msn.com
'I never saw the alligator.' How a Florida man survived vicious attack
BRANDON, Fla. — Juan Carlos La Verde was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa when he hit something hard. “It all happened very quickly, but I remember feeling the scales, the tongue and the teeth of this huge animal that looked like a Jurassic beast,” said La Verde, 34. La...
msn.com
Florida man bites, chokes relative over toaster oven argument, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Flagler County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said allegedly tried to choke one of his relatives during a fight over a toaster oven. The argument eventually escalated into a full-blown fight with Buckley knocking the victim over, punching him,biting him on the neck, and then wrapping his arm around the family member’s throat to choke him, according to deputies.
995qyk.com
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
Florida Woman Performs ‘Irish Jig’ During DUI Sobriety Test
A Florida woman was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) after a newly released video from deputies shows her appearing to do an Irish jig during a traffic stop. The video, just released by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, shows 38-year-old Amy Harrington’s sobriety
hernandosun.com
Air fryer blamed for Spring Hill blaze
An air fryer that was left on all night is being blamed for igniting a fire that did significant damage to a residence in Spring Hill. Shortly after 6 a.m., on Aug. 24, personnel from the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a call from a homeowner about a residential fire on the 100 block of Galiano Court in Spring Hill.
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA
SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 with the 8pm Update from NHC. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave east of Florida will become a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Family files lawsuit after mother of 5 killed in Palm Harbor gas station fire last December
Eight months have passed since the tragic death of 46-year-old Sheryll Caballes at a Palm Harbor Circle K.
click orlando
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
tampabeacon.com
Man survives accident and leap into Little Manatee River
TAMPA—According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reports, a man survived quite an ordeal after getting into a nighttime accident Aug. 25 on southbound I-75. HCFR crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the Little Manatee River overpass. Reports state one of the three vehicles flipped and ejected its driver, who then managed to leap over the barrier and into the river to avoid being struck by another vehicle.
Family of St. Pete woman found burned in alley demands justice
The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.
3 men shot, 1 killed near Robert Saunders Senior Public Library, Tampa police say
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of North Nebraska Avenue where one man was killed and two others were injured early Saturday morning.
Florida’s largest food bank will be handing out food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Farm Share will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods with God Children’s Ministry. The location will be at Henry L. Brown-Kooker Park located at 2902 Bennett St., Jacksonville, Fl. 32206. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
ABC Action News
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
police1.com
Video: Fla. deputies use PIT maneuver to stop wrong-way driver
OLDSMAR, Fla. — A driver was going the wrong way early Thursday outside Tampa., and deputies went into action. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a driver traveling east in the westbound lanes of State Road 580 in Oldsmar.
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
Florida Woman “Upset” She Couldn’t Buy Beer Without ID, Charged With Battery
A Florida woman has been arrested at a Circle K after becoming angry after finding out she needed ID to buy beer. Deputies responded to the Circle K in the 15800 block of E Highway 40 in Marion County, in reference to a battery. When
Grisly Details Revealed After Florida Mail Carrier Gets Mauled By Dogs
Five dogs attacked the 61-year-old woman after her delivery truck broke down on the side of the road.
Deputies: 2 people found dead in South Venice neighborhood
VENICE, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is on scene investigating the death of two people Friday night. According to deputies, two people were found dead in a neighborhood off of E. Seminole Drive in South Venice. "The incident is isolated in nature, we have all parties accounted...
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in head-on crash in Hillsborough County, fire rescue says
RIVERVIEW, Fla — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a head-on crash late Thursday night between an SUV and pick-up truck, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. Crews said when they arrived at the crash on County Road 672 in Hillsborough County, they found a...
wild941.com
Florida Man Beats His Pet To Death
Coming out of Clermont, a 62-year old man out of Lake Mary that is being charged with aggravated animal cruelty. According to WESH 2, Brian Rumbler killed rescue dog by the name of Fenway. It was said that Rumbler attacked the dog & beat him with a baseball bat. What’s crazy is the dog belonged to his girlfriend’s kids! Brian & Brendan Velms are devastated at the loss of their beloved pet.
