ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 28

Related
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley reveals his nickname for Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley has an incredible nickname for Kevin Durant. Barkley was a guest on “Bickley & Marotta” on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 FM Thursday. One of the subjects he talked about was Durant, and Barkley did not hold back regarding “Mr. Miserable.”. “He seems like a miserable...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: James Harden’s birthday party got very wild

James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Daryl Morey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Strip Clubs#Nba Championship
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas Blames Steve Nash's Inexperience For The Nets' Failures: "I Don't Think That He Should Have Been Put With Those Super Three Superstars."

Despite boasting incredible talent on their roster, the Brooklyn Nets have been unable to find success in the NBA in the past couple of seasons. The team showed flashes of what they could've done with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, but things never really gelled between these three superstars, with Harden leaving the team in the middle of the 2021/22 season.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’

The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges

LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers

It’s easy to forget because of his many injuries, but Jusuf Nurkic is a beast. The Bosnian center was integral to the success of the Portland Trail Blazers in the last few years. His absence in the paint was felt strongly by the team in the last few years. Now that he’s healthy, he’s ready […] The post Rudy Gobert ‘too small’ for Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during historic upset in FIBA World Cup qualifiers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy