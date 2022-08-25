Read full article on original website
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Bill Hayes reflects on being honored by North Carolina
Bill Hayes reflects on being honored by North Carolina and Mack Brown helping meet a need for his program. The post Bill Hayes reflects on being honored by North Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
msn.com
27 of the BEST Raleigh Fall Festivals and Events 2022
September’s here! September’s Here. September’s Here!!. In Australia, it was always the month that signaled we made it through winter and were moving into Spring and soon-to-be-summer. In the USA, it’s the signal that Fall is approaching – a season full of exciting festivals, events, and happenings...
Admissions requirements at UNC, Duke, NC State, NCCU: Key differences, what we found
How do the Triangle’s top schools stack up when it comes to admissions? What are the key dates to hit for applying?
Five-star Trentyn Flowers confirms six visits
At No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and with more than two dozen offers in his hands, Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.) small forward Trentyn Flowers seems due for a list cut. On the other hand, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, an admitted Duke basketball fan, might be waiting for the ...
NC State looks to end curse that has defined college football in North Carolina
NC State ... stuff ... has defined Wolfpack athletics for the much of the past four decades. Now there’s the most dangerous thing of all: hope that the futility might just end.
'Heartbroken': Par Golf center to close for new development, housing
Raleigh's oldest golf center will make way for a commercial and residential community with hundreds of apartments and single-family homes.
carolinablitz.com
FAMU & UNC’s Full Joint Halftime Performance (Video)
UNC’s marching band and the acclaimed Marching 100 from FAMU joined forces for a halftime performance during the Celebration Game that featured the Heels and Rattlers facing each other in Chapel Hill. Here’s the full show.
nsjonline.com
New Wake schools’ diversity leader presented on ‘social justice’ in high school math
RALEIGH — A presentation obtained by North State Journal shows the new leader of Wake County Public Schools’ Office of Equity Affairs presented on “culturally responsive teaching and social justice in high school mathematics classrooms” at a 2021 Math Summit held at N.C. State University. Wake...
Artist 'devastated' after work stolen ahead of Cary art festival
Robin Rodgers has been making pottery for 30 years and was eager to show off 60 pieces of his artwork at the Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival in Cary on Saturday.
Foodie news: Glasshouse Kitchen is open, plus Cary is getting a cowboy bar
Raleigh, N.C. — The team behind downtown Raleigh’s Wye Hill opened Glasshouse Kitchen this week out in RTP (5 Laboratory Drive). Raleigh Magazine was the first to break the news of the new concept. The name comes from the gorgeous building boasting three sides of floor-to-ceiling windows which will feel like an extension of the outside world in the dining room — without the annoyances of being outside. The menu, which is crafted as approachable-casual, is a joint effort by WH Hospitality company chef Bobby McFarland and executive chef Savannah Miller, who, before joining the Glasshouse team, worked at M Tempura for almost four years. Pizza will be a huge draw of the menu along with a sandwich-heavy menu at lunch and a small plates-forward menu at dinner. And don’t forget brunch as well as their craft cocktail program. Congrats to co-owners Sara Abernethy and Chris Borreson. Check them out here.
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
UNC Rex closing pediatric unit at hospital on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — The inpatient pediatric unit at UNC Rex on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh will close at the end of the month, a spokesperson said Friday. Lisa Schiller with UNC Rex told WRAL News there is an overwhelming need for beds for adult patients, so the hospital will convert the 10 beds in the pediatric unit to adult beds.
Stop it with “I paid my student loans.” Here’s what NC schools cost back then.
At UNC, NC State and Appalachian State, school was so inexpensive in 1972 that you could pay off a year’s tuition with a summer or less of minimum wage work. | Analysis
cbs17
Retired teachers step up to cover classes as Durham is down 141 teachers
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Just days away from the start of the traditional school 2022-23 year, Durham Public Schools (DPS) is still working to fill 141 teacher vacancies. District officials said Thursday the teacher vacancies are across the board, but the district said the positions they need to fill the most are math and science teachers.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
Italian restaurant Colletta to open in Fenton in September
Cary, N.C. — The highly anticipated family-style Italian restaurant, Colletta, will open in Cary's Fenton development on Sept. 2, The Indigo Road Hospitality Group announced Friday. The restaurant is the the hospitality group's third Triangle eatery, joining Raleigh restaurants O-Ku and Oak Steakhouse. This is the group's second Colletta...
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
No. 9 Hillside makes statement with rivalry win over Southern Durham, 47-8
Durham, N.C. — The No. 9 Hillside Hornets defended their home field with a commanding 47-8 win over the Southern Durham Spartans. In a highly-anticipated showdown between two of the top teams in Durham and fierce rivals, the Hornets took the air out of the game early. Fullback Teddy...
chapelboro.com
Alcohol Law Enforcement Charges 1 UNC Student; Photo Sparks Social Media Outrage
Alcohol Law Enforcement agents with the state division charged a UNC student in Chapel Hill Thursday night for purchasing alcohol with a fake ID — before a photo of the incident sparked confusion and criticism on social media. A statement from the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to Chapelboro on...
