Charles Barkley reveals his nickname for Kevin Durant
Charles Barkley has an incredible nickname for Kevin Durant. Barkley was a guest on “Bickley & Marotta” on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 FM Thursday. One of the subjects he talked about was Durant, and Barkley did not hold back regarding “Mr. Miserable.”. “He seems like a miserable...
Carmelo Anthony Is Reportedly Interested In Signing With This Team
According to Jake Fischer of the "Please Don't Aggregate This" Podcast, Carmelo Anthony has interest in returning to the New York Knicks. Anthony's best years came with the Knicks and Denver Nuggets, and this past season he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Video: James Harden’s birthday party got very wild
James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite Once Again
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted celebrating Sixers star James Harden's birthday this week.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Wears Air Jordans During Game
CeeDee Lamb wore Air Jordan 4 'Black Cat' sneakers during the preseason game on Friday night. Everything fans must know about the retro basketball shoes.
Lakers Land 2 Key Pacers Starters In Major Trade Scenario
After a tremendously disappointing 2021-22 NBA season, everyone expected the Los Angeles Lakers to make major changes this summer. That should come as no surprise – winning 33 games with two former MVPs on your roster will always require modifications. Lakers fans have dreamt big this summer. Realistically, that’s...
Shaquille O’Neal reveals his biggest regret about Kobe Bryant’s death and why he thought it was a hoax when he first heard the shattering news
Shaquille O'Neal has revealed he thought news of the late Kobe Bryant's death was a hoax at first and admitted he regretted not keeping in more regular contact with his former teammate. Bryant died alongside eight other people - including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna - in a helicopter crash just...
Gilbert Arenas Blames Steve Nash's Inexperience For The Nets' Failures: "I Don't Think That He Should Have Been Put With Those Super Three Superstars."
Despite boasting incredible talent on their roster, the Brooklyn Nets have been unable to find success in the NBA in the past couple of seasons. The team showed flashes of what they could've done with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, but things never really gelled between these three superstars, with Harden leaving the team in the middle of the 2021/22 season.
Kendrick Perkins Has Bold Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Prediction
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a noteworthy trade for notoriously-scrappy defender Patrick Beverley. Beverley has a well-documented history of on-court beef with Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, but the two will have to get along this coming season. During Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN, NBA...
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’
The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
Watch A Famous Rapper Give James Harden $250,000 In Cash For His Birthday
Lil Baby gave Philadelphia 76ers All-Star James Harden $250,000 in cash for his birthday. Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers at the 2022 NBA Trading Deadline.
The insane 6-figure present Sixers star James Harden received from Lil Baby for birthday
If you didn’t get the memo, James Harden and Lil Baby are best buddies. The Philadelphia 76ers star has frequently been seen with the rapper on multiple occasions. The two have a bond that simply cannot be matched by anything in the world. Their friendship is priceless. Their gifts...
Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
BREAKING: Current NBA Star Reportedly Tears His Meniscus
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Gary Harris has torn his meniscus. The 27-year-old is currently on the Orlando Magic, and has also played for the Denver Nuggets.
LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges
LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers
It’s easy to forget because of his many injuries, but Jusuf Nurkic is a beast. The Bosnian center was integral to the success of the Portland Trail Blazers in the last few years. His absence in the paint was felt strongly by the team in the last few years. Now that he’s healthy, he’s ready […] The post Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign An NBA Veteran
According to Brian Lewis of The New York Post, the Brooklyn Nets have signed Yuta Watanabe. He has also played for the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies.
