ever to Go Sub-52 100 Fly
LCM (50m) 15 year-old Thomas Heilman continued his NAG record onslaught, taking down the US 15-16 National Age Group record and the Junior Pan Pacific meet record with an eyepopping 51.98 in the 100 fly today in Hawaii. Heilman came into today with a lifetime best of 52.44 that’s just...
World Record Holder Federica Pellegrini Marries Matteo Giunta in Venice
Federica Pellegrini, who retired from competitive swimming in December, has married her long-time coach and boyfriend Matteo Giunta. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Italy’s most famous swimmer, Federica Pellegrini, tied the knot on Saturday. She married her former coach, Matteo Giunta, outside of the church of...
2022 Junior Pan Pacs: Final Medal Table
LCM (50m) The United States closed out Day 4 of the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships with four more gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals. Maximus Williamson won the 200 IM with a meet record of 1:59.01, which also happened to be a National Age Group record for 15-16 boys in the United States. Michaela Mattes won the 1500 free (16:24.02), the last individual event for the girls. Both U.S. medley relays won gold with meet records. Maggie Wanezek, Piper Enge, Alex Shackell, and Erin Gemmell contributed to the girls’ victory. Daniel Diehl, Zhier Fan, Thomas Heilman, and Kaii Winkler earned the gold for the boys.
World Record Holder David Popovici Headlines World Juniors Entry Lists
Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Semis/Finals. While many of the world’s top swimming nations will be absent, there will still be plenty of talent, and opportunities for new countries to shine, at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships. Among the countries that are not sending swimmers to Lima, Peru...
Japan’s Hidekazu Takehara Rips 1:57.00 200 Back to Break Jr Pan Pacs Record
LCM (50m) Jr World: 1:55.14 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2017) Jr Pan Pac: 1:57.20 – Jack Conger, USA (2012) Japan’s Hidekazu Takehara got out to an early lead in the final of the boys 200 back tonight at the 2022 Junior Pans Pacs and never looked back, soaring to victory in 1:57.00. The swim marks a personal best for Takehara by 1.06 seconds and cracks the Junior Pan Pacs Record of 1:57.20, which had stood for 10 years. The previous record was held by American Jack Conger.
Lani Pallister Punches 800 Free Aussie National Record
SCM (25m) While competing on the final night of competition at these 2022 Australian Short Course Championships, Lani Pallister produced a new national record in the women’s 800m freestyle. The 20-year-old Griffith University ace logged a time of 8:07.37. That result beat the field by 26 seconds en route...
Australia’s Joshua Staples Throws Down 3:48.36 Jr Pan Pacs Record in the 400 FR
LCM (50m) Jr World: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton, AUS (2014) Jr Pan Pac: 3:50.51 – Nicholas Caldwell, USA (2010) Australia’s Joshua Staples put together a great race tonight in the final of the boys 400 free at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. After fellow Australian Flynn Southam cracked the boys 100 free and 200 free Junior Pan Pacs Records earlier in the meet, Staples took up the job tonight, obliterating the Championship Record in the 400 free. The previous record stood at 3:50.51 and had stood since 2010.
Legends Headline Inaugural Swimming Australia Hall of Fame Class
5 legends become the first to be celebrated in the new Swimming Australia Hall of Fame, with the inductees unveiled at... Current photo via Giusy Cisale. Five legends of the pool have become the first to be celebrated as part of the new Swimming Australia Hall of Fame, with the inaugural inductees unveiled at last night’s Swimming Australia Awards.
USA Adds 5 More Gold Medals on Day 3 at 2022 Junior Pan Pacs
LCM (50m) The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which brings together swimmers from Australia, Canada, Japan, the United States, New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, and Singapore, is being hosted by the U.S. in Honolulu, Hawaii. It is open to athletes aged 13-18 as of December 31st of the competition year. Each nation is limited to two athletes in the scored A final and two in the B final.
