tatler.com
Emma Raducanu takes home £18 million to become one of tennis's highest earners
According to the Times, British tennis player Emma Raducanu has placed sixth in the highest earners of the sport this week, accumulating an impressive $21.1million (£17.87 million) in earnings over the past year. Dubbed as ‘the head of a new generation of players who are finding financial success on the tennis court and in the corporate world’, Raducanu earned the proportion of her cash ‘off court’ through brand partnerships and company sponsorship.
Serena Williams Says Daughter Olympia, 4 ½, Likes Everything She Does 'Except for Tennis'
Serena Williams revealed how her daughter Olympia is feeling about tennis lately. Speaking on "A Conversation with Champions" panel ahead of the U.S. Open at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York City, the 40-year-old tennis legend said that she and her 4 ½-year-old daughter share all the same interests – except the court.
REVEALED: Coco Gauff earned her first paycheck acting as a young Serena Williams when she was 10 as she pays tribute to the retiring star ahead of the US Open
Coco Gauff has opened up on just how influential Serena Williams has been for her - revealing she even earned her first paycheck thanks to tennis icon starring in a commercial. The 18-year-old Gauff, preparing for the US Open on next week, was quoted by WTA tennis making the remarks...
Rafael Nadal Comments on Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open Absence
The 22-time Grand Slam champion said the Serbian’s absence will affect the fans, the tournament and the players.
Serena Williams will play doubles alongside sister Venus for the first time in four years at the US Open after getting wildcard - with tournament set to be 23-time Grand Slam singles winner's last
Serena and Venus Williams were given a wildcard entry for women's doubles at the US Open on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years. Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the US Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be.
TODAY.com
Serena Williams on Venus' retirement advice — and whether the US Open will truly be the end
Venus Williams revealed the advice she has for her sister after Serena announced she will be evolving away from tennis to pursue her passions outside of the sport. "It’s still business, she still wants to play, she still wants to win," Venus told TODAY in an exclusive interview. "When she walks on the court she wants to be focused — so this is the moment now for her to do that, like all the other moments, and then when that moment is over, then the next moment will be here. So that’s what it is."
As her tennis career fades, Serena Williams joins endorsement elite
Since returning to tennis as a mother in 2018, Serena Williams has not ruled the courts with the same dominance she once displayed, but has overtaken her pre-pregnancy mark in one key category: off-court endorsements. "Williams is arguably the greatest female athlete of all-time, but sponsors have often eschewed" her, Forbes said in 2015, noting that she trailed Maria Sharapova in endorsements for the 11th straight year, despite dominating the Russian tennis star and owning many more titles.
NFL・
ESPN
Naomi Osaka pays tribute to Serena Williams ahead of US Open: 'The biggest force in the sport'
NEW YORK -- Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has paid tribute to Serena Williams, saying she has been "the biggest force in the sport" and leaves a legacy that is so broad "you can't even describe it in words." Osaka opens her US Open campaign against Danielle Collins on...
Serena Williams said she and her sister Venus don't 'talk much tennis' together
Serena Williams said she asked her older sister, Venus, questions about next year in preparation for her transition toward retirement from pro tennis.
NBC Sports
Noah Lyles pulls away, Aleia Hobbs upsets: Lausanne Diamond League results, highlights
Two-time reigning world champion Noah Lyles of the U.S. continued his undefeated 200m season, holding off reigning 400m world champion Michael Norman at the Diamond League meet in Lausanne. Norman got the better start, giving Lyles quite a task to catch him in the second half of the race. But...
Tennis-Gauff says she earned first paycheck as Serena 'stunt double'
NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - American Coco Gauff often talks about compatriot Serena Williams as an inspiration and on Friday she said the 23-times Grand Slam winner is partially to thank for her first paycheck too.
Tennis-Williams sisters accept U.S. Open doubles wildcard
Aug 27 (Reuters) - Serena Williams and older sister Venus have accepted a doubles wildcard for the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Saturday. The Williams sisters are two-times doubles champions at season's final major, having triumphed together in 1999 and 2009. Together they have won 14 women's Grand Slam doubles titles.
SkySports
US Open 2022: Order of play
Take a look at the Order of Play for Day One of the US Open on all courts at Flushing Meadows in New York. (All times are BST, from 16:00 unless stated. Seeds in brackets. British players in bold) Arthur Ashe Stadium. 17:00: (1) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Stefan Kozlov...
SkySports
US Open: Andy Murray and Serena Williams headline the action on opening day at Flushing Meadows in New York
Expect tears, cheers, thrills and spills when Andy Murray and Serena Williams take to the court to headline the action on the opening day of the US Open. The 40-year-old American will take on world No 80 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium (midnight in the UK) and the eyes of the world will all be on the global superstar, who confirmed earlier this month she was "evolving" away from tennis.
BBC
Diamond League: Aleia Hobbs wins 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce injured & Elaine Thompson-Herah disqualified
American Aleia Hobbs was a surprise winner in a highly anticipated women's 100m after Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out with an injury and Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified at the Diamond League in Lausanne. Fraser-Pryce set the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m in Monaco last month. "Been struggling with some discomfort in...
SkySports
Williams sisters granted US Open wild card to team up for doubles as Serena and Venus team up for emotional doubles appearance at Flushing Meadows
Serena Williams will make an emotional appearance with sister Venus at the US Open after the pair were awarded a wild card to play in the doubles together at Flushing Meadows. The US Open is expected to be the final tournament of Serena's legendary career, and the wild card gives her two shots at success.
Slate
Serena Williams’ Remarkable Last Stand
This summer, it seemed like the end had already come for Serena Williams’ career. When the entry list for Wimbledon came out in early June, Williams’ name was not on it. She hadn’t played in nearly a full season, since Wimbledon the year before, and her name was set to fall off the WTA rankings completely. Williams hadn’t been a full-time presence on the tour in years, and it felt like it was time to start saying goodbye.
Business Insider
The 2022 US Open is expected to be Serena Williams' final tennis competition — here's how to livestream every match
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The US Open, tennis's final grand slam event of 2022, begins play on August 29, with coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The US Open is a hard court tournament held in New York City at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which includes Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, and the Grandstand Stadium.
Elena Rybakina feels like she's 'not the Wimbledon champion,' says life as champion 'not the greatest'
Just weeks ago, Elena Rybakina claimed arguably the most sought-after accolade in tennis: becoming a Wimbledon winner.
Serena, Venus Williams get US Open doubles wild-card entry
NEW YORK (AP) — Serena and Venus Williams are getting their Sister Act back together for doubles at the U.S. Open. The American siblings, who have won two of their 14 women’s doubles Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows, were given a wild-card entry by the U.S. Tennis Association on Saturday, making it their first tournament as a team in more than four years. Serena announced this month that she is preparing to end her playing career and, while she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open would be her final event, she has indicated it will be. Serena, who turns 41 next month, and Venus, who turned 42 in June, won women’s doubles championships at the U.S. Open in 1999 — the year Serena won her first major singles trophy at age 17 in New York — and 2009.
