Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA FE - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. Per state and CDC guidance and protocol, Gov. Lujan Grisham is currently isolating at the governor’s residence and will continue her official schedule remotely.

"I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted against COVID-19," Lujan Grisham said in a statement released by her office. "Per medical guidance, I have also started a course of the antiviral Paxlovid. I am thankful for the support of my family and staff and will continue my work on behalf of New Mexicans while working remotely.

Lujan Grisham encouraged all New Mexicans to get vaccinated, and to make sure they have received all available booster shots. New Mexicans can schedule vaccinations at cv.nmhealth.org.

This is the first time Gov. Lujan Grisham has tested positive for COVID-19. The governor last tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Following standard protocol, the governor's office said all those defined as close contacts have been notified.