LCM (50m) Day 3 was the most exciting finals session we have seen so far, with multiple meet records, a USA National Age Group record, and a World Junior Record. Erin Gemmell took down her third consecutive meet mark, going 4:05.07 in the 400 free. Joshua Staples of Australia rewrote the record book in the boys’ 400 free with his 3:48.36 win. Americans Alex Shackell and Thomas Heilman earned the girls’ and boys’ 100 fly crowns. Heilman broke both the meet record and lowered his own 15-16 NAG with 51.98. Japan’s Yuzuki Mizuno took home the gold medal in the girls’ 200 back and her teammate Hidekazu Takehara won the boys’ 200 back with a meet record of 1:57.00.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO