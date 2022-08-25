ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 1

Related
tatler.com

Emma Raducanu takes home £18 million to become one of tennis's highest earners

According to the Times, British tennis player Emma Raducanu has placed sixth in the highest earners of the sport this week, accumulating an impressive $21.1million (£17.87 million) in earnings over the past year. Dubbed as ‘the head of a new generation of players who are finding financial success on the tennis court and in the corporate world’, Raducanu earned the proportion of her cash ‘off court’ through brand partnerships and company sponsorship.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Daily Mail

Serena Williams will play doubles alongside sister Venus for the first time in four years at the US Open after getting wildcard - with tournament set to be 23-time Grand Slam singles winner's last

Serena and Venus Williams were given a wildcard entry for women's doubles at the US Open on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years. Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the US Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be.
TENNIS
TODAY.com

Serena Williams on Venus' retirement advice — and whether the US Open will truly be the end

Venus Williams revealed the advice she has for her sister after Serena announced she will be evolving away from tennis to pursue her passions outside of the sport. "It’s still business, she still wants to play, she still wants to win," Venus told TODAY in an exclusive interview. "When she walks on the court she wants to be focused — so this is the moment now for her to do that, like all the other moments, and then when that moment is over, then the next moment will be here. So that’s what it is."
TENNIS
AFP

As her tennis career fades, Serena Williams joins endorsement elite

Since returning to tennis as a mother in 2018, Serena Williams has not ruled the courts with the same dominance she once displayed, but has overtaken her pre-pregnancy mark in one key category: off-court endorsements.  "Williams is arguably the greatest female athlete of all-time, but sponsors have often eschewed" her, Forbes said in 2015, noting that she trailed Maria Sharapova in endorsements for the 11th straight year, despite dominating the Russian tennis star and owning many more titles.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Usta#Grand Slam#Wta#The All England Club#115th Ranked
Reuters

Tennis-Williams sisters accept U.S. Open doubles wildcard

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Serena Williams and older sister Venus have accepted a doubles wildcard for the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Saturday. The Williams sisters are two-times doubles champions at season's final major, having triumphed together in 1999 and 2009. Together they have won 14 women's Grand Slam doubles titles.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

US Open 2022: Order of play

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day One of the US Open on all courts at Flushing Meadows in New York. (All times are BST, from 16:00 unless stated. Seeds in brackets. British players in bold) Arthur Ashe Stadium. 17:00: (1) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Stefan Kozlov...
TENNIS
SkySports

US Open: Andy Murray and Serena Williams headline the action on opening day at Flushing Meadows in New York

Expect tears, cheers, thrills and spills when Andy Murray and Serena Williams take to the court to headline the action on the opening day of the US Open. The 40-year-old American will take on world No 80 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium (midnight in the UK) and the eyes of the world will all be on the global superstar, who confirmed earlier this month she was "evolving" away from tennis.
TENNIS
Slate

Serena Williams’ Remarkable Last Stand

This summer, it seemed like the end had already come for Serena Williams’ career. When the entry list for Wimbledon came out in early June, Williams’ name was not on it. She hadn’t played in nearly a full season, since Wimbledon the year before, and her name was set to fall off the WTA rankings completely. Williams hadn’t been a full-time presence on the tour in years, and it felt like it was time to start saying goodbye.
TENNIS
Business Insider

The 2022 US Open is expected to be Serena Williams' final tennis competition — here's how to livestream every match

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The US Open, tennis's final grand slam event of 2022, begins play on August 29, with coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The US Open is a hard court tournament held in New York City at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which includes Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, and the Grandstand Stadium.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams are getting their Sister Act back together for doubles at the U.S. Open. The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, were given a wild-card entry by the U.S. Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years. Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be. Serena, who turns 41 next month, and Venus, who turned 42 in June, won women’s doubles championships at the U.S. Open in 1999 — the year Serena won her first major singles trophy at age 17 in New York — and 2009.
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy