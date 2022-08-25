ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights sign veteran forward Phil Kessel to one-year, $1.5M deal

 3 days ago
Forward Phil Kessel. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights announced the signing of one of the biggest names still available on the free agent market: forward Phil Kessel. Per the team announcement, Kessel signed a one-year deal worth $1.5M. Per CapFriendly, Kessel’s contract includes a modified no-trade clause, one that allows Kessel to list 10 teams he is eligible to be traded to.

CapFriendly currently has the Golden Knights as more than $7M over the cap, but that’s with players such as Robin Lehner, Laurent Brossoit and Nolan Patrick on regular injured reserve, rather than long-term injured reserve. Both Lehner and Patrick are expected to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season, meaning their absences give Vegas the bandwidth under the cap to add Kessel and re-sign RFA defenseman Nicolas Hague.

Kessel, who will soon turn 35 years old, has spent the past three seasons playing for the Arizona Coyotes. In his 208-game career with the Coyotes, Kessel has posted 133 points, which is a healthy 52-point 82-game pace.

Noting an 82-game pace with Kessel’s production is especially relevant due to the fact that he is currently the NHL’s reigning “Iron Man,” meaning he has gone 982 games straight without missing a contest, a steak that dates back to November 2009.

It’s definitely possible that his steak could pose a lineup dilemma for new coach Bruce Cassidy if Kessel struggles in Vegas. Cassidy has the reputation of demanding a lot from his players, and Kessel’s notorious apathy to the defensive side of the game could land him in hot water if he’s not scoring. Still, Kessel remains a talented enough offensive player to confidently project as a contributor in Vegas next season.

While he might not be the impact scorer he was in Pittsburgh, Kessel is still a quality offensive talent who can offer a team a lot of value if utilized correctly. Former head coach Peter DeBoer and his assistant Steve Spott drew significant criticism from the Vegas market for the team’s lackluster power play, so the addition of Kessel could be seen as GM Kelly McCrimmon giving his new coach a tool to help turn the page for that unit.

Cassidy will have some options as to where to deploy Kessel, especially with former top-line winger Max Pacioretty gone. Vegas could opt to stick Kessel on Nicolas Roy’s wing on the team’s third line, or he could prefer to put Kessel on Jack Eichel and Mark Stone’s line, with the idea that Stone’s defensive prowess will help cover for Kessel’s defensive deficiencies.

While we might not know exactly what route Cassidy will go in terms of his deployment of Kessel, there are few coaches in the NHL with a stronger resume than the Golden Knights’ new coach. If there’s any coach that will find a way to best maximize Kessel’s unique player profile, it’s Cassidy.

The Golden Knights are under significant pressure to improve upon last season’s disappointing campaign. The signing of Kessel isn’t going to be what makes or breaks their season, but it does provide their lineup with another intriguing weapon.

A free-agent profile for forward Sam Gagner

The 2007 NHL Draft ended up bringing many superstars into the league, most namely Patrick Kane, Max Pacioretty, P.K. Subban, Ryan McDonagh, and others, but one forgotten name from that class is Sam Gagner. After a 15-year NHL career that’s included 967 games and 505 points, the journeyman forward finds himself without a team for the 2022-23 NHL season.
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney says team will 'try to work out an extension' with center Pavel Zacha

Although the Bruins weren’t able to get Pavel Zacha signed to a multi-year deal, GM Don Sweeney recently told reporters in a press conference (video link) that they did try to get one done before ultimately settling on a one-year, $3.5M agreement, one that will walk the 25-year-old to the open market next summer. Sweeney indicated that they have already stated their intention to Zacha’s camp to work out an extension on the contract that they just signed. However, they’ll have to wait until January before they’ll be permitted to do so. Zacha will be entering his first year with Boston after being acquired from New Jersey last month and is projected to center their third line behind Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.
Blackhawks sign defenseman Jack Johnson to one-year deal

According to several reports including Peter Baugh and Scott Powers at The Athletic, the Chicago Blackhawks are signing Stanley Cup champion Jack Johnson to a one-year, $950K contract for the upcoming season. This follows the Blackhawks’ offseason plan so far of accumulating talent that could be worthwhile trade chips at...
Here's a list of the Aug. 15 NHL free agents

The middle of August is typically quiet in the hockey world, especially on a transactions front. Most of the heavy lifting of team building is done and while there are some NHL free agents remaining, many of them will be waiting until closer to training camp for their next contracts.
Devils sign forward Fabian Zetterlund

The New Jersey Devils have signed restricted free agent forward Fabian Zetterlund to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal carries an NHL salary of $750K, an AHL salary of $125K, and a minor league guarantee of $175K. Zetterlund was not yet eligible for salary arbitration. Zetterlund, 22, is poised to...
Sharks seeking second-round pick for goalie James Reimer

The annual goalie carousel at the beginning of free agency has come and gone but there still could be some trade activity involving netminders. San Jose still has three NHL goalies and while they’ve said they’d be comfortable keeping all three to start the season, that’s usually not an ideal scenario.
Despite solid rookie season, why is Jonathan Dahlen still a free agent?

When the list of pending RFAs who were not being tendered a qualifying offer came out shortly after the deadline for teams to make the offer passed, plenty of interesting names headlined the list, such as Sonny Milano, Haydn Fleury, Brendan Lemieux, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome, just to name a few. Some of those players went on to sign relatively strong free-agent contracts with other teams, Strome being the prime example; some returned to their teams at a cost more palatable to the organization, like Lemieux who signed for $1.35M over one year, less than the $1.65M qualifying offer he was due; and some players have yet to find a home.
Report: Paul Stastny turned down more lucrative contract with Golden Knights to sign with Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes solidified their situation down the middle with the addition of veteran center Paul Stastny on a one-year, $1.5M deal. With the departure of Vincent Trocheck to the New York Rangers, the Hurricanes’ center corps is relatively unsettled. Armed with an eight-year, $4.82M AAV contract, 2018 third overall pick Jesperi Kotkaniemi will likely receive the first crack at replacing Trocheck as the Hurricanes’ second-line center. But if Kotkaniemi struggles in that role, look for Stastny to fill in and provide his usual steady production.
Hurricanes extend ECHL affiliation in Norfolk

The Carolina Hurricanes have extended their affiliation with the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals through the 2022-23 season, keeping the two organizations together for a second season. Hurricanes general manager Don Wadell released a brief statement:. We’re thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial. The Admirals are a...
Red Wings sign former No. 6 overall pick Filip Zadina to three-year deal

The narrative around Zadina’s career thus far has largely been centered around how he’s failed to live up to the lofty expectations that were placed on him as a prospect. Drafted sixth overall at the 2018 draft, many outlets had Zadina ranked even higher, with quite a few considering him the best prospect outside of the clearly-defined top two players, Rasmus Dahlin and Andrei Svechnikov.
Nashville to host 2023 NHL Draft, awards

The NHL is headed to Nashville. The Predators will host the 2023 NHL Draft and the 2023 NHL Awards next year, the first time the events have been held in the same place since 2006. The award ceremony is set for June 26, while the draft will commence two days later on June 28 (a Wednesday) with the televised first round. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released the following statement:
Carey Price's injury status can benefit the team salary cap

The Montreal Canadiens would like a healthy Carey Price to be leading them onto the ice every night. But since that is not a possibility right now, taking the entire year (and perhaps the rest of his career) off might actually be the best option for the team. Eric Engels’ latest column for Sportsnet examines the Price situation, his current injury status, and how his absence actually might benefit the team in the long run, thanks to the salary cap system.
Hershey Bears hire Todd Nelson as head coach

A few weeks ago, the Hershey Bears lost head coach Scott Allen to the NHL, when the Washington Capitals promoted him to replace the outgoing Scott Arniel. That left an appealing vacancy for the Capitals affiliate, one they have filled with an equally experienced coach. Todd Nelson, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the Dallas Stars, has been hired as the new head coach in Hershey.
Canucks not making progress on Bo Horvat, J.T. Mller deals?

As things currently stand, two of the Vancouver Canucks’ most important players are slated to hit unrestricted free agency. One of them, Bo Horvat, is the Canucks’ captain and heart-and-soul two-way center. The other is J.T. Miller, the Canucks’ leading scorer by a large margin and most accomplished offensive player.
Islanders couldn't open enough salary-cap space to sign Nazem Kadri?

It was no secret that in order to get better after last season’s disappointment, the New York Islanders needed to find a way to add scoring and get younger on the blueline. They managed to do one of those things, acquiring 22-year-old defenseman Alexander Romanov from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for their 2022 first-round pick. However, the team was unable to, at least so far, address its lackluster offense. The Islanders had been connected to star free agents Johnny Gaudreau, who ultimately signed with the division-rival Columbus Blue Jackets, and Nazem Kadri who recently signed with the Calgary Flames.
