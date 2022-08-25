Former Superior police sergeant 42-year-old Gregory Swanson, of Solon Springs now is facing a total of 12 criminal charges, 8 of which are felonies. On the morning of July 15 the car that Swanson was driving struck a disabled vehicle in the right-hand lane of East Second Street in Superior. A 23-year-old man was in the back of the vehicle attempting to push it off the road, he was pronounced dead on the scene. Four days later the couple's 2-month-old son died from blunt force injuries caused by the crash.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO