Health First Reminds Cape Canaveral Hospital and Medical Office Building Visitors of Monday’s Expected Traffic Delays

Space Coast drivers should expect traffic issues during launch of Artemis I at KSC
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tens of thousands of visitors will head to Florida’s Space Coast on Monday for the launch of Artemis I. The uncrewed mission around the moon will set the stage for NASA’s next lunar landing with astronauts. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Issues Artemis 1 Launch Day Traffic Alert, Blastoff Set Monday at 8:33 a.m.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – As we approach Monday’s exciting Artemis launch and return to the moon, our agency, in partnership with the Brevard County Emergency Operations Center, wanted to provide our citizens with some traffic information that will help their Monday morning commute to work and school. The...
Highlands Today
The Artemis launch will cause a major traffic jam on Monday
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com by clicking here and subscribing today. Take your typical Monday morning rush hour in north-central Brevard County. Add to that the roughly 40,000 people who will board and disembark on five large cruise ships scheduled to depart Port Canaveral on Monday.
Brevard County Zoo project adds new designs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Zoo will soon get some new additions based on a proposed project. The zoo released renderings of a new aquarium and conservation campus that will be built along the Indian River Lagoon. The nearly $100 million project would attract thousands of visitors,...
How to prepare for traffic on Artemis 1 launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The highly anticipated Artemis 1 launch could cause a traffic headache near Cape Canaveral. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the rocket lift off from pad 39-B. The Titusville Police Department wants to remind drivers to slow down...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Fire Rescue Crews Extinguish Ruptured Gas Line Blaze Caused by Lightning Strike in Viera
WATCH: Brevard County Fire Rescue units responded to a rupture and ignition of a 2-inch gas line caused by a tree that was struck by lightning in West Viera Friday evening. Crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines and the BCFR Haz-Mat team dug up the line and clamped it, which stopped the free flow of gas and put out the fire.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Public Schools Will Run Regular Bus Routes Monday Despite Artemis 1 Launch Traffic
Next week marks a momentous occasion in our community. The NASA Artemis 1 launch is scheduled to take place Monday, August 29, with the two-hour launch window opening at 8:33 a.m. This is a historic moment for our community, drawing attention from across the globe. What an exciting and busy...
spacecoastdaily.com
Artemis I Launch Traffic Update: The Space Coast Expecting Hundreds of Thousands Visitors for Monday’s Moon Shot
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – We are now just days away from the historic Artemis launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Monday, August 29, with a 2-hour launch window opening at 8:33 am. Please be aware of the latest traffic advisories. The heaviest traffic is expected between 5...
fox35orlando.com
Artemis I launch to cause traffic issues on Space Coast: Parking, maps, and best time to arrive
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Tens of thousands of spectators will head to Florida's Space Coast to watch the liftoff of the Artemis l moon rocket mission on Monday. The 2-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT. With so many drivers on the road, plus five cruise ships disembarking that day, you can bet that traffic will be a nightmare.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Hurricane Center highlights 4 systems for possible development in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a thankfully extremely quiet hurricane season to date, it’s beginning to look a lot more like the season’s peak. The National Hurricane Center is highlighting four tropical waves for potential development over the next five days. [TRENDING: ‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for...
spacecoastdaily.com
Artemis 1 Launch Day Forecast Calls for Thunderstorms Likely After 2 p.m., High Near 90
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Monday in Brevard County calls for showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 105. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
fox35orlando.com
Lightning strikes a tree causing rupture of gas line and fire in Brevard, officials say
WEST VIERA, Fla. - Lightning struck a tree causing a rupture of a gas line and a fire to break out in a residential area in West Viera Friday night, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. BCFR says that crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines.
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Thunderstorms Likely, High Near 89 for Brevard On Sunday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecast for Sunday in Brevard County calls for showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light south southeast winds will become east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted near Kennedy Space Center ahead of Artemis I launch
A funnel cloud was caught on camera in Merritt Island on Friday, dangerously close to Kennedy Space Center, where the Artemis I rocket is staged on a launchpad ahead of Monday's historic launch.
WATCH: Large waterspout forms off Volusia County coast
PONCE INLET, Fla. — A Channel 9 viewer shared video of a waterspout off the coast of Ponce Inlet in Volusia County. Randy Wilkins said he was outside on his balcony when he spotted the waterspout around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It...
Spectators camp out for historic Artemis I launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crowds started to form Sunday ahead of the historic Artemis I launch, especially at Kirk Point Park in Titusville. People have parked their cars and campers up and down the side of the road, with a determination to be present for the launch Monday morning, no matter what.
click orlando
spacecoastdaily.com
Port Canaveral Receives $2 Million Federal Grant to Protect Critical Infrastructure
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency Port Security Grant Program has awarded $1,941,285 in federal grant funding for several projects at Port Canaveral to protect the Port’s critical infrastructure from terrorism and other security threats.
click orlando
Artemis I moon mission set to launch from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA is set to attempt the first flight of its behemoth Space Launch System moon rocket Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center. The Artemis I mission will target the beginning of a two-hour launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT, marking what NASA has said will be the first integrated flight test of SLS, the Orion spacecraft and supporting ground systems at KSC, factors comprising the agency’s deep space exploration systems. The 45th Weather Squadron on Sunday reported chances of favorable weather for the launch will start well at 80%, but will fall to 60% by 10:33 a.m. EDT.
fox35orlando.com
