Top-ranked Florida State women's soccer set for home opener against No. 16 Auburn

After opening his first season and earning his first win as the Florida State women’s soccer coach, Brian Pensky can check off another first Thursday night:

His first home match.

The top-ranked Seminoles (1-0-1) tangle with their third consecutive SEC program, welcoming No. 16 Auburn (2-0) Thursday at 6 p.m. on the ACC Network.

FSU played to scoreless tie at South Carolina in its opener last Thursday and followed it with a convincing 3-1 victory at Georgia Sunday.

Onyi Echegini, Jenna Nighswonger and Emma Bissell each scored goals for the Seminoles, while goalie Cristina Roque improved to 28-0-7 in her career.

Auburn, meanwhile, is coming off consecutive home wins over Old Dominion (1-0) a week ago and Southern Miss (9-0) Sunday.

The nine goals scored by the Tigers against USM tied the second-highest total in program history and were the most since defeating Grambling State, 9-0, in 2008.

Auburn also attempted 28 shots, 13 on goal.

Pensky, the 2021 SEC Coach of the Year at Tennessee, is surely looking forward to the Seminoles’ home opener.

FSU is 113-7-7 (.929 winning percentage) in its last 127 matches at home dating back to 2011. The Seminoles also have 40 wins over ranked teams during that time.

FSU finished last season 12-0-1 and unbeaten at home for the 10th time since 2005.

When it comes to support, Seminole fans are among the country's most passionate.

FSU is averaging over 1,000 fans per game and have had nine of the 10 most attended games at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

Over the last 15 seasons, the Seminoles have boasted crowds of over 2,000 fans 18 times.