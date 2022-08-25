ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Florida man bites, chokes relative over toaster oven argument, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Flagler County deputies arrested a man Thursday who they said allegedly tried to choke one of his relatives during a fight over a toaster oven. The argument eventually escalated into a full-blown fight with Buckley knocking the victim over, punching him,biting him on the neck, and then wrapping his arm around the family member’s throat to choke him, according to deputies.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life

Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
TAMPA, FL
Air fryer blamed for Spring Hill blaze

An air fryer that was left on all night is being blamed for igniting a fire that did significant damage to a residence in Spring Hill. Shortly after 6 a.m., on Aug. 24, personnel from the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a call from a homeowner about a residential fire on the 100 block of Galiano Court in Spring Hill.
SPRING HILL, FL
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

SEVERAL TROPICAL WAVES NOW BEING MONITORED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022 with the 8pm Update from NHC. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a 70 percent chance that a tropical wave east of Florida will become a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Man survives accident and leap into Little Manatee River

TAMPA—According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reports, a man survived quite an ordeal after getting into a nighttime accident Aug. 25 on southbound I-75. HCFR crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the Little Manatee River overpass. Reports state one of the three vehicles flipped and ejected its driver, who then managed to leap over the barrier and into the river to avoid being struck by another vehicle.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
WIMAUMA, FL
Video: Fla. deputies use PIT maneuver to stop wrong-way driver

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A driver was going the wrong way early Thursday outside Tampa., and deputies went into action. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a driver traveling east in the westbound lanes of State Road 580 in Oldsmar.
OLDSMAR, FL
Florida Man Beats His Pet To Death

Coming out of Clermont, a 62-year old man out of Lake Mary that is being charged with aggravated animal cruelty. According to WESH 2, Brian Rumbler killed rescue dog by the name of Fenway. It was said that Rumbler attacked the dog & beat him with a baseball bat. What’s crazy is the dog belonged to his girlfriend’s kids! Brian & Brendan Velms are devastated at the loss of their beloved pet.
CLERMONT, FL

